Human, the much-awaited show starring Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari released on Disney+ Hotstar recently. Directed by Vipul Shah and Mozez Singh, the web series also has Vishal Jethwa, Aditya Srivastava and Ram Kapoor in crucial roles. Set in the backdrop of drug trials and the politics in the medical industry, the show is receiving rave reviews from the audience.

Here's what netizens have to say about it.

D work of other actors in the series is also well done, especially #ShefaliShah The whole series is a living eg. The stages of vaccination, how they r given, who & hw they R affected, what lives R lost, & the research being done on it. It has all been shown in a very precise way. https://t.co/X8p0VE5b8T — Ninad 🇮🇳 (@Ninad0921) January 15, 2022

Watched two episodes of #Human and it seems like a gripping drama so far against the backdrop of medical politics. #ShefaliShah in fine form. #VipulAmrutlalShah has set the mood right for the series. — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) January 15, 2022

Watch the dark side of Pharma industry & coorporate doctors & Hospital management inside story in #hotstar #Human.



Truly Revealing the truth of Devil coats. pic.twitter.com/zm1aX2YIiB — Rocky jamwal (@jamwal_rocky) January 14, 2022

Human: A gripping, edge of the seat web series, exposing the dark world of Human Clinical trials.



A must watch 👍👍@ShefaliShah_ is a powerhouse 🙌🔥 https://t.co/d99wkPEJIx — Harsha Prabhakar (@haassum_aida) January 15, 2022

Disney Plus Hotstar's web series Human is a shocking commentary on the illegal business and inhumane aspect of human drug testing. Spread over 10 episodes of 40-50 minutes duration, the series . #human #humanwebserues #shefalishah Shefali Shah kritihttps://t.co/n04hwFx6B8 pic.twitter.com/GZ0op3vllI — Find ur info (@karu8396) January 14, 2022

Absolutely loved the work of the cast in the human...

I would like to thank hotstar for bringing out such talents #HumanOnHotstar — Pawankalyanfanᶠᵒˡˡᵒʷ ᵇᵃᶜᵏ💯 (@SritweeetZ) January 14, 2022

Just binged on #Human on Hotstar. As always @ShefaliShah_ has outdone herself. What amazing style and stature Dr Gauri Nath portrays! Whether it's Delhi Crime, DDD or Human, Shefali ma'am just never fails to astound me! ❤️ Also, @DisneyPlusHS Specials are just THE BEST. 💯 — Ameya Avadhut Nayak (@ameya_nayak) January 14, 2022

Falling short of words to describe this volcano of talent! @ShefaliShah_

BEST Actress. I repeat, BEST Actress.

Truly a gem. Her eyes are enough to steal your attention throughout. Truly limitless. 👏

What a stellar performance! 👏#HumanOnHotstar #ShefaliShah pic.twitter.com/je2tTXXgPp — Chinmay (@chinmay1903) January 14, 2022

Can someone talk about how beautiful the cinematography is? Along with the unique storyline, just look at these camera angles in #HumanOnHotstar on @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/9bdmGgWsHz — Sagar Sonu (@Sagar__12) January 14, 2022

#humanonhotstar

Gah!What. A. Show.Have loved Shefali Mam's acting since Hasratein days. Such convincing powerful acting delivery by her.The entire team has done a brilliant job. #VipulShah has aced it again.Ram Kapoor,Kirti Kulhari & the entire cast, each one of you, applauds! — Sohani Paul (@paullaresque) January 14, 2022

This is how a excellent content should be made. It's really amazing.#HumanOnHotstar — Bawaal  (@BawaalxD) January 14, 2022

This show is unparalleled. Whatever @ShefaliShah_ touches turns into gold. #HumanOnHotstar — viraj (@Viraj__82) January 14, 2022

You guys need to check Hotstar right now for this one because it is definitely going to be amazing.#HumanOnHotstar — Kanan Sharma (@kananhuyaar) January 14, 2022

This is such a wonderful show that my heart has gone down after watching this.#HumanOnHotstar — Kishan Verma❤️❤️❤️ (@kishanj1410) January 14, 2022

Watch the trailer here.

Your weekend binge-watch is sorted, right? Stay home, stay safe.