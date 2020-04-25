Ever since Kanan Gill's much-awaited stand up special,Yours Sincerely dropped on Netflix, it has officially started a laugh riot on Twitter.
Confused if you should watch the special or no? These reactions shall help you make your lockdown weekend plans:
Barely 20 minutes in and I made so much noise that my parents thought I was in physical pain. An absolute laughter riot of a show. @KananGill @NetflixIndia #YoursSincerely— Aryaman Ramanathan (@thebrownissance) April 24, 2020
Hey @KananGill,— Bhakti Vilankar (@vilankar_bhakti) April 24, 2020
Just watched your new Netflix special. Totally loved it! This is just the thing I needed. Loved every metaphor.♥️#kananGill @NetflixIndia
#kanangill Netflix is what we need in a times like this.@KananGill it is a piece of art.— Severus Snape (@nikendukoye) April 24, 2020
That way he described his depression.
I am sold.
Was watching yours sincerely,kanan gill by kanan gill— Ayush Agarwal (@ayush__17) April 24, 2020
And the voice of kanan gill as a 15 year old sounded like morty from rick and morty🤯@KananGill @NetflixIndia #kanangill #yourssincerely
Saw #YoursSincerely by @KananGill today. The stand-up special is a nostalgic reminiscing full of interaction with past self, interspersed with laughter, interconnecting stories and a hopeful end that leaves viewers with a much needed optimism in these tough times.@NetflixIndia— Katyayini Singh (@SinghKatyayini) April 24, 2020
Just finished @KananGill 's Yours Sincerely on @NetflixIndia ... I can't even expressed how brilliant it is. The detailing in the writting and direction is impeccable and its so well editted. Such a genius!!! #yourssincerely #kanangill pic.twitter.com/1lNc2GItgw— Shivani JG (@gawdesslike) April 24, 2020
Lost and found definition by @KananGill 👏🏼😭😂😂 #yourssincerely— Mayuri 🦄 (@mayuri_19s) April 24, 2020
Delivering yet another cracker, @KananGill with #YoursSincerely— Raj Gohil (@Ravenclaw__95) April 24, 2020
Can't stop laughing! Even at the embodiments of suffering. 😂😂😂
Definitely not #timepass
@KananGill ek hi to dil hai.. kitni baar jeetoge??? 🖤— Nishi (@nish0919) April 24, 2020
Love from USA 💞💞 Cz we like to greet a lot 🤪#timepass #kanangill #comedy #standup #netflix #netflixspecial pic.twitter.com/aPQjV3YDNl
Today i've learnt the ultimate definition of sadness🙌🏽😅— Deepika Salvi (@SalviDeepika5) April 24, 2020
"Sadness is a fundamental quantity in nature. It's not created or destroyed. Can only be transferred."#YoursSincerelyKananGill #YoursSincerely #NetflixSpecial @KananGill #KananGill @netflix@NetflixIndia
Amidst the #Lockdown and amidst numerous #Mediocre comedy content , here comes @KananGill with #YoursSincerely— Melancholic Strain (@masala_dosai) April 24, 2020
Terrific terrific show !!
The way you've woven the script was simply mind boggling !!
anytime Kanan comes out with a new special i feel like ive been given a new lease on life #YoursSincerely— adi (@adcthi) April 24, 2020
@KananGill loved your Netflix special man!🔥🔥— Declan Rego (@DeclanRego) April 24, 2020
Super content super funny. Thank you for this like literally 😍😍#KananGill #sincerelyyourskanan
Just loved the explanation on teetar riddle😂😂@KananGill#KananGill #yourssincerely pic.twitter.com/NwVtEYmJcl— Sonu Mahanta (@SonuMahanta2) April 24, 2020
@KananGill Thank you for making me forget what a Metaphor actually means.. #YoursSincerely— Hemanth Tiru (@Tiru_hemanth) April 24, 2020
I’m that friend, @KananGill #YoursSincerely pic.twitter.com/PKV5fY5Ahx— . (@bmaktwts) April 25, 2020
The new @NetflixIndia comedy special, #YoursSincerely by @KananGill is one the BEST written Indian comedy specials in a long time. Refreshingly new concept, great jokes, brilliant call-backs and ties up the entire special with an insane blockbuster ending. #standupcomedy— Rathin Shah (@ShahRathin) April 24, 2020
Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill— Cine Magic (@Cine_Magic) April 25, 2020
A fun 72 minutes ride, where Kanan Gill talks about a letter written by his 15 year old self to his future self. The set addresses topics like bullying in schools, body image issues, mental health, and the importance of confidants.#yourssincerely pic.twitter.com/OnnjqhhNRZ
Aham gachami#yourssincerely— 𝓅𝒶𝓎𝒶𝓁 (@chaoticverse1) April 24, 2020
I just watched Kanan Gill’s special with the lowest possible speed (thank you 2G) and now I have an existential crisis and I don’t know what the fuck a metaphor is. Also, how many teetars?! #yourssincerely— Sussanne Wani (@sussannewani) April 24, 2020
Just finished watching #YoursSincerely by the one & only @KananGill @NetflixIndia & I just wanted to say I am in love. The stand up was amazing *chefs kiss*, laughed my ass off. The jokes were top tier, so I had to come & tweet about it. Enjoyed it sm. Thank you for putting itout— shreya (@shreyaparmar20) April 24, 2020
BRB, adding to watchlist now.