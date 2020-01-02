Just like Lust Stories, the winning team of directors Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee joined hands to scare us with their newest venture, Ghost Stories.

So, if you're one of the few who haven't watched the movie, here's a review of just what you're missing out on.

#GhostStories Anurag Kashyap's piece is a tough cookie to crack as the chronology of happenings are not in an order.More like How crows(all birds)eat their own eggs in stress,the protagonist percieves herself as a mom who causes post partum deaths of her babies due to depression. — Anjali✨ (@Mystic_Riverr) January 1, 2020

The Dibakar Banerjee story in #GhostStories is terrific. Shot by Ranjan Palit, who's in his elements after ages. The Zoya Akhtar story has its moments. I really liked Jahnvi Kapoor. The other two stories are difficult to watch, for entirely different reasons. — PDG (@PratimDGupta) January 2, 2020

#GhostStories

Zoya Akhtar-👍

Anurag Kashyap-👎

Dibakar Banerjee-👎

Karan Johar-👎 — Urban Malayali (@UMalayali) January 1, 2020

Dafaq. Anurag Kashyap's segment from #GhostStories is creepiness personified. 😲😲 — FAN (@ArjunAnandE) January 1, 2020

Thaaaat was creepyyy and so unsettling. #GhostStories



I really liked Dibakar's the most. The other 3 were also nice & intriguing. — Saniya SAHEJ Dhawan 💃 (@saaniisweet) January 2, 2020

1) Zoya’s one is scary at first but then kinda predictable. Jahanvi was good actually. She has good screen presence.



2) Anurag’s one, I HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS please someone answer them. Not scary but VERY CREEPY probably the creepiest thing I’ve ever watched. #GhostStories — ‘ (@zehnaseeb_) December 31, 2019

1. I would hate to give one word verdict to #GhostStories on @NetflixIndia. I am no critic & cannot claim to be an expert at anything to do with movies.

I can definitely give an opinion which you have every right to disagree. — Adi Patil (@iamadipatil) December 31, 2019

After watching #GhostStories I realized that it's high time we should change our definition of horror from just scary stuff relying on jumpscares and supernatural to real horror of human psyche.

I know people won't like this movie because of their traditional expectations. pic.twitter.com/9DNjmk9831 — सिद्धान्त घिल्डियाल (@Just_Dudeing) January 1, 2020

This is probably the eeriest/creepiest scene ever in the history of Indian Cinema. 🥵#GhostStories pic.twitter.com/ZJ4KwU8TJD — Chaitanya (@illusionistChai) January 1, 2020

Peeeek a booooo, i seee youuuuuu@avinashtiw85 you were so goooood in #GhostStories



Creepy&crazy. I love how you emote with eyes. Those chats with Granny 👏🏻



Also you were super HOTT as Dhruv😍🔥



So excited to see more of you on screen!! 😁❤ — Saniya SAHEJ Dhawan 💃 (@saaniisweet) January 2, 2020

Just came online to say @anuragkashyap72's short in #GhostStories is insanely brilliant. This is the movie the tagline "The world is not only for humans" deserves. — #AadityaArunasalam (@ikaipullai) January 1, 2020

#GhostStories

(Listed out from best to worst)#DibakarBanerjee - Best short film of this anthalogy. An edge of the seat Thriller with a perfect ending. pic.twitter.com/tIj8BrTnIw — Khishore R Kumar (@itsKhishore) January 1, 2020

Dibakar Banerjee does Bong Jong-Ho!

A Zombie-like social-commentary gives enough chills, and also metaphorically enunciates the prey of urbanization.



Wah. @NetflixIndia #GhostStories. pic.twitter.com/Rdo3kUQOZf — Chaitanya (@illusionistChai) January 1, 2020

Watch it at your own risk.