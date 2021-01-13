Ever since its release on 8th January, Netflix's new heist show Lupin has become viewers' favourite. Based on the adventures of the fictional character, Arsene Lupin, the show stars Omar Sy (a French actor and comedian) in the lead role.

Lupin is:

✔️ a gentleman burglar

✔️ a master of disguise

✔️ on a mission to avenge his father

✔️ now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/wA3WAjErxQ — Netflix (@netflix) January 10, 2021

From Omar Sy to the storyline and direction, viewers are already obsessing over the show. Here are tweets that'll convince you to binge-watch it.

I'm not into netflix series usually (too much violence & gore for my taste), but I watched Lupin today and it's amazing! Definitely recommend it! — Mend (@MendingMend) January 9, 2021

I thought I was done with Arsène Lupin. The new movie Lupin the 3rd, The First, just made me tired. But there is a new series on Netflix: Lupin, which re-imagines the character from the ground up and IT IS AWESOME. It is so good that I don't want to binge it, I want to savor it. — Phil Foglio (@FoglioPhil) January 10, 2021

The first episode of LUPIN is so good that if there were no other episodes, I'd still be 100% satisfied. What a great start! #lupinnetflix — Winter Spiced Steenz #BLM (@oheysteenz) January 9, 2021

I just finished watching #lupinnetflix and WOW! Such a great series with stylish, satisfying heists and building a world I can’t wait to see more of. pic.twitter.com/FPfpO8M1BF — Chris Francis (@cfrancistweet) January 11, 2021

It's no. 1 in Netflix right now for a reason. Highly-engrossing, clever and fun, Lupin is a well-paced crime thriller. Easy 10/10 and my early front-runner for best show of 2021 #Lupin pic.twitter.com/v0fAfc7XCC — Akeem Jade Fabila (@Ajfabila) January 11, 2021

This new show Lupin on Netflix is a really great plan for the weekend if you're into heists.#Lupin #lupinnetflix pic.twitter.com/uzwyeh64fk — Matilda (@MusewitheMoon) January 10, 2021

Take my first tv show recommendation of 2021. LUPIN on Netflix 👌 — புஞ்சை குமாரசாமி (@Ajumplakdibampa) January 11, 2021

So I have finished watching the first season of Lupin on @netflix. It's been a long time since I've seen something so brilliant, clever and witty. @OmarSy was excellent. I can't wait for a second season to come along. — Chris K 🇺🇲 (@CKnighthawk) January 11, 2021

#Lupin on @netflix has filled the hole in my heart for a stylish action-drama that has been empty since season 2 of #Sherlock. Absolutely loving it😍@OmarSy is an amazing presence and I am quickly realising I really need to watch more of his work! — David Newman (@DGNewman13) January 10, 2021

5 episodes, but this show is worth it!



I haven’t been hooked on a series in forever!



Definitely 10/10 and the fact that it’s based on an actual non fiction French novel.



Lupin#lupinnetflix — D (@Not_dietrich) January 13, 2021

Ya gotta watch Lupin on Netflix, it’s really good and I’m mad how the season ended, I literally binged watched it all day and then boom, finished, like whaaaaat. Can’t wait for season 2! — c✨ (@amourcm) January 12, 2021

I highly recommend #Lupin on #Netflix



Couple episodes in and I love it!



A retelling of the classic French story about Arsène Lupin, the world-famous gentleman thief and master of disguise. pic.twitter.com/yptXrwZ3g2 — Jonn on TV 📺 (@JonnOnTV) January 11, 2021

Just watched the first episode of Lupin. Pray for me in regard to being productive or getting any sleep before work tomorrow.... #lupinnetflix — Marly Mazon (@NerdMaven) January 12, 2021

Seriously this show is soooo well done. But watch in French with English subtitles. Can’t wait for part 2!!! #Lupin https://t.co/6T3WcJWsJd — Sarah (@HarasNago) January 12, 2021

This show was so good and everyone needs to watch it!! Just everything about it was phenomenal....I need more like right now #lupinnetflix https://t.co/qs4wc7mOZU — Jianna Acerbo (@jianna_acerbo) January 12, 2021

You’re missing out if you haven’t watched this yet. I finished all episodes in one night ...I recommend watching it in French. #lupin https://t.co/i2lwRv5wfQ — Amara Holder (@AmaraHolder) January 13, 2021

Lupin is a brilliant series that had me immersed in it's awesome storyline. I've always loved @OmarSy and the roles he's played (The Intouchables, Samba etc) and this is his best yet. I want Season 2 ASAP! 10/10 #Lupin @netflix pic.twitter.com/eJXarB4Hva — Shem. (@shemjay93) January 11, 2021

The new #lupinnetflix on netflix is great! I've read all the Lupin books and short stories half a dozen times and there is a good bookish feel to the show so far. Not so similar to the Anime but a strong recommend for some good heisting action. — Prof. NoFace (@Prof_NoFace) January 9, 2021

Gosh! It was so excellent!! What a perfect tribute to Maurice Leblanc’s Arsène Lupin!!! How long do I have to wait for part 2? #lupinnetflix #Lupin pic.twitter.com/RwtdGcbOu1 — Davine Ker (@DavineDC) January 9, 2021

Just finished watching Lupin, it only took me one day. Once you start watching the first minutes you cannot let it go... @OmarSy once more demonstrating his Magic, his performance grabs you and makes you feel all the emotions firsthand. Bravo!!👏👏 Can't wait for part 2 #Lupin — Ana Tapia (@Ohmsgiraffe) January 12, 2021

Speechless!

One of the best series to watch right now #LupinNetflix 🤍👏🏼 https://t.co/hLVWhSiwg6 pic.twitter.com/hkE3QFBoY8 — Christie Tobing (@kitoob) January 12, 2021

I think you are sorted for tonight.