Comedian Danish Sait's debut film French Biryani is out on Amazon Prime. The movie is a mix of Kannada, Urdu, some French and English and is about that Bengaluru life.

If you're confused whether to watch it or not, here are some reviews.

I laughed out loud way too many times watching @DanishSait and his fellow actors in #FrenchBiryani.



If you want a movie to just chill and watch to reminisce our Bengaluru with, this is the movie to go!



All you Bewarsi Kudkas better watch it. — Amruth kiran (@Amruthkiran94) July 24, 2020

Watched #FrenchBiryani, so much n it was hilarious!Afta many yrs I enjoyed a movie and laughed..Again #PRK productn gave classic comedy movie! @DanishSait I jus loved your timing n whatta performance! @pannagabharana great writing n dialogues were so hilarious!@PuneethRajkumar — Raj Puttu (@RajPuttu) July 25, 2020

Just finished watching #Frenchbiryani.

Danish Sait has done a good job.. If you’re looking to watch a great, fun movie watch this.@DanishSait You are amazing comedian 👌🏻👏🏻@PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/ChXI7A0BWQ — Aravind Bhat (@aravindmurthy24) July 25, 2020

Amrutha Bar = Warmth of Bengaluru.

An ode to the pub culture & the big heart of Bengaluru.

"Hosa Talent ge chance kodbeku"#FrenchBiryani — CHRIS (@johanchrislewis) July 25, 2020

If not for @DanishSait would you have watched #FrenchBiryani with same interest?



Abstract of the review:

Movie is entertaining Like RCB

But, ends with 'Ee Sala Cup Namde'

You know what that means?



⭐⭐🌠



Detailed review Thread 👇 https://t.co/aiAgt4Ap2A — Anantha Subramanyam (@Ananthaforu) July 25, 2020

Hey Danish... the first thing i did yesterday was watching #FrenchBiryani And guess what i loved it... had a good laugh.. u nailed it as #Asghar everyone did pretty well especially your BIL & #Simon. Songs were amazing! #PureHit wish it was released in theatre #LoveDanish ❤️ — Anjali 🙃 (@i_anjaliyadav) July 25, 2020

@DanishSait #FrenchBiryani Very good movie! Enjoyed watching it! It is realistic comedy! Can we get part-2 biriyani? Or Is there any other biriyani planned in future 😀 I felt so bad for French guy! Even I felt so bad for Charlie’s Wig 😂 you won the cup already! — Veeresha Baligara (@TheNameIsVeer) July 25, 2020

@DanishSait Nice entertaining movie asgar boss. I give five and half stars 🌟😂😂🙌#FrenchBiryani #FrenchBiriyaniOnPrime — theyashascariappa (@yashascariappa1) July 24, 2020

Amazing acting by @DanishSait

Best entertainer 😂

And the dialogue delivery was awesome 😂

A pure #bangalorean movie👏🏻#FrenchBiryani — Faizaan Shaik Moiz (@zaan_shaik) July 24, 2020

Should appreciate the Mani guy, Rangayana Raghu and that reporter...The rest should be put to test! #FrenchBiryani served cold and stale..@DanishSait ..Plz chooooos viaasly Barahhh... — Ani (@AVasista) July 24, 2020

#FrenchBiryani is a superb one time watch. Not much fun, not too much serious, but an easy watch. Thanks @PRK_Productions for choosing unusual kind of scripts. @pannagabharana deserves an applause for this cool movie👏🏻 way to go! — Nandish Murthy (@nandishm96_m) July 24, 2020

#FrenchBiryani BARELY MANAGES A FEW CHUCKLES. THE ONLY SAVING GRACE IN THIS OVER THE TOP COMIC THRILLER IS @DanishSait . DISAPPOINTING @PRK_Productions @pannagabharana #sameerreviews — Sameer (@samar_27) July 24, 2020

Watched #FrenchBiryani thaught movie could be a laugh riot.... but turned out to b pale dull movie with no plot.... Danish on screen presence was not up to mark..... his Instagram posts are way better than this movie... #FrenchBiriyaniOnPrime #FrenchBiryanireview — R.P KUMAR (@kumarrp_cs) July 25, 2020

#FrenchBiryani Whatta movie fun filled entertainment, laughter in this corona pandemic after a long gap 😂😅🤣 @DanishSait u r a cracker, @PuneethRajkumar sir 👌👌👌

kudos to @vasukivaibhav for #hogbitta_charles song — Ram Hiremani (@imRamHiremani) July 24, 2020