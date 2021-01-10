This movie is a romantic drama about a domestic worker (Tillotama Shome) and her employer (Vivek Gomber) who fall in love. It was initially released at the Cannes Film Festival followed by a theatrical release in European countries in 2018. It was also theatrically released in 2020. Now, the film is available on Netflix.

So, if you're confused whather to watch it or not, here are a few reviews to help you out.

' Sir ' is the movie on @netflix , do watch it..This kind of love story we need to watch more... Won't reveal about what it is exactly..Just watch it.. — Pradnya,, (@pradnyaMayekar) January 10, 2021

Watched Sir @TillotamaShome @RohanGera on netflix. Sweet, beautiful, poetic. Such a taboo subject yet handled so delicately and made it look real at emotional level. What a performance. And the house is so we'll designed too 🙂 — Windmill of the mind (@Windmillofmind) January 10, 2021

There is nothing More Satisfactory than watching A feel good movie.... Brilliant story & direction by @RohenaGera ... Beautifully acted by @TillotamaShome #VivekGomber & @getkul ... A must watch for everyone Is love Enough ? Sir.. #SIRonNetflix #SIRTheFilm #IsloveEnoughSir — Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) January 9, 2021

If Ashwin was a real life character I would fall in love with him, so well played by #VivekGombre . An evening well spent watching #IsLoveEnoughSir Kudos #VivekGomber #Tilotamma @RohenaGera https://t.co/RsENy0JFZq — Alpaa Jaanii (@alpanjani) January 9, 2021

Just watched this wonderful story great performance @TillotamaShome ma’am, i just love the movie. Kudos to the team of #IsLoveEnoughsir — manoj shivhare (@ShivhareManoj) January 9, 2021

.@RohenaGera just finished watching #IsLoveEnoughSir on Netflix and loved every second of it. I had unfortunately missed it when was screening at the NYIFF. @TillotamaShome we all know is a wonderful actress so I wasn’t surprised with her performances. She is A Class Act indeed. — Shiv Narang (@shivvijayk) January 9, 2021

#IsLoveEnoughSir

Happened to watch this Beautiful film on @NetflixIndia while waiting for #Krack to release in theatres. A sweet emotional ride with simple storytelling.

ఒక వ్యక్తిని ఇష్టపడడానికి, ప్రేమించడానికి, గౌరవించడానికి మధ్య ఉండే చిన్నపాటి తేడాను హృద్యంగా చూపించారు. pic.twitter.com/zS7HzwbRPp — Dheeraj Babu (@DheerajBabuP) January 10, 2021

There are hardly any movies in India which show romance in a subtle way . However, Is love enough, Sir? is an exception. It wins you over with its simplicity! #IsLoveEnoughSir @RohenaGera @NetflixIndia — faizaan (@faizaan1993) January 10, 2021

Hope these help.