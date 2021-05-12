Oscar-winning (Best Supporting Actress- Youn Yuh-jung) film 'Minari' made its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 11th May 2021. 

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the film revolves around a South Korean immigrant family that moves to an Arkansas farm to live their American dream and to make it big in the rural United States in the 1980s. 

Source: www.youtube.com

Wondering, if this film is worth your time? Here are some tweets you can read before you make your decision. 

Have you seen the film yet? 