GaHHahh, today will go down in history because it's only after so many years that we finally get to see the reunion of our most favourite show F. R.I.E.N.D.S: The Reunion.

I mean, could we be any more excited? The answer is Oh My God YESSS!

But before you do that, go through these Twitter reviews but only at your own risk cuz major spoilers ahead.

THE MOST REQUESTED "SMELLY CAT 🐈" IS HERE Y'ALL & ALSO I LOVED HOW PHOEBE IN THE END SAID " NOT AS GOOD AS ME " TO LADY GAGA 😂

pic.twitter.com/bnoL1C3Hv3#FRIENDSREUNION

JB as Sputnik, the Holiday Armadillo and Joey all wearing of Chandler's clothes 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #FriendsReunion

jennifer aniston & david schwimmer HAD feelings for eachother & pursued their love through ross & rachel. my heart is EXPLODING. babies 🤍 #FriendsReunion

Ross is still playing with bones.

Rachel is married to him.

Monica is still in charge.

Chandler still makes her laugh every Day.

Phoebe is with her husband and kids and living a good life.

Joey got a sandwich shop.



And we are crying😭#FriendsReunion

Not Matt Leblanc walking the runway with all of Chandler's clothes like in that iconic ep. "Could he be wearing any more clothes?" 😂 #FriendsReunion

I love that they liked each other in real life, you can feel the tension! #FriendsTheReunion

Phoebe was always my favorite character on Friends and I love Lisa Kudrow. Gaga, who is my favorite artist of all time, singing Smelly Cat with her made my decade. Didn't know I needed this, but I'm thrilled it happened ✋😭 #FriendsTheReunion

I just know that I'm going to cry so hard the moment I see them in the apartment together again. #FriendsReunion #FriendsTheReunion

You all Chandler still makes Monica laugh everyday now cry more😭😭😭😭#FriendsReunion #FriendsTheReunion

could he be wearing any more clothes ver. 2021 😂 #FriendsTheReunion

No but I cannot be the only one who found Chandler extra quite#FriendsReunion #chandler — Kay// Kiwi of Hazza♡ goal : 1k (@kiwiofhazza) May 27, 2021

Sighh, my heart is so full right now.