Bob Biswas enthralled us in 2012, with his appearance in 'Kahaani'. The character is back again with a whole new story just about him.

Starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead, the film is a prequel that tells the story of how this unassuming hitman came to be.

Here's what the audience had to say about the film.

Watched bob biswas it is a masterpiece Splendid performance of @juniorbachchan #BobBiswasReview — Rv (@Rv71611962) December 3, 2021

#BobBiswasReview its @juniorbachchan best performance till date. the movie is just amazing totally worth it. Everyone is good in the movie but @juniorbachchan u r the soul of the film @IChitrangda ur 🤩😍 amazing #zee5 — Sumit Koushik (@sumitkoushik1) December 3, 2021

Tears in my eyes after watching @juniorbachchan performance in #BobBiswas it’s not only 1 of his best performances

it’s 1 of the best performances I have seen in my life.

Abhishek B is the best actor Indian film industry presented in the last 20 yrs

Thank you @sujoy_g for this 1 pic.twitter.com/7ZZ1RY54Cf — Moses Sapir (@MosesSapir) December 2, 2021

AB, killer performance in #BobBiswas! This is by far one of the most gutsy performances by you or any leading man in the movies. All the very best for this one. @juniorbachchan pic.twitter.com/9pTJiCKslm — goldie behl (@GOLDIEBEHL) December 3, 2021

.@juniorbachchan is a chameleon. The way he has transformed himself to #BobBiswas is phenomenal.

Always was intrigued with Bob's story in the movie, Kahani and this movie did a fab job of justifying the character. 4⭐️! #SiddharthKannan #sidk @sujoy_g pic.twitter.com/aWIxyg4oZ3 — Siddharth Kannan (@sidkannan) December 3, 2021

Exclusive - #BobBiswas is @juniorbachchan’s very own #Don. An entertainer that does well with its thrills & drama, it’s unusual, quirky and deceptive. Dir. #DiyaAnnapurnaGhosh makes an impressive debut with @sujoy_g as they bring on an engrossing story at @ZEE5India ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2 pic.twitter.com/RFpnbvk8Jw — #TutejaTalks (@Tutejajoginder) December 3, 2021

Only @juniorbachchan could’ve pulled off this role. Kudos to the person who thought of casting him. 👌🏻👌🏻 #BobBiswasReview pic.twitter.com/pnSp32VCDX — Sylvester (@SylvesterTamang) December 3, 2021

Bob Biswas is a decent prequel to Kahaani. Abhishek Bachchan delivers a powerful performance. AB is a treat to watch! @juniorbachchan#BobBiswas #BobBiswasOnZEE5 #BobBiswasReview — Chetna Narula (@chetnanarula26) December 3, 2021

@juniorbachchan as #BobBiswasReview was a good watch. AB, u r an incredibly good actor. Brilliant performance n what transformation! Total justice to the character n you were an one man army! Enjoyed watching you n at times could see the shades of @SrBachchan #likefatherlikeson pic.twitter.com/oCXCij8vKM — Mondira Kar (@mondira) December 3, 2021

#BobBiswasReview 🌟🌟🌟🌟 @juniorbachchan take a bow, undoubtedly one of the most underrated actor in bollywood. #BobBiswas Is Truly Masterpiece, one of the best OTT release after Shershash & Sardar udham singh.



DONT MISS #BobBiswasOnZEE5@iamsrk as a producer 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 pic.twitter.com/73qI9KcC4L — Abhijeet Bhardwaj 🇮🇳 (@srkian_abhijeet) December 3, 2021

#BobBiswas started off well but loses steam in d last hour. Action Scenes not convincing. A mild Bob with less thrill. Emotional connect missing. Promo better thn movie. 2/5 Bob of #Kahani was better Sorry Abhi. Not.impressed. #BobBiswasReview AbhishekBachchan's talent wasted — SimRaaj Fernkaar (@simbytz) December 3, 2021

#BobBiswas Singers elimination n silencing the rabbit both scenes were impactful #Kahani was #BobBiswasReview AbhishekBachchan's role could hv been made more chilling as d film progressed but it doesnt — SimRaaj Fernkaar (@simbytz) December 3, 2021

Hail Abhishek Bachchan..... At first I thought they should have cast Saswata Chatterjee.... But AB showed his class..... Really good movie..... It's slow paced but not dull.... Everyone does their part perfectly.... Must watch.. @juniorbachchan#BobBiswas #BobBiswasReview — Ov3rl0rd (@abtg007) December 3, 2021

@juniorbachchan @juniorbachchan #BobBiswas #BobBiswasReview Excellence is not a skill but an attitude Bob Da...truly love your attitude. Brilliant performance and truly connecting. You have done it before and you have done it now👏👏 — Puja W (@poojawalia0) December 3, 2021

#AbhishekBachchan fails to live up the character #BobBiswas I agree he is a Fab actor but this role was not meant for him. Film needed someone as good as #SaswataChatterjee.

People still remember him as BOB but here in next 7 days no one will talk about this film #BobBiswasReview — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) December 3, 2021

Finished to watch #BobBiswas #BobBiswasOnZEE5 #BobBiswasReview #AbhishekBachchan

Nice Thriller 👍

Loved to watch Abhishek Bachchan @juniorbachchan in a different role with make over. His body language, gun shoot style is just amazing 💪

Entire cast 👍@SrBachchan @sujoy_g pic.twitter.com/9yhFxcmIeU — Aashish Palod (@aspalod) December 3, 2021

I am almost sure that I too would fight my coma if @IChitrangda was my wife! Loved her in this role! #TeamMary #BobBiswasReview pic.twitter.com/681Z6qiSON — its_sumit_💔_ (@Sumittcasm) December 3, 2021

They shouldn’t have made #BobBiswas in the first place. Bob is an unexpected guest in your life and it should’ve stayed like that. The only person who could do justice to the role is Shaswato Chaterjee. If he refused, then don’t make without him#BobBiswasOnZEE5 #BobBiswasReview — B’wood (@Twentyo52159919) December 3, 2021

Biggest problem with #BobBiswas is the story…. it doesn’t connect with the film and the character…. There is not a single dramatic or suspense sequence which increases curiosity to watch the entire film…. #BobBiswasReview — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) December 3, 2021

