Ever since Kanan Gill's much-awaited stand up special,Yours Sincerely dropped on Netflix, it has officially started a laugh riot on Twitter.

Confused if you should watch the special or no? These reactions shall help you make your lockdown weekend plans:

Barely 20 minutes in and I made so much noise that my parents thought I was in physical pain. An absolute laughter riot of a show. @KananGill @NetflixIndia #YoursSincerely — Aryaman Ramanathan (@thebrownissance) April 24, 2020

Just watched your new Netflix special. Totally loved it! This is just the thing I needed. Loved every metaphor.♥️#kananGill @NetflixIndia — Bhakti Vilankar (@vilankar_bhakti) April 24, 2020

#kanangill Netflix is what we need in a times like this.@KananGill it is a piece of art.

I am sold. — Severus Snape (@nikendukoye) April 24, 2020

And the voice of kanan gill as a 15 year old sounded like morty from rick and morty🤯@KananGill @NetflixIndia #kanangill #yourssincerely — Ayush Agarwal (@ayush__17) April 24, 2020

Saw #YoursSincerely by @KananGill today. The stand-up special is a nostalgic reminiscing full of interaction with past self, interspersed with laughter, interconnecting stories and a hopeful end that leaves viewers with a much needed optimism in these tough times.@NetflixIndia — Katyayini Singh (@SinghKatyayini) April 24, 2020

Just finished @KananGill 's Yours Sincerely on @NetflixIndia ... I can't even expressed how brilliant it is. The detailing in the writting and direction is impeccable and its so well editted. Such a genius!!! #yourssincerely #kanangill pic.twitter.com/1lNc2GItgw — Shivani JG (@gawdesslike) April 24, 2020

Delivering yet another cracker, @KananGill with #YoursSincerely

Can't stop laughing! Even at the embodiments of suffering. 😂😂😂

Definitely not #timepass — Raj Gohil (@Ravenclaw__95) April 24, 2020

Amidst the #Lockdown and amidst numerous #Mediocre comedy content , here comes @KananGill with #YoursSincerely

Terrific terrific show !!

The way you've woven the script was simply mind boggling !! — Melancholic Strain (@masala_dosai) April 24, 2020

anytime Kanan comes out with a new special i feel like ive been given a new lease on life #YoursSincerely — adi (@adcthi) April 24, 2020

@KananGill loved your Netflix special man!🔥🔥

Super content super funny. Thank you for this like literally 😍😍#KananGill #sincerelyyourskanan — Declan Rego (@DeclanRego) April 24, 2020

@KananGill Thank you for making me forget what a Metaphor actually means.. #YoursSincerely — Hemanth Tiru (@Tiru_hemanth) April 24, 2020

The new @NetflixIndia comedy special, #YoursSincerely by @KananGill is one the BEST written Indian comedy specials in a long time. Refreshingly new concept, great jokes, brilliant call-backs and ties up the entire special with an insane blockbuster ending. #standupcomedy — Rathin Shah (@ShahRathin) April 24, 2020

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill



A fun 72 minutes ride, where Kanan Gill talks about a letter written by his 15 year old self to his future self. The set addresses topics like bullying in schools, body image issues, mental health, and the importance of confidants.#yourssincerely pic.twitter.com/OnnjqhhNRZ — Cine Magic (@Cine_Magic) April 25, 2020

I just watched Kanan Gill’s special with the lowest possible speed (thank you 2G) and now I have an existential crisis and I don’t know what the fuck a metaphor is. Also, how many teetars?! #yourssincerely — Sussanne Wani (@sussannewani) April 24, 2020

Just finished watching #YoursSincerely by the one & only @KananGill @NetflixIndia & I just wanted to say I am in love. The stand up was amazing *chefs kiss*, laughed my ass off. The jokes were top tier, so I had to come & tweet about it. Enjoyed it sm. Thank you for putting itout — shreya (@shreyaparmar20) April 24, 2020

BRB, adding to watchlist now.