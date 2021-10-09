Raise your hands if you remember the news about the Burari deaths? You don't actually have to raise your hands! Anyhow, remember how difficult it was to process the whole incident and how confused we all were by what had just transpired? Well, Netflix has come out with a docuseries, House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths.

Source: Scroll

How true is it? Does it get everything right? Well, you will have to watch the show and see for yourself. In the meantime, to convince you to watch it, I'll leave you with tweets from people who already have. And don't worry, no spoilers. 

You can watch the trailer here if you need more convincing. 

House of Secrets: The Burari deaths is currently streaming on Netflix. 