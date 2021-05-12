Oscar-winning (Best Supporting Actress- Youn Yuh-jung) film 'Minari' made its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 11th May 2021.

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the film revolves around a South Korean immigrant family that moves to an Arkansas farm to live their American dream and to make it big in the rural United States in the 1980s.

Wondering, if this film is worth your time? Here are some tweets you can read before you make your decision.

Just watched #Minari. It is a wonderfully absorbing & moving family drama about South Korean immigrants trying to make it in the rural United States during the 1980s.

It’s so beautiful. Don't miss it.

This film definitely deserved an #Oscar this year but lost out to #Nomadland — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) May 11, 2021

Just watched #MinariOnPrime. My heart is full 🥺 — Shomini Sen (@shominisen) May 11, 2021

Jacob & his family comes to our home to show us universal truth of family bond & unity at all circumstances. @MinariMovie is streaming at @PrimeVideoIN now. Give a watch for its light hearted feel & great performances 😍. @StevenYeun #YounYuhJung #Alankim #Minari #MinariOnPrime pic.twitter.com/x1aPOKkruN — Cine Café Official (@cinecafeoffl) May 10, 2021

Go watch #Minari on @PrimeVideoIN right away.



Such a beautifully crafted movie.



It's all about family. — A D 🇮🇳 (@CatchDoon) May 12, 2021

Movie review: Minari, 7/10. Rather directionless, but completely charming. It’s a simple film that captures the values of home, family, and hard work. It has a great blend of heartwarming humor and the struggles that so often come with life. @MinariMovie #Minari #MovieReviews pic.twitter.com/D4hrZuAgN7 — Griffith Johnson (@griffithxjonson) May 11, 2021

#minari what a great film ! — scott hundley (@skooterguy) May 12, 2021

Just watched #Minari at @Belcourt , and just being back in a theater, hearing a room full of people laughing together..I feel whole again 💗beautiful film — Micaela (@missmicaelajade) May 12, 2021

#Minari 4/5 A Beautiful Heart Touching Feel Good Movie. I Highly Recommend To Everyone.



Available On Amazon Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/tlDSIOPPCe — Trendswood | Wear A Mask😷 (@Trendswoodcom) May 11, 2021

Watched #MinariOnPrime. What an extraordinary story about an ordinary family! Great narration and performances. — Rinshi (@rinshi_ansari) May 11, 2021

Watched #Minari on Amazon @PrimeVideoIN. It’s the story of Korean family which migrates to USA in 80’s to follow the American dream. Though it’s a deep-rooted family film with 6 Oscar nomination and one win (best character actress), it’s not my cup of tea.



How did you like it? pic.twitter.com/WVz1fAhzdp — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) May 11, 2021

The film is the heartwarming #Minari Isn’t it wonderful how ‘outsiders’ tell such wonderful stories about their adopted countries. https://t.co/w92Hf4c1mu — Frankie Shrapnel💙 (@FrankieShrapnel) May 11, 2021

"A quietly dazzling film that offers an authentic depiction of the immigrant experience and the American dream, #Minari overflows with humour and charm."



Come see the beautiful @MinariMovie from Monday. It comes highly recommended by our CEO, Ian Wild: https://t.co/P0BNQyx1bX pic.twitter.com/G6bDD7kbLI — Showroom Cinema (@showroomcinema) May 11, 2021

We just finished watching #Minari .. such spectacular cinema! There was one part where we both related to the couple in the film, it’s only when they’re flames burning down a dream, do you realise what you have and what to be grateful for.. each other! .. must watch!! — TheBourbonChef 🌈 ⭐️ (@BourbonGirl76) May 11, 2021

#Minari on #PrimeVideo is a winner. Bittersweet moments in relations of this immigrant family of 5. I can c slices of my, my parents life in this tender story of middle class struggles. Simple bt yet so wise, reminds me of Yi Yi(all time fav) cinematic high 4 these bleak times pic.twitter.com/eSmNHi4C71 — gaurav goyal (@gaurgoyal) May 11, 2021

#Minari : Beautiful film. The kind of story you tell your children before bedtime. The korean family is so authentic and that kid-grandmother chemistry is funny as well as emotional. Grandma is hilarious. Great direction, superb acting and a lovely story. Simple and moving. — abhi changer (@abhichanger) May 11, 2021

A dreamer n a practical thinker wanting to lead lives in their own ways are held together by two adorable children who watch their parents encounter the unpredictability of life as they struggle to make ends meet.#Minari is a familiar tale told in the most exclusive way possible. — Prajwal Jolli (@prajwal_jolli) May 11, 2021

Have you seen the film yet?