'Little Women' is a coming-of-age period drama film directed by Greta Gerwig, that is adapted from a 1868 novel of the same name. The story of the film revolves around four young women, the March sisters, who are determined to live life on their own terms.

Wondering, if you should watch it or not? Here are some tweets that you can read before booking your tickets for this movie.

YALL NEED TO SEE LITTLE WOMEN GO TO FUCKING CINEMA FFUFUUUCCCKKKK ITS SO GOOD I CANT HANDLE #LittleWomen #LittleWomenMovie pic.twitter.com/y1iKpMdoCT — 💐🕊️ (@boisofvir) February 7, 2020

Oh i love the script, I love how Greta write a story that have been told many times with different style. Saoirse nailed the role, Florence was amazing as Amy. #LittleWomen is everything you could hope for something adapted. pic.twitter.com/HPftSMphWM — Aldi Aksan (@naskaidla) February 7, 2020

Ι SAW #LittleWomen... This was my fave childhood book and I was so touched watching in the big screen... I just love Jo more🥺 pic.twitter.com/3EEbQh13Af — 𝓛𝓲𝓽𝓽𝓵𝓮 𝓛𝓮𝔁𝓲 ♡ I LOVE DANAE (@LexiLovesCait) February 7, 2020

#LittleWomen is great. A fantastic cast that turns in heartfelt performances. The writing and direction by Greta Gerwig is excellent. The chemistry among the performers is natural, and their dialogue is sharp. A touching film sophomore effort from Gerwig #TheMovieParadise pic.twitter.com/RXbVX38wpp — The Movie Paradise (@movieparadise99) February 7, 2020

#LittleWomenMovie was great! Stories will always be distant from love, passion, and happiness. Wonderful messages and the costume design? Perfect. pic.twitter.com/i1WsF62NrT — goat (@MyllesBronil) February 7, 2020

I just saw the new Little Women movie and omg, I’m an emotional wreck 😭❤️ #LittleWomenMovie — Emily Nolen (@emiladynolen) February 7, 2020

I finally got to see this #LittleWomenMovie and I tooootally adored it!!! Saoirse Ronan & Timothée Chamalet 🙌🏻😍The whole cast, the music, the cinematography... I really can't believe Greta Gerwig didn't get an Oscar nomination... She very much deserved it!!!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🍿🎬 pic.twitter.com/BqfOpxmfER — Lucy (@lurilin) February 1, 2020

#LittleWomenMovie is definitely one of the greatest movie I've ever seen, absolutely the best of 2020 and it truly deserves an #Oscar (or even 6!) 💖💖💖 pic.twitter.com/5ZZbc4z991 — Jackie Angel (Aleksandra) (@AngelWriterXD) February 4, 2020

„Little Women“ by Louisa May Alcott is among my favourite novels ever sinceI read it first in the #90s .📚😍

Tonight my ♥️ was jumping of delight to watch this wonderful new movie. Saoirse Ronan & Timothée Chalamet were just beautiful in it!🎞♥️👍#LittleWomen #LittleWomenMovie pic.twitter.com/L6Xe22CP74 — Wolfgang #TeamESC 💕 (@EurovisionWolf) February 6, 2020

The new #LittleWomenMovie is fantastic!!! I just saw it with my mom and LOVED everything about it 👍👍 — Kelly O'Connell (@kellymoconnell) January 31, 2020

just finished watching little women and I am in awe. I cried 5 times. Relived my childhood. the imagery was legendary. the actors were incredibly talented. I came to the realization that I am more similar to jo than I thought. #LittleWomenMovie — freudhadanopinion (@depressedemogo1) February 1, 2020

This wonderful movie made me cry



LITTLE WOMEN (2019) DIR. GRETA GERWIG #LittleWomenMovie pic.twitter.com/pgeE41rr5t — AtharyDos (@AtharSeif) February 5, 2020

#LittleWomenMovie: cried buckets, was dazzled by the filmmaking, and coveted Chalamet's outfits. pic.twitter.com/neHLsS2bU4 — mark cousins (@markcousinsfilm) January 27, 2020

#LittleWomenMovie

My new favorite movie! I’m done watched it and how happy it made me while at the same time I’m crying! I really LOVE it, it’s AMAZING. And the cast are wonderful choices! — Yasmine (@IyasmineI) February 2, 2020

Just seen #LittleWomenMovie again. Superb. Blubbed more than the first time. 😢 pic.twitter.com/mJiuJEr5gA — Mike Le-Surf (@MikeLeSurf) February 5, 2020

I don't know if I'm more of a Jo, Amy, Meg or Beth... maybe it's because I'm an only child. I can see bits of myself in all of them. I adore all 4 of the March sisters and the movie was just amazing!#LittleWomen #LittleWomenMovie — I'm just here (@Imhereatm) February 4, 2020

Wonderfully done 👏🏻🥰 #LittleWomenMovie

I don't remember when film had so much energy..great job pic.twitter.com/2kpgBTaLTV — Jana ツ (@Jana7380) February 3, 2020

Greta Gerwig's #LittleWomenMovie is the first masterpiece of the year

🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥 pic.twitter.com/ZbQIl37yZl — Westbahnkino (@westbahnkino) February 2, 2020

I loved Little Women ❤️ It’s beautifully filmed and has a wonderful score, and the acting is top-notch. It gave me all the feels. Saoirse Ronan in particular is fantastic! #LittleWomenMovie pic.twitter.com/vXr9PgwAwk — Liz Slade (@lizslayed) January 8, 2020

Have you seen the film yet?