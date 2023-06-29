The much-awaited Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan has hit the theatres. The romantic drama revolves around the love story between Sattu and Katha.

Sattu Aggarwal is in his mid-thirties. He’s a cheerful, unemployed man from Ahmedabad. He has never dated but falls for Katha, knowing she’s way out of her league. They marry each other, but Katha bears a secret. The film has an underlying social message and has lots to cover (more than what you may have perceived from the trailer).

Going by the reactions on social media, the audience review has been largely positive. Many people are lauding the actors for their believable performances while calling out the hurried climax.

Here are 15 tweets you must read before you decide whether to watch Satyaprem Ki Katha.

#SatyaPremKiKatha kudos to the team for making this film. Perfectly disguised the sensitive topic with family entertainment. The whole cast shines but #KiaraAdvani won me over! Well made film, not perfect but a must. This is the Full Bollywood package pic.twitter.com/jIxAL9K9p4 — Nona Prince (@nonaprinceyt) June 29, 2023

#SatyaPremKiKatha looses grip of its screenplay in the concluding moments. Almost summarising with haste.



The secret was well kept 👏🏻#KartikAaryan as the naive Sattu & #KiaraAdvani as the lone warrior Katha 💗



Wished the film was slightly tighter but good nonetheless pic.twitter.com/uFMmh15umr — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) June 29, 2023

I finally watched #SatyaPremKiKatha and I'm so emotional and happy seeing this amazing film🥹🤍🤌🏻. I'm so much touched by acting skills of #KiaraAdvani and #KartikAaryan 🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻I mean the way they both portrayed the emotions of sattu and katha, omg🫠♥️ pic.twitter.com/7xRRni6x9D — geet🪄 (@paperringsxd) June 29, 2023

#SatyaPremKiKatha proves how mature and nuanced @advani_kiara has become with her skills. @TheAaryanKartik shines too. The climax felt a bit rushed but the film entertains time-to-time. — Akhil Kumar (@stakhil) June 29, 2023

This movie comes with the good/social message

So I can’t rate this movie via stars ⭐️



Just go and watch 😊@TheAaryanKartik @advani_kiara @sameervidwans 👏#SatyaPremKiKatha pic.twitter.com/17qaxEe9gY — Amit Behal (@amitbehalll) June 29, 2023

Have to say this @advani_kiara is the real star of the film! ❤️



there was a reason why much wasn't revealed about her character. she was phenomenal as Katha. her best performance till date!#KiaraAdvani #SatyaPremKiKatha #SatyaPremKiKathaReview pic.twitter.com/xxGDl6Bh1W — s ❤️‍🩹 (@MrAaryansgirl) June 29, 2023

#KartikAaryan is poised to take a big leap in #Bollywood, thanks to his lovable, middle class boy-next-door persona which he cultivated over the years with his endearing characters in film after film. Sattu in his latest release in #SatyapremKiKatha is just an extension of that. pic.twitter.com/pmmobBcXK7 — Giridhar Jha (@giridhar_jha) June 29, 2023

Watched #SatyaPremKiKatha! An endearing love story that has its heart in the right place. Also how stunning does Kiara look?! ❤️ And obviously loved @TheAaryanKartik @advani_kiara’s chemistry! Majja aavi gayi 😀 pic.twitter.com/i3ncVfYVaN — Dr. Urvi Parikh (@filmykiida) June 28, 2023

Despite its flaws, #SatyaPremKiKatha works primarily due to the excellent performances of its lead pair, their chemistry, and the core plot. The makers successfully kept the core secret hidden in the trailer. While few things were avg, overall, the director handled the film well. https://t.co/Dv8hjISSB6 — AkhileshK (@Akhil1729k) June 29, 2023

#SatyaPremKiKatha ain't just a normal romcom as it seems from it's trailer and songs. they have shown nothing in it. the real content is the film itself. love sameer vidwans and makers for this hiding the actual plot strategy. — adisthetic (@belikebarfi) June 29, 2023

OH MY GOD! Thank God for #SatyapremKiKatha, my belief in Bollywood's magical and pure love stories is revived! I thought we could only do romance with comedy but surprisingly the star of comedy, #KartikAaryan is here to prove you wrong as an even bigger and better, loverboy!! pic.twitter.com/YANUPxAAaY — SantaBanta.com (@santa_banta) June 29, 2023

#SatyaPremKiKatha It was just same old same old in the beginning and I was not interested but with time it got my attention, trailer did well to hide a lot of it. Really looking forward to how it turns out. Also there’s something about 60fps played at 24 with sad somber music — badal: the cloud 🌩️ (@badal_bnftv) June 29, 2023

just completed watching. I'm literally sobbing. need time before i share my experience! what a film! 😭❤️#SatyaPremKiKatha #KartikAaryan #KiaraAdvani — s ❤️‍🩹 (@MrAaryansgirl) June 29, 2023

#SatyapremkiKatha came as a fresh breeze from Bollywood.The chemistry between #KartikAaryan and #KiaraAdvani is what was overshadowed by that of the father son duo of @raogajraj and #KartikAaryan.The climax came unexpected but a wise move from the makers with that ending. pic.twitter.com/HGqbxGO9c1 — ~पार्थ (@iparthg21) June 29, 2023

So, what did you decide?