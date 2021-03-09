Netflix just dropped its new web-series, Bombay Begums on 8th March. It is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and it stars Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand in lead roles.

The show follows the story of five ambitious women from various walks of life who navigate through their dreams, desires and disappointments in modern-day Mumbai.

Not sure if you should skip it or stream it? Here are some tweets that you can read before making your decision.

After a long time @NetflixIndia has produced a powerful regional content in the form of #BombayBegums @PoojaB1972 @AmrutaSubhash 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 you both were on fire. The intensity you guys showed with your eyes, the pain and fierce@ShahanaGoswami @PlabitaB has done quite an amazing job — Deepak (@DpakUrsTruly) March 9, 2021

What a show...a delightful to watch Pooja in this role...she reminds me many leaders i met in my life..great show great casting. .a must watch @NetflixIndia #BombayBegums — Shafi G (@CommanHuman) March 9, 2021

#BombayBegums is one of worst made shows. Characters roles n story line is so unconvincing n weird at times. Acting is great. But the plot. 👎🏻 — Mystery (@rash_is_me) March 9, 2021

#BombayBegums done and dusted last night. Loved @PoojaB1972 and @DanHusain , the play of human emotions is amazing. 👌🏻 — Capt_Ck (@Capt_Ck) March 9, 2021

Avoidable voiceover aside, #BombayBegums is an important show. Also the first one that has made me consider the gender of the reviewer.

When things have been too imbalanced for too long, subtlety doesn't cut it.

I liked this review by @shubhragupta https://t.co/TqOeKqui3M — Anindita Ghose (@aninditaghose) March 9, 2021

Hey folks! On this #WomensDay must watch #BombayBegums on Netflix. A gripping series with a wonderful message. Don't miss it. Amazing work by @PoojaB1972. Rock on Pooja! 💞🤗 pic.twitter.com/ZdFZNJ2mPY — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) March 8, 2021

Watched the first few episodes of #BombayBegums and I feel it's the same old conflicts run through and through. Didn't even like Alankrita's last film Dolly aur Kitty ke chamakte sitaare. Disappointing watch. — Simp Rukh Khan (@VelvetIsMushy_) March 9, 2021

This show has me balling my eyes out.. #BombayBegums — 𝒩𝒶𝓁𝒾𝓃𝒾 ✨ (@trishapersaud95) March 9, 2021

Watched the first episode of #BombayBegums and @AmrutaSubhash @ShahanaGoswami are such a treat to watch. They make it seem so effortless!❤️ — Trupti (@kanadetrupti) March 9, 2021

@PoojaB1972 Enjoyed watching #BombayBegums. All the women are fab in this series. — Shivani Grover (@shivjain1) March 9, 2021

Eatched Ep 1 of #BombayBegums. I must say @PoojaB1972 you were convincing in a simple role in DHKMN & nothing short of superb in BB now. I'm hooked, can't wait to continue watching tonight. Power packed performance, nothing over the top, realistic, heart wrenching yet believable. — Shaune B. Ryder (@sbrdoon) March 9, 2021

Started #BombayBegums, really enjoying it. Very interesting to see a show about career focused women in India and what challenges they face. The styling is on point! Rani’s sarees are impeccable & really classy! @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/Na6vDdSNGU — Smita🦋 Popstar Lil Mariah🍯 (@smitasayz) March 8, 2021

Have you seen it yet?