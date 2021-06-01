SonyLiv's new web-series 'Maharani', starring Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah and Amit Sial released on 28th May 2021.

This political drama follows the story of Rabri Devi's life which takes a sharp U-turn after Lalu Prasad Yadav announces her name as his successor.

So far, people on social media are quite impressed with the show and the cast's performance. Here's what they had to say.

Maharani is a must watch on @SonyLIV

Loved it 👌@humasqureshi you are mind blowing @subkapoor as usual, amazing work👍 @s0humshah @AmitSial you have all done a very good job #Maharani — Sakshi Joshi (@sakshijoshii) May 30, 2021

Maaza aa gaya dekh ker maharani

Real acting dekhno ko mila

Iss acting ka koi jod nhi hai @humasqureshi jii#maharani — Shailesh Roy (@Shailesh__Roy) June 1, 2021

#MaharaniOnSonyLIV #Maharani is such a wonderful eye opener Political drama with superb performance, great presentation, shocking scams, Definitely not to miss this.(3.5🌟👌)@humasqureshi>At her simplest yet powerful best with honesty@s0humshah>Fantastic@amit_sial>Fantabulous — NIRMAL KUMAR JAIN (@NIRMAL_MUTHA) June 1, 2021

"Change in a system doesn't come free, Society has to pay for it "#Maharani what a lovely season. Huma Qureshi @humasqureshi aced the role. — saad mirza (@iamhmsaad) June 1, 2021

Watched all 10 Episodes of #Maharani since last evening. Each episode was mesmerising and worth spoiling the sleep. An absorbing web series after long. Brilliant performances by all @humasqureshi

#sohumshah

#amitsial #kanikurusthi and almost everyone Clapping hands signFire — Neeraj Mee (@neerajmee) June 1, 2021

Binged watched #Maharani last night. Mazaa aa gaya. What a show. @humasqureshi you are soooo good. @CastingChhabra apne to phir se kamaal kar dia. @subkapoor aint u great. @AmitSial @s0humshah and every other cast is just perfect. Another masterpiece from @SonyLIV — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 1, 2021

So proud of you sis @dkh9 & @subkapoor 🤗

This engaging story of Sahib, Biwi and Bihar is totally binge worthy.@humasqureshi you nailed it, served one hell of a powerful image on-screen.

Guys do watch #Maharani @SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/CIbzxOwLG7 — Teena Thacker (@Teensthack) June 1, 2021

What I liked the most about the #Maharani series that the story is quite close to the dark truths of Bihar politics especially the scenes of caste violence.



Thank you @humasqureshi for your terrific acting and @subkapoor for stunning work.



A MUST WATCH. — Saurabh Raj (@Saurabh_Raj19) June 1, 2021

Whattt a great performance by @humasqureshi in #Maharani You are a rock star💐🙏🏻, I think & request that Hinduatan k Yuva ko (both boys & girls) yeh movie dekhni chahiye. — Shubham Trivedi (@Shubham33960816) May 30, 2021

#Maharani completed watching this series.What an amazing political drama set in the 90s in bihar.Truly amazing work by @humasqureshi @SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/4CD3OOAWC5 — Asish Monster (@Asishmo28323397) May 31, 2021

Spectacular! Watching @humasqureshi playing a role in #ArmyOfTheDead and then playing an illiterate but mind-blowing CM in #Maharani was delight! Such a versatile actor!! — Tushar Agarwal (@itstashuu) June 1, 2021

#Maharani reflects the able and efficient administration , which every Indian women can administer, if given a chance. Her social status, literacy and geographic identity is only secondary to her able authority and management. Kudos to @humasqureshi for the strong message !! — Veer Vikrant Singh (@VeerVikrantSngh) May 30, 2021

Different shades are embedded in a multifaceted character.Playing such a role is a test of acting for an Artist.@humasqureshi accepting the multi-faceted role of #Maharani & fulfilling,it means that her acting skills have to be appreciated as she is also the Maharani of acting. pic.twitter.com/AFoPfcjz3K — Firoz Pathan (@firozpathan31) May 26, 2021

I think #Maharani is a stunning show. Weak writing and predictable plot is there but it's the perfect weekend binge. Very entertaining and perfect bollywood drama.

Thoroughly enjoyed it with family. — Baibhav Mishra (@mishra_baibhav) May 29, 2021

#MaharaniOnSonyLIV is a well

written, directed & performed show. Very engaging, powerful & makes an impact. @humasqureshi brings out her best performance. #Maharani is a must watch. Don't miss 👍👍👍👌👌 pic.twitter.com/ZSaaa8q5IF — Dr. Dhananjayan G (@Dhananjayang) May 29, 2021

Don't be a religious guru and critic.

Maharani gives a powerful message and a very good example of Women Empowerment.

All the casts of the series are just for series.

Maharani gives a message that those who r illiterate can be powerful by confidence.@humasqureshi OP. ❣️#Maharani pic.twitter.com/xhYIuYTg9F — Amit. (@Mahi_7_7_7_7_7) May 30, 2021

Being born in Bihar and having witnessed and tracked the politics of the state very closely for decades, @humasqureshi depiction of a woman CM is realistic. #SonyLIV new series #Maharani brings out the dark days of caste violence weaving together colour & complexities of Bihar. — Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) May 30, 2021

