Gullak, quite possibly the most Indian show out there, is back with its third season on SonyLiv. And Twitter is exploding with joy! It's not every day a TV show accurately depicts the vibrancy of middle class life and the ups and downs that come with it.
Check out what the Twitterati had to say:
New season of Gullak is so beautiful. Keep a box of tissue along with you while watching it for the sad, joy and fun tears it will make you experience like the past 2 season. Absolutely gorgeous. Add it to your weekend watch list. Streaming on @SonyLIV— Sonia Singh (@thesinghsonia) April 7, 2022
Purest form of middle class people’s emotions #GullakS3 #Gullak thankyou @SonyLIV one of the best— TheINVISIBLEpillar (@AKMISHRA07) April 7, 2022
For a middle class person, Gullak exists just to make you remember the good old days that won't ever return. I think I'll watch one episode every week so that I can stay longer with it. So well made. Ufffff. #GullakSeason3— Navjot Gulati (@Navjotalive) April 8, 2022
Don’t call yourself an average middle class Indian if you haven’t related to each and every episode of this amazing series.#Gullak @SonyLIV— Baby Doctor (@PaedsLife) April 6, 2022
Season 3 - you guys did it again!
Gullak Season 3 is absolutely brilliant and heart warming... Just like Gullak 1 and Gullak 2 ... Goat web series based on common middle class families....👌👌😍😍😍 How good is team of TVF 👌👌— Abhinandan (@Abhinandan673) April 7, 2022
#gullaks3 is on SonyLiv! ❤️ TV at its best 👏. The writing, acting and music is all top notch - not a surprise at all if you watched S1 and S2. If you haven’t watched Gullak yet I am so jealous of you. You have 3 seasons of utter joy awaiting you and I don’t..#TheViralFever— Vivek Garud (@vgarud) April 8, 2022
A little too emotional to handle. 🥺 #GullakS3 just like the last 2 parts, was the story of every Indian middle class family.— Himanshu Sharma (@iamheemaanshoo) April 7, 2022
Made my day. ❤️
THE BEST WEB SERIES EVER MADE IN INDIA! #GullakSeason3 pic.twitter.com/CnvvTP0W1A
#Gullak is definitely not just a Webseries, it's an emotional journey. Such a great series with powerful content.— Mr. Hopeless (@Hopeless_Guru) April 7, 2022
The ending was so emotional.#GullakS3 On @SonyLIV #GullakSeason3
Gullak Season 3 continues to tear us up. Its a heart warming tale of a middle class family. Emotions run high here and the finances run dry. Watch it for the exceptional duo of Jameel Khan and Gitanjali Kulkarni.#GullakSeason3 #SonyLiv— Meghna Sen (@MeghnaS97530960) April 8, 2022
Good job TVF.