Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced and, to be honest, the series ate and left no crumbs. From the brilliant cast and massive sets to the gripping storyline, the series is a visual treat.

Set in the 1940s, this series revolves around the lives of tawaifs in the red-light district of Lahore’s Heera Mandi. It features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal in crucial roles.

Here are some tweets to read before you stream the show:

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's #Netflix Series #HeeraMandi isn't just a series, it's a visual feast. He transports viewers to 1940s Lahore,recreating the grandeur of Heera Mandi with meticulous detail. Imagine colossal sets meticulously crafted by 700 artisans,each intricate thread of… pic.twitter.com/4sZEyVyvFJ — schah mehmud (@schahmehmud) May 2, 2024

alamzeb writing poetry in her journal and tajdar gently moving her journal/hand towards his chest so she can use it as a flat surface to write on I AM DECEASED #Heeramandi pic.twitter.com/zE9N9fMrTT — bent-neck lady 🖤 (@mmmaheenmoonpie) May 2, 2024

There is something about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movies, where everything starting from the sets to the costumes are class apart. Even when the courtesans are enticing the nawabs there is so much dignity in it. Love, passion, lust, betrayal — you get to see it all in #Heeramandi pic.twitter.com/vfLMp6CHJR — jayaa (Modi ka pariwar) (@Jayaa2012) May 2, 2024

Every character stays with you in #Heeramandi . Story is somewhere lacking … but it is a good watch — VAIBHAV 🇮🇳 (@BhaktWine) May 2, 2024

Manisha Koirala n Aditi Rao Hydari were the only reasons for me to watch. These 2 were d only ones who were consistent in this web series. Bt Manisha was on fire dude🔥🔥🔥. She ws jst brilliant. #ManishaKoirala #AditiRaoHydari #Heeramandi #HeeraMandiOnNetflix #HeeramandiReview — Anand Kayralath (@kayralath) May 2, 2024

I’ve grown up on #ManishaKoirala movies & it’s always bugged me that she never had the staying power as others of her generation.



But #Heeramandi is some of, if not her best work to date. I’m in complete awe of every delivery, look, every moment.@NetflixIndia @bhansali_produc pic.twitter.com/a9HqZfOraM — Shah Shahid (@theshahshahid) May 1, 2024

#RichaChadha in #Heeramandi shines the most (obviously after Manisha Koirala, who is bestowed with so much screentime & a dynamic role) in her Devdas-like character among all the eight heroines of #SanjayLeelaBhansali in just two damn episodes & a handful of scenes!!



LAJWANTI🥀 pic.twitter.com/MCrqu3dx9F — Jyotishree Nayak (@jyonaya003) May 2, 2024

#Heeramandi ep1: A surreal dreamscape of Bhansali's genius is a mood board for a dreamer like me, every frame is magical. Manisha Koirala & Fardeen Khan bring a fresh breeze to this majestic tale. #Heeramandi 🎥🌟 pic.twitter.com/DNFIk6E9mc — 𝓐𝓷𝓾𝓫𝓱𝓪 (@AnubhaDayal) May 1, 2024

💥I Watched Heeramandi & I liked it ❤️‍🔥😍😍

I am specially watch this show for @iamsanjeeda good performance by u ❤️‍🔥❤️@mkoirala @aditiraohydari Ur performance was also good ❤️‍🔥

But ending part hurts me 💔

You can watch this show on Netflix #HeeraMandiOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/MdExqqNeWi — GodOfIndianCinemaHRITHIK😍 (@GodHRITHIKera) May 2, 2024

I am already LOVING Netflix’s #Heeramandi and I’m only an episode in. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has a way with storytelling and visuals that just feels so dreamlike, and I’m so excited to watch the rest of the series. Y’all should definitely check it out! — Pooja | Movie&TV Reviews 🎬 (@SamosasNPopcorn) May 2, 2024

stellar performances, mesmerizing and extravagant backdrop honestly what benchmark is sanjay leela bhansali aiming for? heeramandi is a must watch!! — Rabia (@rabiasaeedmalik) May 2, 2024

After completing the show #HEERAMANDI I replayed it only to watch @RichaChadha scenes

Short role but what a performance! No comparisons with other legends… this is her own way of performing intense roles. She speaks less & her eyes say it all. Wish she had a lengthy role 👏🎬 pic.twitter.com/sF4dIuZebc — Pooja Rathi (@poojadahiya1874) May 2, 2024

Heeramandi is a show you can’t miss on @NetflIndia @SanjayleelaBha2 at his best ..

the attention to detail is just mesmerising.. This opulent show based on courtesans pre independence in Lahore during the British Raj is a must see.

definitely watch two three episodes at a time.. pic.twitter.com/FALCyQ108q — Sharmilla Khanna (@Lido_Dex) May 2, 2024

I have used all my data to watch #Heeramandi

Enjoyed it. — Asabi Sa Dollar (@EniolaShitta) May 2, 2024

From Now on, This account is a fan page of Sanjeeda Sheikh..

Her in #Heeramandi is just amazinggg.. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/GCooiQkV3g — Dev Yadav (@dev_yadvv) May 1, 2024

Well, it’s all Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magic!