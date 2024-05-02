Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced and, to be honest, the series ate and left no crumbs. From the brilliant cast and massive sets to the gripping storyline, the series is a visual treat.
Set in the 1940s, this series revolves around the lives of tawaifs in the red-light district of Lahore’s Heera Mandi. It features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal in crucial roles.
Here are some tweets to read before you stream the show:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Well, it’s all Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magic!
Top picks for you
EntertainmentManya Ailawadiabout 2 months ago | 3 min read