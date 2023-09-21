To all the thriller-movie lovers, we have another great film that has been released today, Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan.

The movie centers on a divorced woman, Maya D’Souza (Kareena Kapoor Khan), who gets involved in a murder, and her neighbor, who helps her to cover it up in the middle of a police investigation.

The movie is an adaptation of Keigo Higashino’s The Devotion Of Suspect X.

Here are some tweets that one must read before streaming the movie:

Done with #JaaneJaan @JaideepAhlawat you are amazing#KareenaKapoorKhan as usual just nailed with her performance@MrVijayVarma is too good

All 3 had done naturally ❤️‍🔥

What a treat we got on bebo bday @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/A94z8tkB5Y — #JaaneJaan Day || Chaitrika Devineni 🕉️🔱 (@multifandom12_3) September 21, 2023

I liked the moody atmospherics of #JaaneJaan & the way @sujoy_g tempers the thrill with human emotions, though the ending doesn't have the conventional punch in the gut feel. Kareena Kapoor Khan & @MrVijayVarma are top notch. @JaideepAhlawat is level next. Was impressed by Karma… https://t.co/5nHHcf96P6 — Priyanka Roy (@priyankaroy2706) September 21, 2023

#JaaneJaan is an incredible movie such great performances by all. Vijay was really good as a cop& I really liked Bebo in her new avatar.



Now let’s talk about the KING of the show @JaideepAhlawat 😭🙏💕 No words can describe his greatness 1 of his best roles nodoubt.



⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Fresh air 🌹 (@Ajaya213) September 21, 2023

Do watch #JaaneJaan only on Netflix. what a suspensful movie. a good script for murder mystery and outstanding acting by my favourite kareena kapoor, jaideep ahlawat and vijay verma. @sujoy_g @MrVijayVarma @JaideepAhlawat #KareenaKapoorKhan — Nikunj Maheshwari (@Nikunjforinc) September 21, 2023

@MrVijayVarma all the best for your new movie Jaane Jaan. I can’t wait to watch it! 👍❤️👏😎🤩🥳#JaaneJaan #Netfilx — Neha Mehta (sanghvi) (@nehasanghvi) September 21, 2023

Jaideep ahlawat death striking eye contact in jaane Jaan is killing me 😭😭#JaaneJaan #jaideepahlawat @JaideepAhlawat — Roman Roy (@anandrajuking) September 21, 2023

#JaaneJaan A tale of intrigue that doesn't quite grip! 💥 While the movie has its moments, especially at the Momos joint and Karaoke showdown, it falls short of a true thriller. 🕵️‍♀️ #KareenaKapoorKhan effortlessly shines as Maya, showcasing a suspect's intrigue and a victim's pain pic.twitter.com/HYyNeBKDKO — Filmy Scoop (@itsfilmyscoop) September 21, 2023

What a performance by #JaideepAhlawat in #JaaneJaan . It was his movie hands down. #netflix — Sunny ✨ (@thatsoffansive) September 21, 2023

Dear @JaideepAhlawat , just watched #JaaneJaan , your skills are top notch,the movie was thrillingly entertaining and each moment you were on screen it was a real treat .. such a wonderful experience.. cheers Maya Dsouza and Naren should have make a part 2 🔥🔥 — 🇮🇳 (@twittwithrahul) September 21, 2023

#JaaneJaan, director #SujoyGhosh's Hindi adaptation of the Japanese bestseller The Devotion of Suspect X, is a competently made thriller with a hint of playfulness.



Listen to our latest episode here! https://t.co/2RViNF8iHp pic.twitter.com/87on59ofRo — The Long Take (@thelongtakepod) September 21, 2023

kareena and vijay have insane chemistry 🔥💘#JaaneJaan — ➹ (@wineandpanic) September 21, 2023

What a remarkle thriller….Nail bitting suspense and mind boggling climax…Vijay, Jaideep and Madam Bebo…absolutely top notch…A must watch..#JaaneJaan — NishantGautam (@nish2804) September 21, 2023

Of all the issues that #JaaneJaan suffers from, one of the major ones has to be the lighting. I get that you want to shoot in natural light, but when your scenes are so poorly lit, why do you expect the viewers to be interested in your movie? #JaaneJaanOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/J2nWgBLyPK — Shikhar Verma (@shikhar2907) September 21, 2023

Watched #JaaneJaan on #Netflix today.#KareenaKapoorKhan is just incredible as Maya. Without even an ounce of vanity, she has never looked this beautiful before. Tough, uninhibited & alluring! @JaideepAhlawat is fantastic #VijayVarma is good too.

Thanks @sujoy_g for this movie. pic.twitter.com/xgUgCvZGQv — Venu Gopal Sharma (@gopal_venu22) September 21, 2023

#JaaneJaan

Isn't it already made in Tamil as #Kolaigaran which was remake of Korean #PerfectNumber which inturn was a remake of Japanese #SuspectX which was adoption of Japanese novel #TheDevotionOfSuspectX ?

Lol, being fan of thrillers am sick of watchng movies already😂 pic.twitter.com/a3C2dBjgYQ — Mister B (@I_am_Nobody_B) September 21, 2023

Watched #JaaneJaan movie is good many of the reviewers starting comparing with Drishyam even though part of the plot is similar its the climax that makes drishyam masterpiece n jaane jaan makes meh…….Jaideep sir superb simply real bob biswas 2.5/5 — Shreeju Nair (@ShreejuNai61292) September 21, 2023

#JaaneJaan is an excellent murder thriller, an adaptation of the Japanese novel 💯 riddle of Murder and all keeps you tied to your seats,



Especially @JaideepAhlawat’s portrayal of Naren is nothing but a pure masterclass in acting and an abysm of character!! 🤌#Netfilx pic.twitter.com/fDqevCSi3j — ZeMo (@ZeM6108) September 21, 2023

Watched #JaaneJaan on @NetflixIndia very entertaining movie, performance r outstanding either its #Kareena or #Jaydeep or #vijay. But i did not like the climax. Climax should had been better.. — Bipin (@Bipintola) September 21, 2023

#JaaneJaan could have been better. The expectations were too high for Sujoy Ghosh's film, couldn't live up. — Akshat Sundrani (@akshat_sundrani) September 21, 2023

A Good film, insane Cinematography & well acted across the board… the only issue is the climax – wraps up too fast & you don't feel satisfied by the ending, at least for me.



Also, the familiarity with Drishyam where the climax hits hard but not here.#JaaneJaan https://t.co/RUv8rmQaXl — SM  (@beingshubho) September 21, 2023

I just finished watching #JaaneJaan Jaideep as Naren stole the show for me🫶🏻

He was phenomenal 🥹❤️ — Radhika 🖤 (@moranacaine_) September 21, 2023

