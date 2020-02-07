After the staggering success of Joker, DC is back with another film showcasing the spirit of villains with Birds of Prey.

Harley Quinn, after breaking up with Joker, is now on her own and running unprotected. Chased by crime boss Black Mask, Quinn unexpectedly joins the union of three deadly allies - Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya.

Birds of Prey
Source: CNET

