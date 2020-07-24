The sequel to the hit high school rom-com The Kissing Booth has released on Netflix. The movie stars Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi and Taylor Perez.

If you're wondering whether to hit the play button, here are a few tweets to help you out.

Weren’t Chloe and Noah a little bit too touchy to be just friends? The way they hugged in front of elle and then noah called her beautiful, I cant even imagine how elle felt. WE NEED A PART 3 NO MATTER WHAT. @netflix #kissingbooth2 — Ananya Singh (@ananya_25_) July 24, 2020

WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK WAS THE ENDING OF THE KISSING BOOTH 2 WHY YALL ENDED LIKE YALL MAKING A 3RD ONE WHEN IK YALL NOT GONNA CONVINCE JACOB TO COME BACK FOR A 3RD ONE OOOO YALL DID US DIRTYYYYYY THAT WASNT THE HAPPY EVER AFTER I FUCKING WANTED WITH NOAH AND ELLE #KissingBooth2 pic.twitter.com/2DrDvLPj0y — alondra santos (@alondramsantos) July 24, 2020

MY MAN MARCO DESERVED BETTER OK #KissingBooth2 — varsha (@niallerly_me) July 24, 2020

did i just stay up till 5am to watch #Kissingbooth2 in est time? yes, yes i did pic.twitter.com/ge2K63QbVT — natalia (@huhnatalia) July 24, 2020

Me after i got to know Elle’s real name was Rochelle #kissingbooth2 pic.twitter.com/nEpEhm66IC — Ananya Singh (@ananya_25_) July 24, 2020

I have to commend Jacob Elordi and Joey King for the professionalism. Its not everyday that you see actors working sith their ex. More like kissing them and getting in to a hot scene. #KissingBooth2 — cashmere (@cashmwere) July 24, 2020

#kissingbooth2 really left us on a cliffhanger smfh — maci (@macirene1) July 24, 2020

when this scene came up i literally heard my heart cracking 💔 #TheKissingBooth2 #KissingBooth2 pic.twitter.com/rjP8zwt1k9 — Jean Raile (@jeanybeans9) July 24, 2020

Okay why did I low key want Elle to end up with Marco but like I love Noah danm 😂 #kissingbooth2 — Jaz (@jazeverettx) July 24, 2020

Marco and Elle are my favorite together. I wish they would ended up together at the end. #KissingBooth2 — Chloe (@ChloeAmongMen) July 24, 2020

elle and marco could’ve kissed anytime but decided to kiss at the dance talent show in front of noah #kissingbooth2 pic.twitter.com/aQA1V47hrF — bri (@yourhaunting) July 24, 2020

completed kissing booth 2 and oh boiii jacob elordi is MAD HOT 🔥🥵#kissingbooth2 — . (@kiaraastan) July 24, 2020

idk why y’all are blaming Rachel she had all the right her bf made her dress up like a huge white marshmallow while dancing it off with another girl Elle could’ve kind of read the room #kissingbooth2 — bs (@spookycatb) July 24, 2020

Just done watching #KissingBooth2 and it was roller coaster ride of feelings! 😮😍



I feel like there's a part 3. Hmmm?,🤔



But still Team Elle-Noah / Lee-Rachel ☺️❤️ — J O S H 🌻✨ (@Jshbl_) July 24, 2020

Elle and Marco should've end up together. I said what I said#kissingbooth2 — julianne (@juliannevia) July 24, 2020

#kissingbooth2 my heart I cried I laughed I broke my heart for Noah !! The ending is screaming part 3 🙏🏻 well worth the wait loved the film — ❤️sarah❤️ (@sjb1201) July 24, 2020

Noah was always able to control his anger when he looked at elle but this time he controlled himself right after looking at chloe’s face.

Elle elle elle, you should’ve chosen Marco and tbvh until the very end i thought she was gonna go to marco. #kissingbooth2 pic.twitter.com/GyCNeG1mTZ — Ananya Singh (@ananya_25_) July 24, 2020