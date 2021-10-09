Raise your hands if you remember the news about the Burari deaths? You don't actually have to raise your hands! Anyhow, remember how difficult it was to process the whole incident and how confused we all were by what had just transpired? Well, Netflix has come out with a docuseries, House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths.

How true is it? Does it get everything right? Well, you will have to watch the show and see for yourself. In the meantime, to convince you to watch it, I'll leave you with tweets from people who already have. And don't worry, no spoilers.

The Burari deaths documentary on Netflix, basically tells you to deal with your emotional trauma so you don’t convince your whole family to hang themselves. Pro-Therapy really — anushka indurkar (@AnushkaIndurkar) October 8, 2021

#HouseofSecrets is harrowing and disturbing docu series on infamous burari mass suicides. It's shocking to realize that incident which could have been avoided if there were mental health discussions in most of patriarchal families has led to loss of so many lives. 😲😨 pic.twitter.com/1BwWNRR2bA — Heisenberg (@mukiom16) October 8, 2021

Currently watching this house of secrets: the burari deaths s01 and what mero dimag kharab huncha ki kya ho 🤯🤯 — nivi (@NivitaChapagain) October 8, 2021

#HouseofSecrets: The Burari Deaths is a chilling watch that leaves you with more questions unanswered than you begin with at the start. pic.twitter.com/RSPiJaPDZv — MehakSrivastava (@mehaksrivastava) October 8, 2021

IT'S FINALLY OUT ON NETFLIX!



House of Secrets:The Burari deaths- a documentary on the horrifying deaths of 11 members of a family.



The docu also features my experience - as a reporter who covered the incident for @the_hindu- in a very tiny appearance.



I still get goosebumps. pic.twitter.com/RVpFexTQmU — Hemani Bhandari (@HemaniBhandari) October 8, 2021

I'm stuck in the True Crime content binging phase. 🙄



Currently watching House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths. — Sophie (@astrazenitha) October 9, 2021

Watching House Of Secrets - The Burari Deaths.

What happened there is so baffling, so beyond my comprehension. Crazy! — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) October 8, 2021

Just finished watching House of secrets: the Burari deaths on Netflix. Maybe one of the best, if not the best, documentary made in India. The 3-part series takes you to a ride from horror to mystery to superstitions to psychology. The makers really did an amazing job. Couldn't + — Liza🧣 (@LizaBorgohain45) October 8, 2021

just finished watching the burari deaths documentary on Netflix and that case is the exact reason why people having blind faith in anything not backed up by science scares me more than any supernatural horror — Anoushka 🌿 (@_livinginpages) October 8, 2021

House of secrets: the burari deaths in Netflix is so depressing and terrifying 🤧 — Vishal (@lahs1v) October 8, 2021

really excited for this,,, because i have told a bunch of people who were clueless about burari deaths and i always wanted to read/watch more about this. pic.twitter.com/tSAxXGYVr3 — romulus roychand (@seizurepolice) October 1, 2021

Me after watching the Burari deaths documentary. Binged Modern Family the whole night 😣 https://t.co/ltc6kNIARp — Tanya Mohanty (@heath_waves) October 9, 2021

I watched 'House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths' on Netflix and fucking god. i-

11 people; 3 generation. — tannavi sharma (@tannavi_) October 9, 2021

Spine chilling, on the edge docu series #HouseofSecrets on netflix is a must watch to know exactly what happened. Yes Paranorminal activity happens in life…one must see it to believe it! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Vipul (@vipultalwar) October 9, 2021

#HouseofSecretsTheBurariDeaths is disturbing yet intriguing. Not a horror docuseries but a true story which scarier than many horror movies. — santanu (@129atLords) October 9, 2021

You can watch the trailer here if you need more convincing.

House of Secrets: The Burari deaths is currently streaming on Netflix.