The third installment of the Baaghi series has opened at the box office. Starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor as the main lead, this movie had promised to provide some hardcore action sequences.
So, if you're confused whether to go watch it, here are some reviews to help you out.
Only a director like Ahmed Khan and writer like Farhad Samji can waste talented actor like @Riteishd in their movies.— SOHAIL KHAN (@ItsSohailKhan) March 6, 2020
Ronnnnnnnnnnie 🥵🥵🥵🤢🤢😑 #Baaghi3
#OneWordReview #Baaghi3 Film BLOCKBUSTER!— Vishwajit (@1Vishwajitrao) March 6, 2020
Roller Coaster Ride Of High Octane Actions .. Power-Packed Act And Super Chemistry + Emotions + Thrills, Twists, Suspense!@iTIGERSHROFF is Outstanding & @ShraddhaKapoor is Excellent .. @Riteishd Good!#Baaghi3Review MyRating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 pic.twitter.com/SEjVTJ5L9m
Just watch baghi 3 and it was @ShraddhaKapoor Teri maa ki beta ki ....... 😁😁😁 and @iTIGERSHROFF no words just go and watch paisa wasool #Baaghi3— sibu sharma (@sibusharma1) March 5, 2020
Saw #Baaghi3Review last night. I think Bollywood walo ne kasam khai hai 2nd half spoil karne ki. I literally wished ke ronnie die in the end so baaghi 4 will not be made🤣🤣. @iTIGERSHROFF @ShraddhaKapoor @NGEMovies#baaghi3— Murtuza Rangwala (@murtazarang7) March 6, 2020
Watched #Baaghi3 yesterday night superb movie.— Eshan khan (@eshankhan801) March 6, 2020
Action is another level only tiger can do this stuffs.
#OneWordReview : Masterpiece.— Kishan Pujara (@IamKishanPujara) March 6, 2020
World Class Action from @iTIGERSHROFF , Comedy, & Emotions. Superb performance by @ShraddhaKapoor
one of the best film by @Riteishd#Baaghi3Review #Baaghi3
BLOCKBUSTER! 🌟🌟🌟🌟💫4.5/5
First reaction reviews of #Baaghi3 are average..!!— Pavan K. (@pavankhedkar07) March 6, 2020
Overdose of action...Whole film filled with action..Plot is missing in the whole film. For action lovers it's a must watch..Please throw away the director Ahmed khan from this frenchaisi. He is not good director.#Baaghi3Review
First Review #Baaghi3 from UAE Censor Board. It is a typical masala entertainer which scores high on action and performances. With focus on entertainment, the film is, without a doubt, the best action film to come out of Bollywood in recent times. Sure Shot BLOCKBUSTER. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/zVlXaaqw8c— Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) March 5, 2020
1) Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor return with their sizzling chemistry.— Hamzah Bhuta (@Hamzah_Bhuta) March 5, 2020
2) Tiger fights against the nation.
3) High octane sequences to keep the fans glued to their seats.
4) Tiger to fight against 3 antagonists in #Baaghi3
5) Tiger & His Dad are in the film first time ever
#Baaghi3 is big disappointment— Alankar singh (@alankar6427) March 5, 2020
the first half is really boring
no story
no screenplay
bas bomb phut rahe hai #tigershroff you disappoint again
body bnana ek cheez hai aur ek achii movie bnana alag
Rating : 2 out of 5
prediction : 130 crore
flop#Baaghi3review
Audience watching Baaghi3 be like..#Baaghi3 #Baaghi3Review pic.twitter.com/VRc5mTki7J— प्रथमेश खोत (@co0l1992) March 6, 2020
#Baaghi3Review: Lovers of action fares are in for a treat since the stunts, action (#RamChella-#LaxmanChella, #KechaKhamphakdee) and chase sequences, coupled with top-notch cinematography (@dop_santha), in #Baaghi3 are truly captivating.— Somesh Sinha (@SinhaSomesh) March 6, 2020
Interval ! #Baaghi3 falters in linear equation of storytelling. I can blame the director for the execution mistakes thoroughly. Action level is up from the previous films but content is down heavily. If 2nd half doesn't take it anywhere then this will end up as a Crap. pic.twitter.com/nXbnIrCUnm— [email protected] (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) March 6, 2020
First half #Baaghi3Review Perfect mix of action, comedy and machoism. First half keeps you plugged in. @iTIGERSHROFF new definition of MACHOISM in Bollywood @Riteishd your comic timing is outstanding @ShraddhaKapoor you look amazing #baaghi3 #MovieReview— Jazib Khan (@jazibkhan22) March 5, 2020
#Baaghi3 A Larger Than Life Entertainer.— Abhishek V Parihar (@BlogDrive) March 6, 2020
With High Octane Action, Fast Screenplay, Loads of emotions & Apt Comedy.@iTIGERSHROFF is a Superstar and Performs Like One. @Riteishd is the real surprise element and Direction is simply Brilliant.#Baaghi3Review - ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (4/5) pic.twitter.com/plUZAJzmkE
Tiger stunts, lethal action scenes are the highlights, weak script and one more Remo, Prabhu Deva cousin Director ruins rest. It's up to Tiger's shoulder to carry the film. Rating ⭐⭐1/2 star. Corona virus, Fox stupidity are against the movie #Baaghi3Review #Baaghi3— Pradeep Bastola (@PradeepBastola) March 6, 2020
Beautiful message between India & Pakistan.— Hamzah Bhuta (@Hamzah_Bhuta) March 5, 2020
Well done @iTIGERSHROFF#Baaghi3 pic.twitter.com/QSmuXzGCWC
You've to watch it to know it.