When a Bollywood superstar makes her first foray into the OTT arena, our hopes and standards are already sky-high. The latest mystery drama The Fame Game starring Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul is one of the most anticipated shows of 2022 that was recently released on Netflix.

Madhuri Dixit in The Fame Game
Source: HT

This thriller follows the story of Anamika Anand (Madhuri Dixit), a Bollywood megastar whose glamorous life is the dream of many. However, with the news of her inexplicable disappearance, the curtain on her dazzling life is drawn back, and we are taken behind the scenes into the darkness.

If you're planning to watch The Fame Game, read these tweets because it seems like Twitter has binged-watched the show on the very first day of its release.

