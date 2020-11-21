Mismatched on Netflix is a feel-good teenage love story starring Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli in lead roles.

The series follows the story of two people, Dimple (Prajakta Koli) and Rishi (Rohit Saraf) who are poles apart. But, romance fills the air when both of them work together to build an app while handling their friends, bullies and a snooty professor.

So in case, you aren't sure of whether you should watch the series or not, here are some reviews for you to read before you make your descision.

Just finished watching #Mismatched and this wasn’t expected 😭😭 the end part was not supposed to be that way 😭 can’t define how cute dimple&rishi was @iamMostlySane @RohitSaraf10 ♥️♥️ #review #Mismatched — Series hunter 🍄 (@smritisinghtom1) November 20, 2020

I CANNOT EXPRESS HOW MUCH I ABSOLUTELY LOVED MISMATCHED!!! @iamMostlySane and rohit saraf and all the other actors actually have given their 100% and it shows! this has to be my favorite show of all times and I am so in love with dimple's characterrr😍😍😍#MISMATCHED 🥺😍💯💞🥳 pic.twitter.com/uF1jJwjZTl — divya🖤 (@divyaichhaporia) November 20, 2020

#Mismatched Season 1 Rating:

Direction 2.5/5

Acting 2.5/5

Editing 3/5

Story 2.5/5

Screenplay 2/5

Overall #HitYaFlop Rating: 2.5 out of 5 Stars (AVG)

The show is not a typical teen rom-com but doesn’t offer anything exciting too.https://t.co/vBLqJLfwfz — HitYaFlop-MovieWorld (@HityaFlop_MW) November 20, 2020

Can't emphasise how much I loved it....You guys did a fabulous job @iamMostlySane @RohitSaraf10 🥺❤️. You guys did justice to your characters ✨ #Mismatched pic.twitter.com/Igy4rx05ja — Drashti gohil (@Drashtigohil2) November 20, 2020

Binge-watched Mismatched on netflix mostly for 3 hours of Rohit Saraf content. But I also really enjoyed ngl — Sharayu Ail (@SharayuAil) November 20, 2020

#Mismatched was really cute.... but that last scene...😕😕

Dimple & Rishi !!! 😍😍😍😍😍



PS - Namrata has my heart...🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/xmG1GgO8oY — N (@namitha995) November 21, 2020

#Mismatched has been a rollercoaster ride of emotions. I laughed, cried, got angry, fell in love and then cried again!

In those 193 minutes, it almost felt like I was a part of that world too. It's deals w/ Reality but it's also Dreamy

(P.S. the ending left me numb & broken) pic.twitter.com/oHmQngvG6s — U R B I (@Urbidas_) November 20, 2020

Dimple and Rishi❤️🙈😭

OhMyGod!! I am so happy for @iamMostlySane 😭 😍 Totally loved the series❤️ Binge watched it yesterday only🙈 #Mismatched

Lots of love to Praaju and to the entire team of #Mismatched pic.twitter.com/XDZZDBYHwh — Shreya Kapadia | Varuniac | MostlySaner | (@shreya_varuniac) November 21, 2020

#Mismatched on Netflix was uberrrr cute 😍🤩 but the ending .... I felt IT COMING but I didn’t think it’d happen and 🤭 — এশা (@eashamx3) November 21, 2020

omg i lit just watched it w my boyfriend!!! it was cute af but he hated the way it "inaccurately portrayed League of Legends" — sindhu (@champagnedosa) November 21, 2020

@iamMostlySane I DONT KNOW ANYTHING BUT I WANT ANOTHER SEASON 😭🥺 it’s an amazing series!!! #Mismatched — 𝐑𝐚𝐯𝐢 𝐑𝐚𝐢 🕊 (@RaviRai54321) November 21, 2020

Just finished watching mismatched. I love the acting of all the cast, specially Dimple, Rishi, Sid and Harsh was best. None of the episodes were boring. Really the story was very amazing. Many things learned🙌. @NetflixIndia @iamMostlySane @rannvijaysingha #Mismatched — Mohammed Bilal (@themohdbilal) November 20, 2020

Finished #Mismatched i love it so much 😭❤️ @iamMostlySane was amazing, as expected!! Wowowowowowow what a show🙈💖 when is S2 releasing?? — ʟᴀᴠᴀɴʏᴀ (@janhvixlove) November 20, 2020

Rishi Singh sekhawat perfect husband material. They are so adorable. #Mismatched pic.twitter.com/cir2rsGOvl — . (@ppevchess) November 20, 2020

@iamMostlySane and @RohitSaraf10 u guys just nailed it. From our confused life of teenagers to life changing decisions,choosing between career and love to ending up mismanaging everything. From being the smartest to taking stupid impulsive decisions. Its so relatable #Mismatched pic.twitter.com/llNL4jDc9J — Aash_bluefamily_18 (@18Bluefamily) November 20, 2020

Dude!! What a series it is ,just loved it❤️ .

Facts about #Mismatched :

1) I have never met such a decent simple innocent guy as Rishi. Clearly they are imaginary and rare.

2) 1.4 lakhs fee tho bhara Puri episodes mn bachonko ko Kuch nai padaya?😂 Buss progress jannithi roj milke — Amrutha_V (@AmruthaV8) November 20, 2020

#Mismatched

Not-so-Positives:

- cinematography = subpar

- ik they are aiming for a 2nd season but LORD it is so unresolved.

- while the characters were written well, we got to see or understand so little of them? Episodes could've been longer/more episodes to accommodate this pic.twitter.com/m3htPfkWhE — BTS: See You In India! (@_____sal_____) November 20, 2020

Everyone needs to log onto Netflix and watch Mismatched right now. The cutest romance/drama YA show out of India rn, and it showcases coding accurately. — Nagma (@notnagma) November 21, 2020

#Mismatched



Binge watched it, must say amidst all these violent and same kind of web series, MM seems to be a breath of fresh air ❤️



In love with Rishi, kaha milte hai aise log yar 😍😍



Dimple is a relatable character.. ambitious generation ki brand ambassador 🤯



A must watch — ❄️ αѕнкα ❄️ (@Ashka2410) November 20, 2020

Okay so I saw #Mismatched. It’s a very warm and cute series which one can enjoy by drinking a cup of hot chocolate on a rainy night. Though only 6 episodes long it concludes abruptly (perhaps for season 2). I love #RohitSaraf and @iamMostlySane ❤️ — Anuj Radia (@AnujRadia) November 20, 2020

Just finished #Mismatched on @NetflixIndia and to be very honest it's an illogical story line with all the logical aspects of life it have LGBTQ , disability, marriage and money. No doubt @iamMostlySane and #RohitSaraf were amazing in the movie but what an abrupt ending. Why? — Sonia (@Soniadaga16) November 21, 2020

What an amazing series Mismatched ! Guys really go watch it. @netflix @iamMostlySane . Eagerly waiting for Season 2💥 — Anmol Gilra (@GilraAnmol) November 20, 2020

Just finished watching Mismatched on Netflix. Omg. I have no words, u r the best, ily P. That's it😭❤️ @iamMostlySane pic.twitter.com/2wj2UIB6bd — Akarshan❤️Prajakta (@AkarshanVerma1) November 20, 2020

oh my god they made when dimple met rishi into a netflix show i am yelling i am screaming i am shouting I AM SCREECHING #Mismatched — 💸⁷ (@_rrrayna) November 21, 2020

I'm watching #Mismatched on Netflix (When Dimple Met Rishi) and it's sooooo cute! I love what they've done with it. — Shanna Alderliesten (@writerShanna) November 20, 2020

Netflix better be working on season 2 of #Mismatched already — Manav / #𝓜𝓲𝓼𝓶𝓪𝓽𝓬𝓱𝓮𝓭 (@iammanavgupta) November 20, 2020

anyway mismatched on netflix is pretty cute and i love that we're finally getting a proper desi coming of age series — k (@padukonez) November 21, 2020

Binged netflix's mismatched last night, something I havent done in a while. I havent read the book but throughout the series i felt he deserves better and then she proves me right in the last ep lol — 🌙 (@dyomizu) November 21, 2020

I just finished n I’m still shook #Mismatched @netflix https://t.co/SClX8JrQtw — W A R D A 🌻🌻 (@zaxhri) November 21, 2020

It’s 4 am and I binge-watched this new Netflix series called “mismatched” when I clearly knew that next season will take more than a year ㅠㅠㅠㅠ why do I do this to myself when I could’ve just slept,, now I gotta stay in suspense until I forget the plot ;( — ᴮᴱ aditi⁷ ⟭⟬ IS CRYING OVER BE (@aditikth) November 20, 2020

What are your thoughts?