After his notable acting in Panchayat, Jeetu bhaiya aka Jitendra Kumar is back with Chaman Bahaar on Netflix.

If you're confused whether to watch this movie or not, here some reviews to help you out.

#ChamanBahaar is a light hearted comedy which also deals with issues pertinent in society.

All in all a decent movie.@Farjigulzar great work! — Aviral Bajpai (@aviral202) June 20, 2020

@Farjigulzar sir panchayat, chaman bahaar, dekh kar laga ki apko ek din jarur 'national film award ' mai "best actor ka award " milega / — Nitin (@Nitin89446656) June 20, 2020

Watched #ChamanBahaar. This movie showed the harsh reality of our society especially in small towns, how laundas stalk and gather around a girl and do the addabazi.

We all can see this outside any women's college or school.

Plus @Farjigulzar jeetu bhaia's acting was very good. — Naraaz Ahmed (@boyzpledwell) June 19, 2020

#ChamanBahaar is so horrifically sexist but I am watching it STILL why do I do this to myself? — radhika (@ramanradhika01) June 19, 2020

Chaman Bahaar is great on Netflix. Jitendra Kumar is fantastic as always. A hilarious plot. — Rikken Patel (@PatelRikken) June 20, 2020

@Farjigulzar - Pahchan ban gaya tumhara sahar main 👏🏼

Jabardast kaam kiya hai matlab. Kya baat, Kya baat, Kya baaaaaat !!#ChamanBahaar — Subhendu (ଶୁଭେନ୍ଦୁ) (@readsubhendu) June 20, 2020

Saw #ChamanBahaar on @NetflixIndia and I really liked this small sweet film!! @Farjigulzar was superb as usual!! Liked all other characters, small town setting and the climax!!⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 pic.twitter.com/AzbM41Gxm8 — Saahil Raj Garg (@Saahil_Raj) June 20, 2020

@Farjigulzar had done a fabulous job but can't uplift the movie.The story is so boring and lost that you will have headaches.There was a lot to be done with the story.

@Badiani_rits was just for showpiece and she did that amazingly 😂#ChamanBahaar just 2 out of 5. — Saloni Rajgaur (@Salonirajgaur) June 20, 2020

#ChamanBahaar is such a delight!@Farjigulzar you are hitting one ace after other! Yet to get over Panchayat and now this.



Take a bow! Wow!@NetflixIndia @YoodleeFilms — Noyon Jyoti Parasara | নয়ন জ্যোতি পৰাশৰ (@NoyonSENSE) June 20, 2020

Watching #ChamanBahaar for the 2nd time & I’m lovin’ it💕💕didn’t expect it to unfold the way it did. It’s adorable, funny, a lil’ heartbreaking but also a really check(with a twist). Thank you @Farjigulzar 💕 also very nice to see you paired up with a new father lol @yogitiku 😉 — Zinta (@wantobeyours) June 20, 2020

@Farjigulzar bhai #ChamanBahaar is your best performance till date. Great job man and love the movie. — Osman (@osmanaadeez) June 20, 2020