After the staggering success of Joker, DC is back with another film showcasing the spirit of villains with Birds of Prey.

Harley Quinn, after breaking up with Joker, is now on her own and running unprotected. Chased by crime boss Black Mask, Quinn unexpectedly joins the union of three deadly allies - Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya.



And here are some tweets you should read before heading to your nearby theatre.

BIRDS OF PREY: Probably the closest we will ever get to a Quentin Tarantino comic book film .. nonlinear plot, graphic violence, anarchic spirit & all.



A pulpy crime gangster film that is both punk rock & a vibrant celebration of girl power. I liked it! 7/10 #BirdsOfPrey pic.twitter.com/akhz1zMayN — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) February 7, 2020

Review: Birds of Prey



The movie Suicide Squad should have been.



Ridiculously funny, amazingly shot with gorgeous production design; this movie is a gigantic bag of fun! Margot Robbie IS Harley Quinn!



Oh and that 3rd Act? Amazing.



See this movie!



Grade: A-#BirdsOfPrey pic.twitter.com/apV8C1GJxJ — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) February 7, 2020

Oh by the way, the action in #BirdsOfPrey is OFF THE FUCKING CHAIN.



Cathy Yan, Jon Valera, and Jo Jo Eusebio each deserve a goddamn medal and a straight jacket to pin it on. pic.twitter.com/jOFOZeJQN6 — Nando v Movies (@NandovMovies) February 6, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey was a radically great time. Rooted in lore, dripping with inspiration, bursting with color, character, and tenacity



The love & attention to detail here is incredible. Everyone plays their respective roles perfectly, the action is off the wall, and I loved all of it pic.twitter.com/VQ6OidIITj — Battman 🦇 (@BatmanFiles) February 7, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey is one of the most unique, chaotic and entertaining comic book films ever. It’s a coming-of-age esque story with Harley Quinn at the forefront. The film was so well acted but Margot and Ewan especially shined.



Best DC film since TDK with no close second, tbh.



9/10 pic.twitter.com/gowPUD83Nf — anthony || (@anthonyonmovies) February 6, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey is a bundle of JOY. One that had me emotional in wrapped, laughing at others, eyes and jaw wide open for the action set pieces & even falling more in love with HARLEY QUINN! Plus not to mention the kick ass ladies of the BIRDS OF PREY. Also BLACK MASK WAS GREAT 🔥🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/tJD2r49A4b — Zach Pope (@popetheking) February 6, 2020

Mary as Helena was definitely one of my favorites! I can’t wait to see more of her as Huntress because wow #BirdsOfPrey pic.twitter.com/FA74sO934c — Harley Quinn Updates (@HarleyMovieNews) February 6, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey is a wildly fun time at the movies!



Rapturous, invigorating, visually stunning, and impeccably cast, @birdsofpreywb kicks all kinds of ass.



Here’s the best thing: it’s not an overly dark or heavy DC film, or too silly. It’s a light yet meaningful experience. pic.twitter.com/NrsijD55F5 — Dan Buffa (@buffa82) February 7, 2020

all i want to say is that @jurneesmollett absolutely nailed it as black canary. i already knew she’d be fantastic but wow she’s truly a force to be reckoned with and i really hope we get to see more of her soon! also that canary cry is GLORIOUS #BirdsOfPrey pic.twitter.com/VmhteKl5GD — brandon ʬ⁸⁴ saw bop (@clarksleague) February 7, 2020

I NEED THE #BirdsOfPrey SEQUEL NOW! I was entertained from start to finish. It definitely reminded me of Tarantino’s Kill Bill. The fight scenes were top-notch. I can’t wait to see it again. https://t.co/UTb7f6gCz4 — ~Oracle (@4eyedRaven) February 6, 2020

listen i already knew @jurneesmollett was going to do a flawless job as dinah and she did but oh my god, the two apartment scenes?? if you watched you know which ones. anyway, i cried. that's my baby. that's 100% comic dinah. she's perfect. #BirdsOfPrey #blackcanary pic.twitter.com/OP7JQps9cb — best of jurnee (@bestofjurnee) February 6, 2020

This is a clear, blatant and unapologetic sequel to Suicide Squad and I loved this movie so much I felt like I found a child I thought I'd lost 4 years ago.



Go watch this movie.



Just go.#BirdsOfPrey https://t.co/6Mh6c8tKaK — •BatMax🦇• #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@SupesBatsy) February 6, 2020

Yooo!! #BirdsOfPrey was a muthafuckin’ blast! An ultraviolet pop-punk Looney Tunes cartoon that’s high-energy the whole way through! Really feels unique in the world of cbms, and that 3rd act is one of the most creative I’ve seen in a while.



I need 3 more of these so go see it! https://t.co/r3RQNjjUxA — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) February 7, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey is fucking ROCK N’ ROLL and it fucking RULES!!! The action is AWESOME, it’s frenetic, it’s super fun, funny, colorful and crazy!! Margot Robbie fucking RULES and she’s HARLEY FUCKING QUINN!!! ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/CavikqefwD — Gabriel Robbie Vikander (@GabrielVikander) February 6, 2020

Birds of Prey is unabashedly a Suicide Squad spin-off, both in themes and style filled with a killer soundtrack, brutal, over-the-top violence, and some of the most memorable characters introduced in the DCEU. Can't wait to see this one again. #BirdsOfPrey pic.twitter.com/2xWqDo0XSC — Indian Tech Support (@_Rene_V) February 6, 2020

EVERYONE GO AND SEE #BirdsOfPrey. Incredible movie, Margot Robbie outsold. GREAT LGBTQ+ REPRESENTATION, badass and strong female characters, iconic, amazing fight scenes.



We LOVE to see it 🤩🤯🤩🤯 — Adam 🏳️‍🌈 (@abnormallyadam) February 6, 2020

I enjoyed #BirdsOfPrey so fucking much!! It's such a fun movie, the ladies KILLED it!!



If you're watching it, stay for the post-credit... I wouldn't say scene? But just STAY! 💚💚💚 pic.twitter.com/roJiQA7sgn — GreenDumpling has personaliTITS (@CeddyOrNot) February 6, 2020

