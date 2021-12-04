The most awaited heist of the year has ended, giving us the perfect thrill and drama. Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 is all emotionally charged-up and well-written.

As fans bid adieu to the show with a heavy heart, here are some tweets you can read before watching the finale.

Money heist ending has to be one of the best finales to a show ever. Roller coaster of emotions! #MoneyHeist #MoneyHeistSeason5 #MoneyHeistFinale pic.twitter.com/S5ChuYsnUQ — Sam 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@davi_sam9) December 3, 2021

Everytime I start watching #MoneyHeist5 next episode button is automatically pressed #MoneyHeistFinale every season gets more engaging one after other something least happens in this kinda business — UTKARSH KHARE (@IAMUTKARSHKHARE) December 4, 2021

Just finished watching #MoneyHeistFinale 😭 they did it! They delivered the perfect ending. I’m speechless 🥺 this show truly deserves all the hype and love! — CHRISTINE (@cjsilvestre_) December 4, 2021

Will be re-watching #MoneyHeistFinale tonight to relive the professor magic.The last 5 episodes are the BEST episodes of money hiest. — Abhishek (@abhishek2526) December 4, 2021

"If you don't want the biggest state secret to be revealed, this chase ends here and now. Forever." - Professor



WHAT A BRILLIANT ENDING!!!! 😭😭😭❤️#MoneyHeist5 #MoneyHeistFinale pic.twitter.com/K08oygJLZa — Manish Yadav (@ManishYadav7571) December 3, 2021

What a journey! #MoneyHeistFinale 10/10!!!! — Alfin Muhammad Ihsan (@alpinmuhammad) December 4, 2021

The Heist ended with my favourite song Fix you - coldplay. We all win together or we all lose together. Choice is yours #MoneyHeistFinale — Vidur Kapoor. (@godbingeon) December 4, 2021

Oslo, Moscow, Berlin, Nairobi, Tokyo did you see this...the team made it to the end 😭🥺



MONEY HEIST JOURNEY HAS SUCCESSFULLY ENDED! THIS SERIES WILL FOREVER BE ENGRAVED IN MY HEART ❤️#MoneyHeist5 #MoneyHeistFinale #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/ZlGJuyk58z — chance; 🐻🐰 | ia (@d_ddablueu) December 3, 2021

Money Heist S5's ending has to be one of the best endings of a tv show to ever exist. "The dream never ends." #MoneyHeist5 #MoneyHeist #MoneyHeistFinale pic.twitter.com/5xxLjLWnq2 — addyʕ•ᴥ•ʔ (@nayhoefornayeon) December 3, 2021

Geez so this is the end huh. 5 seasons. I actually really doubt we will get the happy ending but here we are, the gang won the battle. Alicia also there got the happy ending she deserved with Victoria also Serquel endgame. BITCH IAM IN TEARS #MoneyHeist5 #LCDP5 pic.twitter.com/Cbr0bOAGaZ — Carents ⧗ (@thel4zylady) December 3, 2021

#MoneyHeistFinale - Finally..😌 The long heist came to an end.😄 the show lost its charm back in S2 itself but S5 too has a racy screenplay & back to back twists that is presented in an entertaining way.👌🏻 so forgot about the ending.. just sit back enjoy this gripping finale.🔥 pic.twitter.com/uqg9A2CHvW — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) December 3, 2021

They stretched it

They Dragged it



But they created something very unique and spectacular.



Positives:

Cast

Unthinkable/Unimaginable scenes every episode



Negatives:

Length#MoneyHeistFinale#MoneyHeistSeason5volume2 pic.twitter.com/sfcbUI1Z7L — Flawless Fraud (@PrAnAychArAn9) December 3, 2021

This man

The illusionist

The mastermind

The man with a plan

The Professor #MoneyHeistFinale #MoneyHeistSeason5 pic.twitter.com/fuaqbuJoB0 — Milisa Khethelo (@melissa_milisa) December 3, 2021

Surprisingly the finale lived upto my expectations!

Great job Alex Pina & Team👏



El Professor ❤️#MoneyHeistFinale pic.twitter.com/XMciIL6tuC — K A L K I (@iamkalki_13) December 3, 2021

Now that's called a perfect Happy Ending! There will be no more season's of money heist now. This is the end. Farewell to the most popular and breathtaking series of Netflix! 💯👏🏻🙌🏻#MoneyHeist#MoneyHeistFinale #MoneyHeistSeason5 #LaCasaDePapael5 pic.twitter.com/7a26xBzzQV — MIDNIGHT SNACK (@midnightsnackyt) December 3, 2021

Alicia Sierra has stolen the hearts of many for this last season and she carried it well 💯🙌🏻 #MoneyHeist5 #MoneyHeistFinale pic.twitter.com/0giTENTEgI — Fatin ME (@fatinedzahar) December 3, 2021

#MoneyHeist5 is a well-crafted emotional rollercoaster. tanginang ending yan ang gandaaaa! im gonna miss this team pic.twitter.com/OrRD3XZhtT — leo (@leomanalooo) December 3, 2021

"Even if they have us on our knees, even if it looks like there's no hope, like we're almost dead we keep on believing. Because we know we'll always have the Professor."



IM CRYING TOKYOOO😭😭😭#MoneyHeist5 #LCDP5 #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/nGHt54SN3o — ⋆𝕎𝕖𝕚𝕟⋆∑🖤 Money Heist Spoiler!!! (@weinesteirrr) December 3, 2021

this bella ciao version is so hawt and addicting and powerful 💯 #MoneyHeistFinale #MoneyHeist5 pic.twitter.com/ZU6DplaUfO — Fatin ME (@fatinedzahar) December 3, 2021

Money heist 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿. That’s how you end a show #MoneyHeist5 pic.twitter.com/2BbWYglMiR — Paa Yaw 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 (@ach_peter) December 4, 2021

The Heist has come to an end, they are indeed the resistance!💯🥳 #moneyheist #lacasadepapel

Disclaimer: No copyright infringement intended. — Sourav Chandra Barman (@SouravChandraB3) December 4, 2021

And the end. Thanks for the drama, thrills, moments created and especially the idea of #MoneyHeist #LaCasaDePapael5 #MoneyHeist5 #MoneyHeistFinale and Berlin meet you soon. ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/z0v4ub5hil — Sidgeddam (@Sidgeddam1) December 4, 2021

One of the best ending!!!! #MoneyHeistFinale — lnémjc (@Lainemjc7) December 4, 2021

Now that's what we call a masterpiece!