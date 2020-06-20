After his notable acting in Panchayat, Jeetu bhaiya aka Jitendra Kumar is back with Chaman Bahaar on Netflix.
If you're confused whether to watch this movie or not, here some reviews to help you out.
#ChamanBahaar is a light hearted comedy which also deals with issues pertinent in society.— Aviral Bajpai (@aviral202) June 20, 2020
All in all a decent movie.@Farjigulzar great work!
@Farjigulzar sir panchayat, chaman bahaar, dekh kar laga ki apko ek din jarur 'national film award ' mai "best actor ka award " milega /— Nitin (@Nitin89446656) June 20, 2020
Watched #ChamanBahaar. This movie showed the harsh reality of our society especially in small towns, how laundas stalk and gather around a girl and do the addabazi.— Naraaz Ahmed (@boyzpledwell) June 19, 2020
We all can see this outside any women's college or school.
Plus @Farjigulzar jeetu bhaia's acting was very good.
Thank you @Farjigulzar for #ChamanBahaar ....— Sudhanshu Rai (@Sudhans04335066) June 20, 2020
Tapri vale pyaar ki yaadein पुनर्जीवित ho gyi😂😂😂😂
And yes,#Men_will_be_men always!!!! @Farjigulzar @ayushmannk@YoodleeFilms @netflix pic.twitter.com/LXS7jo3AQ6
#ChamanBahaar is so horrifically sexist but I am watching it STILL why do I do this to myself?— radhika (@ramanradhika01) June 19, 2020
Absolutely loved song #DoKaChaar.. ❤️🔥— Mr. Smartie Pants 🇮🇳 (@NorbretEIekes) June 20, 2020
Half lyrics didn't make sense like 'तू छत्तिस, मै तेरे लिए बत्तीस' 😀#SonuNigam #ChamanBahaar @Farjigulzar
Chaman Bahaar is great on Netflix. Jitendra Kumar is fantastic as always. A hilarious plot.— Rikken Patel (@PatelRikken) June 20, 2020
@Farjigulzar - Pahchan ban gaya tumhara sahar main 👏🏼— Subhendu (ଶୁଭେନ୍ଦୁ) (@readsubhendu) June 20, 2020
Jabardast kaam kiya hai matlab. Kya baat, Kya baat, Kya baaaaaat !!#ChamanBahaar
Saw #ChamanBahaar on @NetflixIndia and I really liked this small sweet film!! @Farjigulzar was superb as usual!! Liked all other characters, small town setting and the climax!!⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 pic.twitter.com/AzbM41Gxm8— Saahil Raj Garg (@Saahil_Raj) June 20, 2020
@Farjigulzar had done a fabulous job but can't uplift the movie.The story is so boring and lost that you will have headaches.There was a lot to be done with the story.— Saloni Rajgaur (@Salonirajgaur) June 20, 2020
@Badiani_rits was just for showpiece and she did that amazingly 😂#ChamanBahaar just 2 out of 5.
#ChamanBahaar is such a delight!@Farjigulzar you are hitting one ace after other! Yet to get over Panchayat and now this.— Noyon Jyoti Parasara | নয়ন জ্যোতি পৰাশৰ (@NoyonSENSE) June 20, 2020
Take a bow! Wow!@NetflixIndia @YoodleeFilms
#chamanbahar #ChamanBahaar @netflix once again Jitu rocks.... Teenage love story.... Gillette moment...meticulously crafted...— Chintan Shah (@Jiguruji) June 20, 2020
Watching #ChamanBahaar for the 2nd time & I’m lovin’ it💕💕didn’t expect it to unfold the way it did. It’s adorable, funny, a lil’ heartbreaking but also a really check(with a twist). Thank you @Farjigulzar 💕 also very nice to see you paired up with a new father lol @yogitiku 😉— Zinta (@wantobeyours) June 20, 2020
@Farjigulzar bhai #ChamanBahaar is your best performance till date. Great job man and love the movie.— Osman (@osmanaadeez) June 20, 2020
Awesome movie #ChamanBahaar.— Ahham Brahmāsmi (@ahhambrahmasmi) June 20, 2020
Every second was worth watching.
Amazing, marvelous, kaatil, bamfaad!!@Farjigulzar: Gazab dhaa diye aap to.
Added another feather in your cap.#Pitchers, #KotaFactory, #panchayat ar ab ye...
I pray, you go miles ahead. All the best!
Keep going!!!!!!