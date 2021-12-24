The much-awaited movie, Atrangi Re is finally streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Aanand L Rai, this musical romantic drama features Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.

This musical romantic drama, is also premiered in the Tamil language titled Galatta Kalyanam.

The movie was originally scheduled for worldwide release in February this year but was pushed indefinitely due to the pandemic. Later, the release was announced for August but the movie couldn’t release. However, in November, Disney+ Hotstar announced that the movie would premiere on the platform on December 24th along with its Tamil version Galatta Kalyanam.

So, if you are in two minds and are wondering whether to give it a go or not, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision.

What Fun twist 😂❤❤❤😍😍 man this is too good😂 #AtrangiRe — Nadaan Masakalli (@Nadanmasakalli1) December 24, 2021

Watched #atrangire it’s so soothing fun loving story & it’s really atrangi 😀😍All 3 of you nailed the show @akshaykumar sir @dhanushkraja sir @SaraAliKhan thank you @arrahman sir for the spectacular magic show #AtrangiReReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #AtrangiReNowStreaming @DisneyPlusHS — Akkineni Bharat John (@AkkineniBharat) December 24, 2021

@aanandlrai Take a bow..

A unique concept and a nice blend of comedy and romance brought to life by some convincing performances.

It was indeed #AtrangiRe — NoShit (@AayujM) December 24, 2021

Watched #AtrangiRe and apart from the brilliant acting by Dhanush, amazing music by AR Rahman, the fabulous writing is mind blowing. The writing is the protagonist of this film. Loved it! — ।। Abhinay ।। (@KyaHaiBey) December 24, 2021

Good first half

Bad second half#AtrangiRe — Hari ᴿᴿᴿ (@tarakianforever) December 24, 2021

#AtrangiRe Problematic AF ! Lazy writing which is full of Cliched & unwanted Twists,also makes up for Cringe Viewing ! Sara-Dhanush Perform well but for what Cause?! ARR 💎 of an Album & BGM all down the drain ! All For What ??! Such a Huge Disappointment of a 🎥😤



🌟 pic.twitter.com/L5P1EBn4Ha — Aravind (@Aravind070292) December 24, 2021

#AtrangiRe is a masterpiece — 𝐒𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐁𝐨𝐲 (@sarcasticakkian) December 24, 2021

All the best fictional male characters are nothing in front of S. Venkatesh Vishwanath Iyer aka #Vishu! Believe me, if you get a husband like him, you’re the luckiest girl in the entire universe!!!#AtrangiRe#SaraAliKhan — Dr. Rose (@_redreyes_) December 24, 2021

Visually stunning and filled with all colors of life, #AtrangiRe exemplifies Indian stories and should be watched just to remind ourselves what stories from India should look and sound like. @SaraAliKhan @dhanushkraja @arrahman — Akshay Khanna (@AkshayK91407818) December 24, 2021

@dhanushkraja what a great actor you are man.... That dialogue in #atrangire where you saiय .. बुख़ार... That one is just class...class — IVF वाले बाबा.... (@Vikaslefty) December 24, 2021

#AtrangiRe is a very well made film made by @aanandlrai , Story of the film is fresh and unique with intriguing screenplay which keeps us hooked and booked throughout the duration 😍👌

Story is revolved around @SaraAliKhan and she gave her career's best act 👌#AtrangiReReview — Akki's Batman🦇 (@AKKIsBatman) December 24, 2021

#AtrangiRe 1st half is interesting but 2nd half is crap (Honest review) — 🇮🇳 (@iamrahull_) December 24, 2021

every moment #Dhanushkraja is on the screen, he lights it up... loved #AtrangiRe watch it on @DisneyPlusHS — manishalakhe (@manishalakhe) December 24, 2021

I really love the screen presence of Akshay as Sajjad. It was short but impactful especially the last part 🥺♥️#AkshayKumar #AtrangiRe pic.twitter.com/rtGGszPr0S — Tish (@itstisha_7) December 24, 2021

#AtrangiRe what a movie all actors done it too good, Sara , dhanush , Akshay Kumar and Even Freind of dhanush, unusual love story told gracefully very good screenplay 🥰 , loved watching it — Shreyas Vignesh (@shreyas_vignesh) December 24, 2021

Just watched #AtrangiRe Film was amazing @SaraAliKhan has played an outstanding role ... Her believe is so impactful and the way #danush played his part was just brilliant to watch and lastly @akshaykumar has done his part perfectly but i just Loved how easily sara handled..😍😍 — Abhi Thaker (@AbhiThaker8) December 24, 2021

Also, #AtrangiRe movie’s plot was phenomenal! I haven’t loved a Bollywood movie in so long, but it was… i’m speechless right now; it was supercalifragilisticexpialidocious! — Dr. Rose (@_redreyes_) December 24, 2021

If you have listened to @arrahman’s « Love me little » from #AtrangiRe , there is this uncontrollable beautiful sparkle inside your head as soon as @dhanushkraja says « Love me konjam konjam » out of nowhere.



தமிழ் is மேஜிக் ❤️ — Dayan Shan (@dayan_shan) December 24, 2021

Sara has improved but still she did go little ott at times.

Atrangi re is a good watch barring the way they chose to go a typical Bollywood way to showcase the main theme of a movie. They could have taken little more sensitive route.#AtrangiReReview #AtrangiRe #Saraalikhan — 11:11 (@aavas1111) December 24, 2021

How #Raanjhanaa also lost its second half till the pre climax scene still got it better than #AtrangiRe — Prateek (@its_Prateek24) December 24, 2021

As expected, @dhanushkraja is in true sublime form with solid performances by @SaraAliKhan & ever-dependable @akshaykumar. And after a long time, heard such a fantastic, wholesome musical score. @arrahman!🙏Congrats team #AtrangiRe, especially @aanandlrai sir. Loved it.👌✨🎼 2/2 — Prashant Singh (@SinghhPrashant) December 24, 2021

The movie is produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. The music of this movie is composed by A R Rahman, making his second collaboration with Aanand L Rai after Raanjhanaa.

