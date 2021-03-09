Netflix just dropped its new web-series, Bombay Begums on 8th March. It is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and it stars Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand in lead roles.
The show follows the story of five ambitious women from various walks of life who navigate through their dreams, desires and disappointments in modern-day Mumbai.
Not sure if you should skip it or stream it? Here are some tweets that you can read before making your decision.
After a long time @NetflixIndia has produced a powerful regional content in the form of #BombayBegums @PoojaB1972 @AmrutaSubhash 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 you both were on fire. The intensity you guys showed with your eyes, the pain and fierce@ShahanaGoswami @PlabitaB has done quite an amazing job— Deepak (@DpakUrsTruly) March 9, 2021
What a show...a delightful to watch Pooja in this role...she reminds me many leaders i met in my life..great show great casting. .a must watch @NetflixIndia #BombayBegums— Shafi G (@CommanHuman) March 9, 2021
#BombayBegums is one of worst made shows. Characters roles n story line is so unconvincing n weird at times. Acting is great. But the plot. 👎🏻— Mystery (@rash_is_me) March 9, 2021
#BombayBegums done and dusted last night. Loved @PoojaB1972 and @DanHusain , the play of human emotions is amazing. 👌🏻— Capt_Ck (@Capt_Ck) March 9, 2021
#BombayBegums a stark portrayal of womens' struggle to get their due in a man's world ; a glorious comeback by @PoojaB1972 & excellent perfs by @ShahanaGoswami, @PlabitaB, @AmrutaSubhash & #AadhyaAnand @NetflixIndia @alankrita601 .— Rajesh Ahuja (@raju0524) March 9, 2021
My Rating: 4/5https://t.co/8oQM1mns3W pic.twitter.com/OcX8co5Uit
Avoidable voiceover aside, #BombayBegums is an important show. Also the first one that has made me consider the gender of the reviewer.— Anindita Ghose (@aninditaghose) March 9, 2021
When things have been too imbalanced for too long, subtlety doesn't cut it.
I liked this review by @shubhragupta https://t.co/TqOeKqui3M
Hey folks! On this #WomensDay must watch #BombayBegums on Netflix. A gripping series with a wonderful message. Don't miss it. Amazing work by @PoojaB1972. Rock on Pooja! 💞🤗 pic.twitter.com/ZdFZNJ2mPY— Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) March 8, 2021
Watched the first few episodes of #BombayBegums and I feel it's the same old conflicts run through and through. Didn't even like Alankrita's last film Dolly aur Kitty ke chamakte sitaare. Disappointing watch.— Simp Rukh Khan (@VelvetIsMushy_) March 9, 2021
This show has me balling my eyes out.. #BombayBegums— 𝒩𝒶𝓁𝒾𝓃𝒾 ✨ (@trishapersaud95) March 9, 2021
Watched the first episode of #BombayBegums and @AmrutaSubhash @ShahanaGoswami are such a treat to watch. They make it seem so effortless!❤️— Trupti (@kanadetrupti) March 9, 2021
@RahulBose1 always surprises his fans.Superb as always!!!👌#BombayBegums— Prerna Chettri (@prernachettri) March 9, 2021
@PoojaB1972 Enjoyed watching #BombayBegums. All the women are fab in this series.— Shivani Grover (@shivjain1) March 9, 2021
Eatched Ep 1 of #BombayBegums. I must say @PoojaB1972 you were convincing in a simple role in DHKMN & nothing short of superb in BB now. I'm hooked, can't wait to continue watching tonight. Power packed performance, nothing over the top, realistic, heart wrenching yet believable.— Shaune B. Ryder (@sbrdoon) March 9, 2021
Started #BombayBegums, really enjoying it. Very interesting to see a show about career focused women in India and what challenges they face. The styling is on point! Rani’s sarees are impeccable & really classy! @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/Na6vDdSNGU— Smita🦋 Popstar Lil Mariah🍯 (@smitasayz) March 8, 2021
Dear @PoojaB1972 loved your work in #BombayBegums 👏👏— Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) March 8, 2021
#BombayBegums ,,it's quite interesting 👍 pic.twitter.com/SzWG6bsFz6— देहाती गॉडज़िला (@Happy89200) March 8, 2021
Have you seen it yet?