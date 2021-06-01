SonyLiv's new web-series 'Maharani', starring Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah and Amit Sial released on 28th May 2021.
So far, people on social media are quite impressed with the show and the cast's performance. Here's what they had to say.
Maharani is a must watch on @SonyLIV— Sakshi Joshi (@sakshijoshii) May 30, 2021
Loved it 👌@humasqureshi you are mind blowing @subkapoor as usual, amazing work👍 @s0humshah @AmitSial you have all done a very good job #Maharani
Maaza aa gaya dekh ker maharani— Shailesh Roy (@Shailesh__Roy) June 1, 2021
Real acting dekhno ko mila
Iss acting ka koi jod nhi hai @humasqureshi jii#maharani
First 3 episodes. And, @humasqureshi#Maharani— Sanket Upadhyay (@sanket) May 29, 2021
#MaharaniOnSonyLIV #Maharani is such a wonderful eye opener Political drama with superb performance, great presentation, shocking scams, Definitely not to miss this.(3.5🌟👌)@humasqureshi>At her simplest yet powerful best with honesty@s0humshah>Fantastic@amit_sial>Fantabulous— NIRMAL KUMAR JAIN (@NIRMAL_MUTHA) June 1, 2021
"Change in a system doesn't come free, Society has to pay for it "#Maharani what a lovely season. Huma Qureshi @humasqureshi aced the role.— saad mirza (@iamhmsaad) June 1, 2021
Watched all 10 Episodes of #Maharani since last evening. Each episode was mesmerising and worth spoiling the sleep. An absorbing web series after long. Brilliant performances by all @humasqureshi— Neeraj Mee (@neerajmee) June 1, 2021
#sohumshah
#amitsial #kanikurusthi and almost everyone Clapping hands signFire
Excellent series #MaharaniOnSonyLIV #Maharani what a performance/actung by @humasqureshi absolutely perfect. You were so realistic in the #Maharani role @humasqureshi— Himanshu (@Himanshupal217) June 1, 2021
Binged watched #Maharani last night. Mazaa aa gaya. What a show. @humasqureshi you are soooo good. @CastingChhabra apne to phir se kamaal kar dia. @subkapoor aint u great. @AmitSial @s0humshah and every other cast is just perfect. Another masterpiece from @SonyLIV— meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 1, 2021
So proud of you sis @dkh9 & @subkapoor 🤗— Teena Thacker (@Teensthack) June 1, 2021
This engaging story of Sahib, Biwi and Bihar is totally binge worthy.@humasqureshi you nailed it, served one hell of a powerful image on-screen.
Guys do watch #Maharani @SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/CIbzxOwLG7
What I liked the most about the #Maharani series that the story is quite close to the dark truths of Bihar politics especially the scenes of caste violence.— Saurabh Raj (@Saurabh_Raj19) June 1, 2021
Thank you @humasqureshi for your terrific acting and @subkapoor for stunning work.
A MUST WATCH.
Whattt a great performance by @humasqureshi in #Maharani You are a rock star💐🙏🏻, I think & request that Hinduatan k Yuva ko (both boys & girls) yeh movie dekhni chahiye.— Shubham Trivedi (@Shubham33960816) May 30, 2021
#Maharani completed watching this series.What an amazing political drama set in the 90s in bihar.Truly amazing work by @humasqureshi @SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/4CD3OOAWC5— Asish Monster (@Asishmo28323397) May 31, 2021
Spectacular! Watching @humasqureshi playing a role in #ArmyOfTheDead and then playing an illiterate but mind-blowing CM in #Maharani was delight! Such a versatile actor!!— Tushar Agarwal (@itstashuu) June 1, 2021
#Maharani reflects the able and efficient administration , which every Indian women can administer, if given a chance. Her social status, literacy and geographic identity is only secondary to her able authority and management. Kudos to @humasqureshi for the strong message !!— Veer Vikrant Singh (@VeerVikrantSngh) May 30, 2021
Different shades are embedded in a multifaceted character.Playing such a role is a test of acting for an Artist.@humasqureshi accepting the multi-faceted role of #Maharani & fulfilling,it means that her acting skills have to be appreciated as she is also the Maharani of acting. pic.twitter.com/AFoPfcjz3K— Firoz Pathan (@firozpathan31) May 26, 2021
I think #Maharani is a stunning show. Weak writing and predictable plot is there but it's the perfect weekend binge. Very entertaining and perfect bollywood drama.— Baibhav Mishra (@mishra_baibhav) May 29, 2021
Thoroughly enjoyed it with family.
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#Maharani is remarkable! Exceptionally entertaining with a plot that keeps you glued.@humasqureshi performs like a veteran, @s0humshah is his best. I seriously admire @CastingChhabra ji’s casting ability. Hats off.#MaharaniOnSonyLIV #HumaQureshi #SohumShah pic.twitter.com/P3eDB1t35W— Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) May 30, 2021
#MaharaniOnSonyLIV is a well— Dr. Dhananjayan G (@Dhananjayang) May 29, 2021
written, directed & performed show. Very engaging, powerful & makes an impact. @humasqureshi brings out her best performance. #Maharani is a must watch. Don't miss 👍👍👍👌👌 pic.twitter.com/ZSaaa8q5IF
After watching @humasqureshi’s performance in #Maharani 👏🏼 @SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/iLdhprQAy1— Karan Patel (@karannpatelll) June 1, 2021
Don't be a religious guru and critic.— Amit. (@Mahi_7_7_7_7_7) May 30, 2021
Maharani gives a powerful message and a very good example of Women Empowerment.
All the casts of the series are just for series.
Maharani gives a message that those who r illiterate can be powerful by confidence.@humasqureshi OP. ❣️#Maharani pic.twitter.com/xhYIuYTg9F
Loved #Maharani.— T (@SRKsSquad) May 30, 2021
Huma's most accomplished work till date. Fire. @humasqureshi pic.twitter.com/hs8yg5eTHH
Being born in Bihar and having witnessed and tracked the politics of the state very closely for decades, @humasqureshi depiction of a woman CM is realistic. #SonyLIV new series #Maharani brings out the dark days of caste violence weaving together colour & complexities of Bihar.— Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) May 30, 2021
