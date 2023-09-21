To all the thriller-movie lovers, we have another great film that has been released today, Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan.

YouTube

The movie centers on a divorced woman, Maya D’Souza (Kareena Kapoor Khan), who gets involved in a murder, and her neighbor, who helps her to cover it up in the middle of a police investigation.

The movie is an adaptation of Keigo Higashino’s The Devotion Of Suspect X

YouTube
YouTube

Here are some tweets that one must read before streaming the movie:

When it comes to movie reviews, the audience has the best opinions!