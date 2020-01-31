Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman has released in theatres today and will see him get back to his playboy avatar. The movie also stars Tabu and Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F.

While the trailer had the fans eagerly waiting for the movie. The one's who have seen it are already out with their reviews. Check it out.

#JawaaniJaanemanReview 👍 for #JawaaniJaaneman Pure entertaining movie. @AlayaF___ you were so good as a debutant. Long way to go🤗😘 Loved the way #NitinKakkar has captured the bond between a father&daughter. #Tabu 's screen space was lil disappointment. She is a treat to watch. — Mohor Sarkar (@MohorSarkar) January 31, 2020

#JawaniJaaneman has its heart in right place with its quirky take on dysfunctional family #SaifAliKhan is in terrific form @AlayaF_ makes a confident debut n her scenes with Saif will tug your hearts #Tabu is hilarious in her brief role @nitinrkakkar direction is neat @poojafilms — Abdulla M (@Abu125) January 30, 2020

Good to see @SaifAli_Khan to work different roles #JawaaniJaaneman — Vaibhav Jain (@jainivaibhav) January 31, 2020

#JawaaniJaaneman, no wonder I was excited about it. Such an engaging script and boy-oh-boy, Saif Ali Khan has upped his game! I could definitely watch it again! — Chirag Khanna (@Chirag5Khanna) January 31, 2020

Loved #JawaaniJaaneman !!! After the khooon khauloing #tanahaji to see @SaifOnline in this Avtaar was sooo needed, refreshing & SOOO BEAUTIFULLY cast; totally took me back to DCH days ... for the millennials #dilchahtahai a super duper uber cool flick released in 2001 ... — Archana Pania (@Archanaapania) January 30, 2020

Watched #JawaaniJaaneman & found it super fun, of course an emotional connect to the entire story made so well! Tabu & Saif together are FUN! Alaya is so confident as a debutante & she’s awesome throughout the movie! A good content for sure! Didn’t get bored at all! pic.twitter.com/WLozyU1zlw — Samina Shaikh (@saminaUFshaikh) January 30, 2020

#JawaniJaaneman is good film but strictly for multiplex audience. #SaifAliKhan shines in his role and @AlayaF___ is terrific in her role. #Tabu is also good in her special appearance role.



Rating 3.5 Star — Pankaj Pandey (@ZhakkasBolly) January 30, 2020

#NitinKakkar is such a perfect filmmaker. He never makes good films. All his films have always been an average watch. His films are perfect for OTT platforms but he wants to make films for the silver screen. Ab bhajwaan hi bachaye. #JawaaniJaaneman — Premal (@Predesai) January 31, 2020

Pre-interval review: Glad to watch #SaifAliKhan in swag mode. @AlayaF___ is a perfect cast for this film. Its a mixture of comedy & emotion for now. Hoping for the further twist in 2nd half.

@nitinrkakkar @vashubhagnani @honeybhagnani @jackkybhagnani #JawaaniJaanemanReview — Sourabh Das (@sourabhdas90) January 31, 2020

Saw #jawaaniJaaneman!! @AlayaF___ u r so so soo much good!! What a debut!! You are Rockstar!! — Gupta Saurabh (@GuptaSaurabh11) January 31, 2020

#JawaaniJaaneman & found it super fun, of course, an enthusiastic bond to the whole story made so well! Tabu & Saif together are FUN! Alaya is so positive as a debutante & she’s awesome throughout the movie! Good content for sure! Didn’t get bored at all! — कबीर (@adhikari_kabir) January 31, 2020

