The wait is finally over 'coz Ayan Mukerji's much-awaited sci-fi film, Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva, released in the theatres on Friday. For someone, who has grown up watching superhero tales in the Marvel or DC universes, the excitement to watch Brahmastra is on the next level. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as leads, the film is expected to be a 'revival astra' of Bollywood after series of flops in the recent times.

Now, if you are planning to watch Brahmastra in cinemas, this is definitely for you. We have compiled 20 Twitter reviews of the movie which you must (I repeat) must go through before booking the tickets.

Let's see how Brahmastra, which boasts of stellar star cast and VFX, is panning out among the audience on the first day of its release. Going by all the tweets, the film is getting mixed responses so far.

The reviews are here:

#BrahmashtraReview One word review:: Disappointing. Yaar movie dekhne gaye ki astra k baare me dekhne ko milega, or ant me pata laga ki “sabse badi taakat pyaar hai”. It was overloaded with love story and less of what you expect. It’s truly disappointing (sic).

What a true entertainer #Brahmastra is! It is a film which should set new standards in Hindi Film Industry. There was one thing that I did not like about it, which I cannot tell because it is a spoiler. Now please give us part 2 already! #AyanMukerji @aliaa08 #BrahmastraReview (sic). 

#BrahmashtraReview Puri faaltu movie hai...There is no Plot of the movie...A lots of character are imposed and the VFX is on its worst level...If they don't know then why they are making fun of bollywood...(sic).

According to a Hindustan Times report, Brahmastra had sold tickets worth ₹23 crore in advance booking by Wednesday night. The report added that it minted ₹11 crore in advanced for its opening day alone.

The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in it.

Watch the trailer of Brahmastra here:

Hit or miss? You decide. I have booked my ticket, have you?