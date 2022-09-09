The wait is finally over 'coz Ayan Mukerji's much-awaited sci-fi film, Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva, released in the theatres on Friday. For someone, who has grown up watching superhero tales in the Marvel or DC universes, the excitement to watch Brahmastra is on the next level. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as leads, the film is expected to be a 'revival astra' of Bollywood after series of flops in the recent times.

Now, if you are planning to watch Brahmastra in cinemas, this is definitely for you. We have compiled 20 Twitter reviews of the movie which you must (I repeat) must go through before booking the tickets.

Let's see how Brahmastra, which boasts of stellar star cast and VFX, is panning out among the audience on the first day of its release. Going by all the tweets, the film is getting mixed responses so far.

The reviews are here:

Finally watched the movie. Not expected the worst level of screenplay. The story is not up to mark. The only best thing in the movie is SRK's cameo. The run time could have been trimmed 20-25 minutes.



Rating- 1 ⭐/ 5 ⭐#RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt #BrahmastraReview #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/z1CVAIot6N — Sommu SRK (@odisha_sm) September 8, 2022

#BrahmashtraReview One word review:: Disappointing. Yaar movie dekhne gaye ki astra k baare me dekhne ko milega, or ant me pata laga ki “sabse badi taakat pyaar hai”. It was overloaded with love story and less of what you expect. It’s truly disappointing (sic).

- @KislayVats1

If u want to protect your eyes, and not leave the theater blind💀.Don't watch this movie🤢 just 1/2 out of 5 ..

WARNING⚠ :-THIS LASER SHOW WILL EFFECT YOUR EYES!!#BrahmashtraReview pic.twitter.com/d4zhLD2MpA — charlie (@777charle777) September 9, 2022

What a true entertainer #Brahmastra is! It is a film which should set new standards in Hindi Film Industry. There was one thing that I did not like about it, which I cannot tell because it is a spoiler. Now please give us part 2 already! #AyanMukerji @aliaa08 #BrahmastraReview (sic).

- @agamjot__singh

One word Review: MESS#Brahmastra: 🌟½ (1.5/5)#BrahmastraReview



Right from the opening scene lacking in connect with the audience. 30 mins story stretched to a 2.5hr movie🙄

A few bright spots can't save it from clunky writing.

😑Highly disappointed👎 Wasted a stellar cast — Light Yagami (@Light_Yagamind) September 8, 2022

#BrahmashtraReview Puri faaltu movie hai...There is no Plot of the movie...A lots of character are imposed and the VFX is on its worst level...If they don't know then why they are making fun of bollywood...(sic).

- @Shasankdeo1

I WILL NEVER STOP WATCHING THIS FILM 😭🔥🫶🏻 #Brahmastra #BrahmashtraReview pic.twitter.com/82Qe9e3ZFc — S H I V ᴬ (@seeuatthemovie) September 9, 2022

#Brahmashtra first half:



Starts on an epic note followed by the beautiful moments of Ranbir-Alia. Cameos so far are powerful and the interval scene is bang on.👊



Epic second half awaiting!#BrahmashtraReview — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) September 9, 2022

Impressive chemistry between Ranbir and Alia… Terrific Visuals 😮…Hollywood level… Screenplay was outstanding…. Ayan Mukerji never disappoint me honestly.

Definitely watch Brahmastra at your nearest movie theater #BrahmastraReview #Brahmashtra #Brahmastra #AyanMukerji pic.twitter.com/I6MhzbdD1H — Arjun (@Arjunmeranaam) September 9, 2022

One word review: Disaster 😑

Only laser light show, pathetic VFX, disasters Cameos,

Avoidable and Waste of money#BrahmastraReview — Rj (@irahuljaiswal) September 8, 2022

#BrahmastraReview

5/5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

The #AyanMukerji directorial #Brahmastra has created landmark moments in Indian cinema. It manages to bring you into a different world through its MAGNIFICENT VISUALS. And #SRK𓃵 cameo mind-blowing.waiting for part 2 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/7muHTqK5OI — Rahul Agarwal (@Saurabh24868179) September 9, 2022

#Brahmastra Review:



The best thing is #AyanMukerji has utilised each actor in a good way. For eg: #Nagarjuna's character is very good & is not a filler to make the film star-studded ✌️



His words for VFX stands true & visually #Brahmāstra stands out 👏#BrahmastraReview pic.twitter.com/ycLzAj50NM — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) September 8, 2022

#brahmastrareview 😔



Had to leave theater in the middle. #Brahmastra is absolutely unwatchable. Boring movie. — ∆ 🚩 (@WasHappyOnce) September 8, 2022

Pride of Indian Cinema.#Brahmashtra is AMAZING. The visuals are astonishing. A stunning visual effects driven spectacle. Highly recommended and a must see. Music is excellent and direction is great. Ayan's magic is beyond imagination. 🌟🌟🌟🌟#Brahmastra #BrahmastraReview — Amarendra Kumar (@amarendra6560) September 8, 2022

Brahmastra is more of a laser light show than a movie.#BrahmastraReview — Satyam Singh (@MyFreakyTweets) September 8, 2022

According to a Hindustan Times report, Brahmastra had sold tickets worth ₹23 crore in advance booking by Wednesday night. The report added that it minted ₹11 crore in advanced for its opening day alone.

The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in it.

Watch the trailer of Brahmastra here:

Hit or miss? You decide. I have booked my ticket, have you?