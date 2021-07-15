Directed by Mahesh Narayanan and starring Fahadh Faasil, Malik is finally out on Amazon Prime. Revolving around the journey of a leader from a minority group, this Malayalam crime drama is garnering attention all across social media.

So, if you are in two minds and are wondering whether to give it a go or not, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision. Check it out.

Best Indian film of 2021. One of the best period films I have watched in a while. Malik is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Watch it now!! #MalikonPrime #Malik pic.twitter.com/8S1Tk7aVHu — Stanley Shaun Mathews (@ssm5995) July 14, 2021

#MalikOnPrime Classic Masterpiece! Powerfull from each and every bit, Each and every character is At their Best, Well made executed scenes,as many as many wow🔥 factors. Fafa made me cry and all for that adrenaline rush climax i repeat Classic Masterpiece!💯#Fafa #Malik pic.twitter.com/mpUCIn9LXZ — jrNalan (@BarathNalan) July 14, 2021

#MalikOnPrime

Trust Me Fahad Fasil Is By Far The Most Gifted & Natural Actor Right Now In India, All We Can Say Is #FaFa Another Gem For Mollywood 🎬 Outstanding DOP, Strong Screenplay And Casting💯

#Malik is 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/hjMkdt1yvX — Sreedev Vp (@jeep__y) July 14, 2021

Sulaiman Malik Day 💥



Take Mollywood to greater heights 🤞🤩#MalikOnPrime pic.twitter.com/97hMRee3Wl — Sharon (@sharon_______n) July 14, 2021

#Malik Getting Blockbuster Reports From The Viewers 🔥💯#FahadhFaasil, The Actor Who Sets A Benchmark With This Movie Before His Pan Indian Ventures 🙌



Scriptselection Of FaFa Is 👌



Waiting For #Pushpa As @alluarjun's Antogonist🔥#MalikOnPrime pic.twitter.com/llS62p2VcK — Adopted Son Of Kerala (@ASOKERALA) July 15, 2021

#Malik is such an amazingly Done Film, All Praises for it,

Acting

Cinematography

Screenplay

Music

Direction

All are Gold Standard 👌🔥



4/5#FahadhFaasil #MalikOnPrime pic.twitter.com/dxjCo9NBsa — A.R ✨ (@precisearun) July 14, 2021

#Malik



With a screenplay that gives enough focus on each and every character important to the story, Malik has used its length to establish a world that stays in your mind. Anchored by a brilliant Fahadh Faasil, Malik is a thoroughly engrossing crime drama. pic.twitter.com/D0FtLAeYTx — Forum Reelz (@Forum_Reelz) July 14, 2021

You simply have to applaud the magnitude and ambition of Mahesh Narayanan's vision. One of the most provocative films from Mollywood in recent times! ❤️#Malik #MalikOnPrime pic.twitter.com/rKEd9TTVai — Forum Reelz (@Forum_Reelz) July 14, 2021

#Malik a Complete Kickass Show.Absolutely Rampage from the Man itself called #FahadhFaasil.

Malik Carving a place for itself as one of the Best films of the year.Missed one of the Recent Best Theatre Experience..

Hat-trick hit for Mahesh Narayan. I'm impressed👌.#MalikOnPrime pic.twitter.com/BMHZyQcdi3 — VibinVijay Panicker (@VibinVijay03) July 14, 2021

From the political aspects no comments. However Fahad Fazasil as Sulaiman Ali Ahammad just nailed it.💚👌 #MalikOnPrime #FahadhFaasil #Malik pic.twitter.com/hXdLFeEj3W — DAMAGE CONTROL WING 🇮🇳 (@crisismanagr) July 14, 2021

#Malik : An Epic Craft from Mollywood

Another Wonder from Mahesh Narayanan

Perfomance of #Fahadh 👏#MalikOnPrime pic.twitter.com/cBnk5z5cHE — ★ L I J I N L I O N H E A R T ★ (@_lijin_tb) July 15, 2021

#MalikOnPrime #FaFa fabulous! He gets into skin of his character Sulaiman & carries the “physical ageing & body language” the role demands convincingly from age 21 to 61. Break down scene in the climax, will bring a lump in your throat. @maheshNrayan has brought best out of him. pic.twitter.com/YvmkSjwgWa — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) July 15, 2021

Another Masterpiece from #MaheshNarayanan & #Fafa. Absolute rampage from the Man itself. Powerful performances from #Nimisha & #VinayFort with fab supporting cast.Terrific music by #SushinShyam.Carving a place for itself as one of the Best films of the year.

4.5/5 #MalikOnPrime pic.twitter.com/QHRHBJl2JS — • Jubin Thaj • (@jubinthaj) July 14, 2021

