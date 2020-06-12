Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's much anticipated movie Gulabo Sitabo is streaming on Amazon Prime video now. This movie by Shoojit Sircar , which was earlier slated to release on the big screen surprised everyone after its online release.

So here are some reviews for you if you're confused whether to watch the movie or not.

#GulaboSitabo



😐😐😔



Climax 👍



Short film theme into a feature film 🧐🧐 pic.twitter.com/Pi4MeUdJv5 — arunprasad (@Cinephile05) June 12, 2020

Yesterday day i think so I have started watching #GiboSibo #GulaboSitabo on #AmazonPrimeVideo @PrimeVideoIN with 0 expectations and I can say proudly as a movie goer @ShoojitSircar ur movie is a clear winner in all senses may be @ayushmannk acting and @SrBachchan dialogues — Revanth Sekhar (@SekharRevanth) June 12, 2020

Now Watching #GulaboSitabo and so far I am enjoying the dialogues of the films and banter between @ayushmannk and amitabhbachchan is so real.



Vijay Raaz, as Gyaneshwar is top class. #GulaboSitabo #review ; reminds… https://t.co/K7Mkh2b0P1 — Pushpendra Pandya (@peculiarblend) June 12, 2020

#GulaboSitabo Two biggest superstar of Bollywood,@SrBachchan and @ayushmannk will alwaysbe remembered for experimenting with their roles and extending the boundaries as actor #AmazonPrimeVideo — Amit Mishra (@Amitmis07) June 12, 2020

Just watched it, WOW! @ShoojitSircar u r genius. There are few directors like @RajkumarHirani who can entertain with beautiful message about life, humanity and small things which we often ignore, you are one of them. Its a must watch for ppl across cultures n ages. #GulaboSitabo https://t.co/azZ3J9H5xF — DEEPAK SHAHI (@DEEPAKSHAHI3) June 12, 2020

#GulaboSitabo It’s been 3 hours since I have completed watching this movie. But still I’m not over it. Because of the each characters in the movie. These kind of characters are cake walk for Mr Bachchan and Ayushman. In which they were brilliant. — Arunprasad (@itsarun2008) June 12, 2020

Dear @SrBachchan sir please keep acting. The character mirza and your acting will haunt me for a long time.@ayushmannk man you're always charming no matter how decent your character is! Loved it ❤️ the twist from begum was epic. Haha #GulaboSitabo #gibosiboonprime #AmazonPrime pic.twitter.com/8yh0q7sQHM — Modern but sanskari (@TSKARTHIKSONALE) June 12, 2020