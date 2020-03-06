The third installment of the Baaghi series has opened at the box office. Starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor as the main lead, this movie had promised to provide some hardcore action sequences.

So, if you're confused whether to go watch it, here are some reviews to help you out.

Only a director like Ahmed Khan and writer like Farhad Samji can waste talented actor like @Riteishd in their movies.



Ronnnnnnnnnnie 🥵🥵🥵🤢🤢😑 #Baaghi3 — SOHAIL KHAN (@ItsSohailKhan) March 6, 2020

Just watch baghi 3 and it was @ShraddhaKapoor Teri maa ki beta ki ....... 😁😁😁 and @iTIGERSHROFF no words just go and watch paisa wasool #Baaghi3 — sibu sharma (@sibusharma1) March 5, 2020

Saw #Baaghi3Review last night. I think Bollywood walo ne kasam khai hai 2nd half spoil karne ki. I literally wished ke ronnie die in the end so baaghi 4 will not be made🤣🤣. @iTIGERSHROFF @ShraddhaKapoor @NGEMovies#baaghi3 — Murtuza Rangwala (@murtazarang7) March 6, 2020

Watched #Baaghi3 yesterday night superb movie.

Action is another level only tiger can do this stuffs. — Eshan khan (@eshankhan801) March 6, 2020

First reaction reviews of #Baaghi3 are average..!!

Overdose of action...Whole film filled with action..Plot is missing in the whole film. For action lovers it's a must watch..Please throw away the director Ahmed khan from this frenchaisi. He is not good director.#Baaghi3Review — Pavan K. (@pavankhedkar07) March 6, 2020

First Review #Baaghi3 from UAE Censor Board. It is a typical masala entertainer which scores high on action and performances. With focus on entertainment, the film is, without a doubt, the best action film to come out of Bollywood in recent times. Sure Shot BLOCKBUSTER. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/zVlXaaqw8c — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) March 5, 2020

1) Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor return with their sizzling chemistry.

2) Tiger fights against the nation.

3) High octane sequences to keep the fans glued to their seats.

4) Tiger to fight against 3 antagonists in #Baaghi3

5) Tiger & His Dad are in the film first time ever — Hamzah Bhuta (@Hamzah_Bhuta) March 5, 2020

#Baaghi3 is big disappointment



the first half is really boring



no story



no screenplay



bas bomb phut rahe hai #tigershroff you disappoint again



body bnana ek cheez hai aur ek achii movie bnana alag



Rating : 2 out of 5



prediction : 130 crore



flop#Baaghi3review — Alankar singh (@alankar6427) March 5, 2020

#Baaghi3Review: Lovers of action fares are in for a treat since the stunts, action (#RamChella-#LaxmanChella, #KechaKhamphakdee) and chase sequences, coupled with top-notch cinematography (@dop_santha), in #Baaghi3 are truly captivating. — Somesh Sinha (@SinhaSomesh) March 6, 2020

Interval ! #Baaghi3 falters in linear equation of storytelling. I can blame the director for the execution mistakes thoroughly. Action level is up from the previous films but content is down heavily. If 2nd half doesn't take it anywhere then this will end up as a Crap. pic.twitter.com/nXbnIrCUnm — [email protected] (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) March 6, 2020

First half #Baaghi3Review Perfect mix of action, comedy and machoism. First half keeps you plugged in. @iTIGERSHROFF new definition of MACHOISM in Bollywood @Riteishd your comic timing is outstanding @ShraddhaKapoor you look amazing #baaghi3 #MovieReview — Jazib Khan (@jazibkhan22) March 5, 2020

#Baaghi3 A Larger Than Life Entertainer.

With High Octane Action, Fast Screenplay, Loads of emotions & Apt Comedy.@iTIGERSHROFF is a Superstar and Performs Like One. @Riteishd is the real surprise element and Direction is simply Brilliant.#Baaghi3Review - ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (4/5) pic.twitter.com/plUZAJzmkE — Abhishek V Parihar (@BlogDrive) March 6, 2020

Tiger stunts, lethal action scenes are the highlights, weak script and one more Remo, Prabhu Deva cousin Director ruins rest. It's up to Tiger's shoulder to carry the film. Rating ⭐⭐1/2 star. Corona virus, Fox stupidity are against the movie #Baaghi3Review #Baaghi3 — Pradeep Bastola (@PradeepBastola) March 6, 2020

