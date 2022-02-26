When a Bollywood superstar makes her first foray into the OTT arena, our hopes and standards are already sky-high. The latest mystery drama The Fame Game starring Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul is one of the most anticipated shows of 2022 that was recently released on Netflix.

This thriller follows the story of Anamika Anand (Madhuri Dixit), a Bollywood megastar whose glamorous life is the dream of many. However, with the news of her inexplicable disappearance, the curtain on her dazzling life is drawn back, and we are taken behind the scenes into the darkness.

If you're planning to watch The Fame Game, read these tweets because it seems like Twitter has binged-watched the show on the very first day of its release.

@MadhuriDixit just Finished All 8 Episodes of #TheFameGame It’s 3:00 Am but still up and Excited to repeat. The plot the Music and you’re Performance is just Awesome we miss you a lot and this is worth waiting and watching again & again Thank You 🙏 pic.twitter.com/895axcjGIP — Rahul A. Bhalerao (@irahulbhalerao) February 25, 2022

#TheFameGame was such a rollercoaster, amazing production, loved the ending. I hope there's more to come 👏🏻 — Taia (@TaiaDuke) February 25, 2022

This is the best Indian suspense thriller series I have seen after so many days.

Loved it. #TheFameGame — Yash (@Yashrajput027) February 26, 2022

I really enjoyed watching the series. This performance definitely became one of my favourite! The whole time I was focusing on ur facial expressions that change in a sec and ur eyes more than reading the subtitles. U stole my heart with ur performance.#TheFameGame @MadhuriDixit pic.twitter.com/M4TBczZ68e — . (@Ifatima24) February 25, 2022

All the episodes were exciting , mysterious and many emotions, but the last episode really shocked me. 🤯

I loved everyone's performance in this series and they all did a great job. I can't wait for the second season.#madhuridixit #TheFameGame #TheFameGameOnNetflix — . (@Ifatima24) February 25, 2022

I just completed the season & i just loved it. Madhuri mam u r the bestest actress of Bollywood.

Her style of acting, dialogue delivery, laughing, crying, showing Love, sadness or anger etc. No one can do better than her#TheFameGame @MadhuriDixit pic.twitter.com/EvW2RCvRv4 — Neha (@neha_singh123) February 26, 2022

She nailed it. Easily one of her career best roles and performances#TheFameGame pic.twitter.com/XrQbTm9VeW — . (@arsalanahmedk) February 25, 2022

So yesterday my dadi and I binge watched #TheFameGame & need i say how amazed and dazzled we were with @MadhuriDixit , how she out did herself❤😍but from all her characters played this was something else! @MadhuriDixit this was so worth a wait pic.twitter.com/We5SY1Fisq — 𝐾𝑒𝑠ℎ𝑖𝑘𝑎 (@my_madhuri) February 26, 2022

This scene omg the sexual tension uff her acting omg her dialogue delivery that change of expressions i can't😭😭 #TheFameGame pic.twitter.com/k26JWdvGet — Bhavya🥰 (@quirky_MD) February 26, 2022

Everyone is eager to know what happens behind the glossy life of a movie star?

The cast, the plot and this unique theme series #TheFameGame is super amazing and worth watching! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/zrNIDmtphT — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 25, 2022

Binge-watched #TheFameGame

And my mind is completely blown.@MadhuriDixit performs like channeling all her career best roles in a single project#SanjayKapoor has surprised me and how, #ManavKaul is just so natural and effortless. @Dharmatic_ @NetflixIndia @karanjohar

Epic🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/82Um8Mf4Ms — Muskan Sharma✿ (@Muskan10sharma) February 25, 2022

Can’t stop watching #TheFameGame. ⁦@MadhuriDixit⁩ gorgeous as always! It’s thrilling, full of suspense and truth behind fake smiles!! I don’t want this to end but only few more episodes left. Love you so much!! I hope you stay healthy and young forever ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/oA4Zu7KQPV — Renuka jandu (@JanduRenuka) February 26, 2022

What an outstanding series it is. Completely agree with all the critic reviews Madhuri Dixit just nailed it in #TheFameGame pic.twitter.com/bOsVfQx5JZ — Maulik Vadariya (@MaulikVadariya) February 25, 2022

Binge watching my fav @MadhuriDixit in her new show #TheFameGame on @NetflixIndia ❤️

And what a coincidence here they have a Fan by my name IshitaJain ❤️❤️



All the best team🥳🥳

Do watch and Share your reviews 🥺#MadhuriDixit #WeLoveMadhuriDixit pic.twitter.com/TIkC6NJVXd — IshitaJain (@ishijain14) February 25, 2022

If you haven't watched the fame game you are really missing the best series of 2022 came so far

Do watch it#TheFameGame — Vishal Jain (Follow 4 Follow Back🧡) (@RagingSpartan12) February 26, 2022

I just finished watching #TheFameGame 😭🤌🏻 , I am really impressed by this amazing performance by Madhuri and the whole team , It is true that they damaged my nerves and made me confused, but the end was shocking and surprising I did not expect 👏 😭

Great job @MadhuriDixit pic.twitter.com/LBzcVH9v7M — 𝒓𝒚𝒐𝒎🜝🇸🇦 (@ryom_dixit) February 25, 2022

Loved this amazing performance by Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor in this series . #TheFameGame — AniSrk (Follow for Follow back) 💯 follow back (@Srk_lifline) February 26, 2022

Really enjoyed #TheFameGame & only because of #MadhuriDixit !! Amazing Performance, Not a single false note!🤩 And damn her chemistry with #ManavKaul is 🥺😍😍

Please i need S2 like now !!!! @Dharmatic_ pic.twitter.com/hcxORWCMes — N (@namitha995) February 26, 2022

Just finished watching #TheFameGame . End tak aap sochate re jahoge, akir anamika gayi kanha? Mystery, thriller and game of fame,mujhe bahut acha laga, #MadhuriDixit is too good,she acted naturally, anamika character so complicated and emotional. She is good mother👩, I love it. — MD ISHWAR 👑😎 (@IshwarParadeshi) February 25, 2022

