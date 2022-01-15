Human, the much-awaited show starring Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari released on Disney+ Hotstar recently. Directed by Vipul Shah and Mozez Singh, the web series also has Vishal Jethwa, Aditya Srivastava and Ram Kapoor in crucial roles. Set in the backdrop of drug trials and the politics in the medical industry, the show is receiving rave reviews from the audience.
Here's what netizens have to say about it.
D work of other actors in the series is also well done, especially #ShefaliShah The whole series is a living eg. The stages of vaccination, how they r given, who & hw they R affected, what lives R lost, & the research being done on it. It has all been shown in a very precise way. https://t.co/X8p0VE5b8T— Ninad 🇮🇳 (@Ninad0921) January 15, 2022
Watched two episodes of #Human and it seems like a gripping drama so far against the backdrop of medical politics. #ShefaliShah in fine form. #VipulAmrutlalShah has set the mood right for the series.— Himesh (@HimeshMankad) January 15, 2022
Brilliant performance by @ShefaliShah_ in #HumanOnHotstar— Rakesh Ravindran (@mechtraveller) January 15, 2022
Watch the dark side of Pharma industry & coorporate doctors & Hospital management inside story in #hotstar #Human.— Rocky jamwal (@jamwal_rocky) January 14, 2022
Truly Revealing the truth of Devil coats. pic.twitter.com/zm1aX2YIiB
Disney Plus Hotstar's web series Human is a shocking commentary on the illegal business and inhumane aspect of human drug testing. Spread over 10 episodes of 40-50 minutes duration, the series . #human #humanwebserues #shefalishah Shefali Shah kritihttps://t.co/n04hwFx6B8 pic.twitter.com/GZ0op3vllI— Find ur info (@karu8396) January 14, 2022
Absolutely loved the work of the cast in the human...— Pawankalyanfanᶠᵒˡˡᵒʷ ᵇᵃᶜᵏ💯 (@SritweeetZ) January 14, 2022
I would like to thank hotstar for bringing out such talents #HumanOnHotstar
Just binged on #Human on Hotstar. As always @ShefaliShah_ has outdone herself. What amazing style and stature Dr Gauri Nath portrays! Whether it's Delhi Crime, DDD or Human, Shefali ma'am just never fails to astound me! ❤️ Also, @DisneyPlusHS Specials are just THE BEST. 💯— Ameya Avadhut Nayak (@ameya_nayak) January 14, 2022
Falling short of words to describe this volcano of talent! @ShefaliShah_— Chinmay (@chinmay1903) January 14, 2022
BEST Actress. I repeat, BEST Actress.
Truly a gem. Her eyes are enough to steal your attention throughout. Truly limitless. 👏
What a stellar performance! 👏#HumanOnHotstar #ShefaliShah pic.twitter.com/je2tTXXgPp
Can someone talk about how beautiful the cinematography is? Along with the unique storyline, just look at these camera angles in #HumanOnHotstar on @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/9bdmGgWsHz— Sagar Sonu (@Sagar__12) January 14, 2022
#humanonhotstar— Sohani Paul (@paullaresque) January 14, 2022
Gah!What. A. Show.Have loved Shefali Mam's acting since Hasratein days. Such convincing powerful acting delivery by her.The entire team has done a brilliant job. #VipulShah has aced it again.Ram Kapoor,Kirti Kulhari & the entire cast, each one of you, applauds!
This is how a excellent content should be made. It's really amazing.#HumanOnHotstar— Bawaal (@BawaalxD) January 14, 2022
This show is unparalleled. Whatever @ShefaliShah_ touches turns into gold. #HumanOnHotstar— viraj (@Viraj__82) January 14, 2022
You guys need to check Hotstar right now for this one because it is definitely going to be amazing.#HumanOnHotstar— Kanan Sharma (@kananhuyaar) January 14, 2022
This is such a wonderful show that my heart has gone down after watching this.#HumanOnHotstar— Kishan Verma❤️❤️❤️ (@kishanj1410) January 14, 2022
Watch the trailer here.
Your weekend binge-watch is sorted, right? Stay home, stay safe.