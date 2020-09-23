Starring Millie Bobby Brown in the titular role as Enola Holmes and Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin in lead roles, this latest Netflix mystery began streaming today.
By the looks of it, it has already become a crowd favourite. Twitter can't stop gushing over Millie Bobby Brown and her iconic performance in the movie.
We just watched #EnolaHolmes & it was delightful! Absolutely LOVED everything about this clever, fun & brilliant mystery.— Yolanda Sfetsos 📝 (@yolandasfetsos) September 23, 2020
THIS is how you take a great book & turn it into an amazing movie. Awesome adaptation.
Also, Millie Bobby Brown was perfect as Enola! 🌷 pic.twitter.com/tsyJphtBcU
I really liked #EnolaHolmes which is a very good family friendly movie that everyone can enjoy.— Sergio-el (@sergioees) September 23, 2020
Millie Bobbie Brown is excellent as Enola and #HenryCavill does a great charming and extremely handsome Sherlock Holmes.
I hope it becomes a hit because I want a sequel!. pic.twitter.com/cz9ywb6yhq
okay, can we stop a minute and appreciate how cute helena bonham carter and millie bobby brown as mother and daughter #EnolaHolmes pic.twitter.com/ZbPCZJRp69— 𝓢. (@streep_lover) September 23, 2020
ok but tewksbury and enola’s height difference is making me cry #EnolaHolmes pic.twitter.com/2Z9A4Xs96G— mar leer fijado (@mcyfieId) September 23, 2020
Enola Holmes is freaking adorable. Just utterly delightful from start to finish. I can see many rewatches in my future. pic.twitter.com/u8kmER72ve— Sir Kumference (@sirkumference) September 23, 2020
Enola Holmes is really fun to watch 🤧— Indah Tan 🌻 (@renveriouz) September 23, 2020
I like the POV and how enola interacts with us 😳
Also love the bond between enola and sherlock
and still.. mycroft... you are so annoying. lol
“perhaps she wants to change the world.”— inamariel (@mamaulaaan) September 23, 2020
“perhaps it’s the world that needs changing.”
i love enola holmes so much 🥺♥️✊🏻
Enola Holmes was delightful. Funny, inspiring and full of great actors and costumes. Definitely worth the watch 😊❤️. pic.twitter.com/FVfwrIwRoS— Jacqui L (@littlemissj88) September 23, 2020
"The choice is always yours.— As I could, I loved you (@HartBrekker) September 23, 2020
Whatever society may claim, it can't control you."#EnolaHolmes pic.twitter.com/iZfWqoO1JU
in conclusion viscount tewksbury is the best part of the enola holmes movie pic.twitter.com/mghMriNOiW— soumi | blm | semi ia (@flagpolcs) September 23, 2020
ENOLA HOLMES SPOILER— olie | eh spoiler 🕵️♀️ (@pevensieskys) September 23, 2020
THIS!!!!! I WILL NEVER OVER THIS!!! pic.twitter.com/WE00ORZ8Ac
Enola Holmes was so good??? Honestly a series of her life continued would be so interesting and I’m sure they have enough material to work with, pls— mental breakdown dyed hair (Hailey) (@VanillaKiid) September 23, 2020
The film is based on the book series of the same name by Nancy Springer and is currently available on Netflix.