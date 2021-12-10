Ayushmann Khurrana has carved a niche for himself when it comes to picking film storylines- unconventional and taboo subjects. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, a trans inclusive film, recently made it to the list. However, this time Vaani Kapoor features as a trans woman while Khurrana plays the love interest. Ever since the trailer released, the Abhishek Kapoor directorial has stirred a conversation around queer representation and its necessity in Hindi cinema. 

Source: Indian Express

But wherever Bollywood picks a subject similar to this, it makes us pray for accurate representation and a sensitive approach. However, the verdict on Twitter assures us that Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has struck a chord with the audience. And they want such stories to be told more often.  

 

Here's what they're saying    


The film received praises for pushing the envelope and voicing LGBTQ+ issues that are usually swept under the carpet.


While some of them were thinking about good parts, others rightly pointed out the flaws which demands to be addressed. Speaking of queer representation in cinema, we cannot miss out on the fact that we still have cis gender actors playing those roles. 

With all the woke noises these films make, they also unfold another inescapable conversation about the idea of inclusivity Bollywood has. 