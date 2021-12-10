Ayushmann Khurrana has carved a niche for himself when it comes to picking film storylines- unconventional and taboo subjects. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, a trans inclusive film, recently made it to the list. However, this time Vaani Kapoor features as a trans woman while Khurrana plays the love interest. Ever since the trailer released, the Abhishek Kapoor directorial has stirred a conversation around queer representation and its necessity in Hindi cinema.

But wherever Bollywood picks a subject similar to this, it makes us pray for accurate representation and a sensitive approach. However, the verdict on Twitter assures us that Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has struck a chord with the audience. And they want such stories to be told more often.

Here's what they're saying

#ChandigarhKareAashiqui : The biggest surprise of the year. The most surprising love-story in recent times. @ayushmannk & @Vaaniofficial's "Taboo-breaking Aashiqui" is unmissable for content lovers. @Abhishekapoor brings a new form of Progressive Cinema. pic.twitter.com/hkxGaWPJ0T — Tanisha singh (@TaniyaS76265163) December 10, 2021

Making a film on sensitive subject like sex change and transgenders requires a balls of steel. Hats off to @Vaaniofficial for choosing a challenging role like this. Overall #ChandigarhKareAashiqui is a sensational experiment which could fetch healthy dividends for the makers. — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 10, 2021

#ChandigarhKareAashiqui Brave, brave work with no sermons attached.

It's always tricky to deal with such subjects, especially when you try to add a layer of humour to it.

Take a bow, Abhishek Kapoor. — Mayur Adani (@AdaniMayur) December 10, 2021





@Abhishekapoor's #ChandigarhKareAashiqui is a thoughtful & carefully plotted exploration of prejudice against assigned gender identity. The twist is expected but the manner in which it unfolds is arresting. @ayushmannk is in top form. @Vaaniofficial is terrific & a big surprise. pic.twitter.com/sfnJ4dshXx — Iftekhar Sheikh (@iftekharul_sk) December 10, 2021

#ChandigarhKareAashiqui is a great start to a necessary conversation needed in films! While it is a sanitised version of what the LGBTQI community endures, it makes me believe it will allow creators to dare to push the envelope wrt representation



Nagarkirtan is miles ahead tho! — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) December 10, 2021

The film received praises for pushing the envelope and voicing LGBTQ+ issues that are usually swept under the carpet.





Congratulations to the makers of #chandigarhkareaashiqui for choosing a cis woman @Vaaniofficial to play a trans character 👏

Y’all so awoke 🙂 — Gaayatree Sneha Sharma (@GaayatreeSneha) December 10, 2021

#AyushmannKhurrana with his beautiful nails, promoting his film #ChandigarhKareAashiqui where lead character opposite him is trans and that trans character is played by female actress although we have so many trans artists but yes ayushmann is game changer OK pic.twitter.com/jYsmx5jncq — Manas Joshi (@innocentmanasji) November 30, 2021

Why didn’t a trans woman actor play the character of trans woman in #Chandigarhkareaashiqui & instead a cis het woman (Vaani Kapoor) did!? Perhaps because there exists a strong transphobic barrier for transgenders to enact a role written for them. #LGBTQ — Karan (@kosterfoster) December 10, 2021

Ayushmann Khurrana & Vaani Kapoor's trans-inclusive rom-com #ChandigarhKareAashiqui feels like a win for representation cuz the bar is set so low! Told from a straight lens, the film not only casts an actor who isn't transgender but also manages to sidetrack its queer story. pic.twitter.com/Pu0fIBw1la — Tanzim Pardiwalla (@peppertan) December 10, 2021

While some of them were thinking about good parts, others rightly pointed out the flaws which demands to be addressed. Speaking of queer representation in cinema, we cannot miss out on the fact that we still have cis gender actors playing those roles.

With all the woke noises these films make, they also unfold another inescapable conversation about the idea of inclusivity Bollywood has.