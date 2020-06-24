Bulbbul, produced by Anushka Sharma and directed by Anvita Dutt released on Netflix today. This horror-drama fairy tale stars Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam, and Parambrata Chatterjee.

If you're confused whether to give it a go or not, here are some reviews to help you out.

#Bulbbul is the kind of Feminist film I was looking out for since some time. Albeit predictable fable-horror, It questions the evils of child marriage, gender violence &everything patriarchy.What wins here is a finale act that makes you wish if it were not just a film but reality pic.twitter.com/ZmovL5Ld8h — A.✨ (@Mystic_Riverr) June 24, 2020

Loved #Bulbbul The subject it tackles will always be relevant & it's highlighted so well in this horror/fairytale set up. It was such a delight to watch @tripti_dimri23 @avinashtiw85 together again. @RahulBose1 ugh, your character. But what a performance. 🙌 Please watch it guys. — Pooja (@iamp00ja) June 24, 2020

I'm in love with @tripti_dimri23

The type of expressions she gave, her laughter ❤

She nailed it in #Bulbbul pic.twitter.com/7cVGziR9e5 — Riya⁷ (@sassy_me22) June 24, 2020

Watching #Bulbbul, and sobbing so hard.

This is officially the best film of the year. ❤️

Thank you @NetflixIndia @netflix

Do watch!@tripti_dimri23 is a glorious find. @RahulBose1 is his usual genius self.

I'd love to review this, but I need to stop crying first. Oh my heart 💔♥️ pic.twitter.com/SFEZDglNx8 — Vijaya Komaragiri (@KomaragiriVijya) June 24, 2020

Watched #Bulbbul just because I adore @AnushkaSharma so so much and now @tripti_dimri23 has all my heart! Such fine acting my god, your expressions spoke very well.. Your smile is the most beautiful one tbh🥺💕 a big fan now!

Such a strong content with powerful performances 🙌❤ — ❣ (@wander_soul5) June 24, 2020

tripti nailed it to perfection. Couldn’t really take my eyes off her. Fab fab fab ❤️#Bulbbul pic.twitter.com/0hDEw5ZAXN — akriti 🦋 (@malhotrasgirl) June 24, 2020

i have no choice but to fall in love with tripti dimri#Bulbbul pic.twitter.com/UR0n0Lyvr1 — pri (@filmesthete) June 24, 2020

Must say not all fairytales are fantasy. This Netflix movie is just amazing 👌😍. It definitely leaves the viewers awestruck. Worth the time and worth the Netflix subscription 👍#netflixandchill #Bulbbul pic.twitter.com/MB7MQ0eOgV — Rohita Sarmah (@RohitaSarmah) June 24, 2020

#Bulbbul was amazing & so beautifully shot, a fairytale with a message. the horror in the story is rooted in reality and that‘s what makes it scarier. pic.twitter.com/dGwt7xiIsZ — 𝘐 (@haidermeers) June 24, 2020

This movie will surprise you for sure !! @AnushkaSharma can't thank you enough for backing such "out of the box" projects !#Bulbbul — Jee le Zara.. (@Flour_spar) June 24, 2020

Thank you @AnushkaSharma mam for introducing such a new concept #Bulbbul .As a spectator i admire your approach towards such new stories. Hope to see such new scripts in future.

God bless. — Shubh Jarial (@JarialShubh) June 24, 2020

I've read 5 reviews of #Bulbbul so far. Male reviewers have panned it, while women haven't. WHAT. A. SURPRISE.

Kudos to you @AnushkaSharma, for sticking to your guns and giving stories like this a platform. I, for one, thoroughly enjoyed it! — Enen (@NehaNair) June 24, 2020

Tho it is predictable movie theme was good 👌.. last goddess act was 🙌🔥..



Bgm 👌👌



Kudos to anushka sharma for selecting bold concepts ..



Watchable one 👍#Bulbbul #NetflixOrginals — Akshay S Nair (@Akshay166480) June 24, 2020

Just watched #Bulbbul and wanna ask - did @Su4ita do her ‘women telling women stories’ dance yet? This one deserves it!! 😄 — Anurag (@unom13) June 24, 2020