Bob Biswas enthralled us in 2012, with his appearance in 'Kahaani'. The character is back again with a whole new story just about him.
Starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead, the film is a prequel that tells the story of how this unassuming hitman came to be.
Here's what the audience had to say about the film.
Watched bob biswas it is a masterpiece Splendid performance
is susprise package for everyone Fresh and Intresting storyline, Screenplay is also fantastic, give Carrier best performance is fantastic ,Dialogues are real
Rating - 🌟🌟🌟🌟*
its best performance till date. the movie is just amazing totally worth it. Everyone is good in the movie but u r the soul of the film ur 🤩😍 amazing
Tears in my eyes after watching performance in #BobBiswas it's not only 1 of his best performances
it’s 1 of the best performances I have seen in my life.
Abhishek B is the best actor Indian film industry presented in the last 20 yrs
Thank you for this 1
AB, killer performance in #BobBiswas! This is by far one of the most gutsy performances by you or any leading man in the movies. All the very best for this one.
is a chameleon. The way he has transformed himself to #BobBiswas is phenomenal.
Always was intrigued with Bob's story in the movie, Kahani and this movie did a fab job of justifying the character. 4⭐️!
Exclusive - #BobBiswas is very own #Don. An entertainer that does well with its thrills & drama, it's unusual, quirky and deceptive. Dir. makes an impressive debut as they bring on an engrossing story ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2
Only could've pulled off this role. Kudos to the person who thought of casting him. 👌🏻👌🏻
Bob Biswas is a decent prequel to Kahaani. Abhishek Bachchan delivers a powerful performance. AB is a treat to watch!
as #BobBiswasReview was a good watch. AB, u r an incredibly good actor. Brilliant performance n what transformation! Total justice to the character n you were an one man army! Enjoyed watching you n at times could see the shades of #likefatherlikeson
🌟🌟🌟🌟 take a bow, undoubtedly one of the most underrated actor in bollywood. #BobBiswas Is Truly Masterpiece, one of the best OTT release after Shershash & Sardar udham singh.
DONT MISS #BobBiswasOnZEE5 as a producer 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟
#BobBiswas started off well but loses steam in d last hour. Action Scenes not convincing. A mild Bob with less thrill. Emotional connect missing. Promo better thn movie. 2/5 Bob of #Kahani was better Sorry Abhi. Not.impressed. AbhishekBachchan's talent wasted
#BobBiswas Singers elimination n silencing the rabbit both scenes were impactful #Kahani was AbhishekBachchan's role could hv been made more chilling as d film progressed but it doesnt
Hail Abhishek Bachchan..... At first I thought they should have cast Saswata Chatterjee.... But AB showed his class..... Really good movie..... It's slow paced but not dull.... Everyone does their part perfectly.... Must watch..
Excellence is not a skill but an attitude Bob Da...truly love your attitude. Brilliant performance and truly connecting. You have done it before and you have done it now👏👏
#AbhishekBachchan fails to live up the character #BobBiswas I agree he is a Fab actor but this role was not meant for him. Film needed someone as good as #SaswataChatterjee.
People still remember him as BOB but here in next 7 days no one will talk about this film
Finished to watch #BobBiswas
Nice Thriller 👍
Loved to watch Abhishek Bachchan in a different role with make over. His body language, gun shoot style is just amazing 💪
Entire cast 👍
I am almost sure that I too would fight my coma if was my wife! Loved her in this role! #TeamMary
They shouldn't have made #BobBiswas in the first place. Bob is an unexpected guest in your life and it should've stayed like that. The only person who could do justice to the role is Shaswato Chaterjee. If he refused, then don't make without him
Bob Biswas Movie One Word Review : Masterpiece
Here's picture of my favorite dialogue
Biggest problem with #BobBiswas is the story…. it doesn't connect with the film and the character…. There is not a single dramatic or suspense sequence which increases curiosity to watch the entire film….
You know what to binge-watch today!