The wait is finally over 'coz Ayan Mukerji's much-awaited sci-fi film, Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva, released in the theatres on Friday. For someone, who has grown up watching superhero tales in the Marvel or DC universes, the excitement to watch Brahmastra is on the next level. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as leads, the film is expected to be a 'revival astra' of Bollywood after series of flops in the recent times.
Now, if you are planning to watch Brahmastra in cinemas, this is definitely for you. We have compiled 20 Twitter reviews of the movie which you must (I repeat) must go through before booking the tickets.
Let's see how Brahmastra, which boasts of stellar star cast and VFX, is panning out among the audience on the first day of its release. Going by all the tweets, the film is getting mixed responses so far.
The reviews are here:
Finally watched the movie. Not expected the worst level of screenplay. The story is not up to mark. The only best thing in the movie is SRK's cameo. The run time could have been trimmed 20-25 minutes.— Sommu SRK (@odisha_sm) September 8, 2022
Rating- 1 ⭐/ 5 ⭐#RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt #BrahmastraReview #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/z1CVAIot6N
Just one word of this movie mind blowing. SRK G.O.A.T 🔥🔥#BrahmashtraReview #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 #AyanMukerji pic.twitter.com/zE9cZXajw7— vivek Kumar 🇮🇳 (@vivekjason143) September 9, 2022
#BrahmashtraReview One word review:: Disappointing. Yaar movie dekhne gaye ki astra k baare me dekhne ko milega, or ant me pata laga ki “sabse badi taakat pyaar hai”. It was overloaded with love story and less of what you expect. It’s truly disappointing (sic).
- @KislayVats1
If u want to protect your eyes, and not leave the theater blind💀.Don't watch this movie🤢 just 1/2 out of 5 ..— charlie (@777charle777) September 9, 2022
WARNING⚠ :-THIS LASER SHOW WILL EFFECT YOUR EYES!!#BrahmashtraReview pic.twitter.com/d4zhLD2MpA
What a true entertainer #Brahmastra is! It is a film which should set new standards in Hindi Film Industry. There was one thing that I did not like about it, which I cannot tell because it is a spoiler. Now please give us part 2 already! #AyanMukerji @aliaa08 #BrahmastraReview (sic).
- @agamjot__singh
Just one word for the movie : mind-blowing#RanbirKapoor #Brahmastra #BrahmashtraReview #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/giCGnpHyyk— Anshuman (@6Anshu9) September 9, 2022
Interval scene main taaliya baji 🔥— Sentinel ! (@KattarKapoor) September 9, 2022
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Must Watch Brahmastra 🔥
Review link:https://t.co/rB2kExxAa8#BrahmashtraReview pic.twitter.com/EEkXVyl2KB
One word Review: MESS#Brahmastra: 🌟½ (1.5/5)#BrahmastraReview— Light Yagami (@Light_Yagamind) September 8, 2022
Right from the opening scene lacking in connect with the audience. 30 mins story stretched to a 2.5hr movie🙄
A few bright spots can't save it from clunky writing.
😑Highly disappointed👎 Wasted a stellar cast
#Brahmashtra looks like Naagin serial with extra budget #BrahmastraMovie #BrahmashtraReview https://t.co/Q1jfwOUQUv— Ro Jo (@RoJosh) September 9, 2022
#BrahmashtraReview Puri faaltu movie hai...There is no Plot of the movie...A lots of character are imposed and the VFX is on its worst level...If they don't know then why they are making fun of bollywood...(sic).
- @Shasankdeo1
I WILL NEVER STOP WATCHING THIS FILM 😭🔥🫶🏻 #Brahmastra #BrahmashtraReview pic.twitter.com/82Qe9e3ZFc— S H I V ᴬ (@seeuatthemovie) September 9, 2022
#Brahmashtra first half:— Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) September 9, 2022
Starts on an epic note followed by the beautiful moments of Ranbir-Alia. Cameos so far are powerful and the interval scene is bang on.👊
Epic second half awaiting!#BrahmashtraReview
Impressive chemistry between Ranbir and Alia… Terrific Visuals 😮…Hollywood level… Screenplay was outstanding…. Ayan Mukerji never disappoint me honestly.— Arjun (@Arjunmeranaam) September 9, 2022
Definitely watch Brahmastra at your nearest movie theater #BrahmastraReview #Brahmashtra #Brahmastra #AyanMukerji pic.twitter.com/I6MhzbdD1H
One word review: Disaster 😑— Rj (@irahuljaiswal) September 8, 2022
Only laser light show, pathetic VFX, disasters Cameos,
Avoidable and Waste of money#BrahmastraReview
#BrahmastraReview— Rahul Agarwal (@Saurabh24868179) September 9, 2022
5/5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
The #AyanMukerji directorial #Brahmastra has created landmark moments in Indian cinema. It manages to bring you into a different world through its MAGNIFICENT VISUALS. And #SRK𓃵 cameo mind-blowing.waiting for part 2 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/7muHTqK5OI
#Brahmastra Review:— Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) September 8, 2022
The best thing is #AyanMukerji has utilised each actor in a good way. For eg: #Nagarjuna's character is very good & is not a filler to make the film star-studded ✌️
His words for VFX stands true & visually #Brahmāstra stands out 👏#BrahmastraReview pic.twitter.com/ycLzAj50NM
#brahmastrareview 😔— ∆ 🚩 (@WasHappyOnce) September 8, 2022
Had to leave theater in the middle. #Brahmastra is absolutely unwatchable. Boring movie.
Pride of Indian Cinema.#Brahmashtra is AMAZING. The visuals are astonishing. A stunning visual effects driven spectacle. Highly recommended and a must see. Music is excellent and direction is great. Ayan's magic is beyond imagination. 🌟🌟🌟🌟#Brahmastra #BrahmastraReview— Amarendra Kumar (@amarendra6560) September 8, 2022
Brahmastra is more of a laser light show than a movie.#BrahmastraReview— Satyam Singh (@MyFreakyTweets) September 8, 2022
According to a Hindustan Times report, Brahmastra had sold tickets worth ₹23 crore in advance booking by Wednesday night. The report added that it minted ₹11 crore in advanced for its opening day alone.
The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in it.
Watch the trailer of Brahmastra here:
Hit or miss? You decide. I have booked my ticket, have you?