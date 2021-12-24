The much-awaited movie, Atrangi Re is finally streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Aanand L Rai, this musical romantic drama features Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. 

This musical romantic drama, is also premiered in the Tamil language titled Galatta Kalyanam.

The movie was originally scheduled for worldwide release in February this year but was pushed indefinitely due to the pandemic. Later, the release was announced for August but the movie couldn’t release. However, in November, Disney+ Hotstar announced that the movie would premiere on the platform on December 24th along with its Tamil version Galatta Kalyanam.

So, if you are in two minds and are wondering whether to give it a go or not, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision.

The movie is produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. The music of this movie is composed by A R Rahman, making his second collaboration with Aanand L Rai after Raanjhanaa.

Twitter has the most real and best opinions about movies ever, right?