The most awaited heist of the year has ended, giving us the perfect thrill and drama. Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 is all emotionally charged-up and well-written.
As fans bid adieu to the show with a heavy heart, here are some tweets you can read before watching the finale.
Money heist ending has to be one of the best finales to a show ever. Roller coaster of emotions! #MoneyHeist #MoneyHeistSeason5 #MoneyHeistFinale pic.twitter.com/S5ChuYsnUQ— Sam 🏴 (@davi_sam9) December 3, 2021
Everytime I start watching #MoneyHeist5 next episode button is automatically pressed #MoneyHeistFinale every season gets more engaging one after other something least happens in this kinda business— UTKARSH KHARE (@IAMUTKARSHKHARE) December 4, 2021
Just finished watching #MoneyHeistFinale 😭 they did it! They delivered the perfect ending. I’m speechless 🥺 this show truly deserves all the hype and love!— CHRISTINE (@cjsilvestre_) December 4, 2021
Will be re-watching #MoneyHeistFinale tonight to relive the professor magic.The last 5 episodes are the BEST episodes of money hiest.— Abhishek (@abhishek2526) December 4, 2021
"If you don't want the biggest state secret to be revealed, this chase ends here and now. Forever." - Professor— Manish Yadav (@ManishYadav7571) December 3, 2021
WHAT A BRILLIANT ENDING!!!! 😭😭😭❤️#MoneyHeist5 #MoneyHeistFinale pic.twitter.com/K08oygJLZa
What a journey! #MoneyHeistFinale 10/10!!!!— Alfin Muhammad Ihsan (@alpinmuhammad) December 4, 2021
Alicia is a real bad bitch, she won my heart.#MoneyHeist5 #MoneyHeistFinale #MoneyHeist #lacasadepapael pic.twitter.com/TclNJ8oCI0— Rashu (@OversmartMe) December 3, 2021
Kia zbrdst season tha maza agaya #lacasadepapel #MoneyHeist5— MisbahMemon (@misbahmemon16) December 4, 2021
Just finished #MoneyHeist— Sanjay (@wildboy_sanju) December 3, 2021
All I want to say "Don't forget to BREATHE"#MoneyHeistSeason5volume2#lacasadepapael #LaCasaDePapael5#MoneyHeistSeason5 #MoneyHeist5
this is so wholesome🥺🥺🥺#MoneyHeist5 #LCDP5 #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/WMvVSSNM8n— ⋆𝕎𝕖𝕚𝕟⋆∑🖤 Money Heist Spoiler!!! (@weinesteirrr) December 3, 2021
The Heist ended with my favourite song Fix you - coldplay. We all win together or we all lose together. Choice is yours #MoneyHeistFinale— Vidur Kapoor. (@godbingeon) December 4, 2021
Totally worth watching 👍🔥#MoneyHeistSeason5volume2— 🅱🆄🅽🅽🆈🥳🌈 (@aakash_lakhia) December 3, 2021
Oslo, Moscow, Berlin, Nairobi, Tokyo did you see this...the team made it to the end 😭🥺— chance; 🐻🐰 | ia (@d_ddablueu) December 3, 2021
MONEY HEIST JOURNEY HAS SUCCESSFULLY ENDED! THIS SERIES WILL FOREVER BE ENGRAVED IN MY HEART ❤️#MoneyHeist5 #MoneyHeistFinale #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/ZlGJuyk58z
Finished watching #MoneyHeistSeason5volume2.Truley enjoyed it🤩.Such a rollcaster ride,plot twists after twists,surprises after surprises. One of the best #cult webseries.#Professor❤@lacasadepapel #MoneyHeistFinale @netflix @NetflixIndia— 𝐒𝐑𝐄𝐄𝐍𝐈𝐕𝐀𝐒 𝐆𝐎𝐖𝐃 (@Mr___sree) December 3, 2021
Money Heist S5's ending has to be one of the best endings of a tv show to ever exist. "The dream never ends." #MoneyHeist5 #MoneyHeist #MoneyHeistFinale pic.twitter.com/5xxLjLWnq2— addyʕ•ᴥ•ʔ (@nayhoefornayeon) December 3, 2021
Geez so this is the end huh. 5 seasons. I actually really doubt we will get the happy ending but here we are, the gang won the battle. Alicia also there got the happy ending she deserved with Victoria also Serquel endgame. BITCH IAM IN TEARS #MoneyHeist5 #LCDP5 pic.twitter.com/Cbr0bOAGaZ— Carents ⧗ (@thel4zylady) December 3, 2021
#MoneyHeistFinale - Finally..😌 The long heist came to an end.😄 the show lost its charm back in S2 itself but S5 too has a racy screenplay & back to back twists that is presented in an entertaining way.👌🏻 so forgot about the ending.. just sit back enjoy this gripping finale.🔥 pic.twitter.com/uqg9A2CHvW— Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) December 3, 2021
Money Heist Ending was totally unexpected 😭🔥🔥🔥🔥#LCPD #MoneyHeistFinale #moneyhiest pic.twitter.com/hEDRc3GZXD— Syed Razi Jaffery (@RaziJaffery) December 3, 2021
It ended too well✨😻🍂— Arsh_official (@ArshadSana2) December 3, 2021
End of masterpiece 🔥#MoneyHeist #LaCasaDePapael5 #LCDP5
That scene made me emotional ✨🖤 pic.twitter.com/Qh1JSPC4W7
Money Heist , what a finale 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽— Cynthiia🦋 (@Egoagwuagwu1) December 3, 2021
My only regret is not seeing Arturo Die.#MoneyHeist5 #MoneyHeistFinale #LaCasaDePapael5 pic.twitter.com/JLguqRpJEd
They stretched it— Flawless Fraud (@PrAnAychArAn9) December 3, 2021
They Dragged it
But they created something very unique and spectacular.
Positives:
Cast
Unthinkable/Unimaginable scenes every episode
Negatives:
Length#MoneyHeistFinale#MoneyHeistSeason5volume2 pic.twitter.com/sfcbUI1Z7L
This man— Milisa Khethelo (@melissa_milisa) December 3, 2021
The illusionist
The mastermind
The man with a plan
The Professor #MoneyHeistFinale #MoneyHeistSeason5 pic.twitter.com/fuaqbuJoB0
Surprisingly the finale lived upto my expectations!— K A L K I (@iamkalki_13) December 3, 2021
Great job Alex Pina & Team👏
El Professor ❤️#MoneyHeistFinale pic.twitter.com/XMciIL6tuC
Now that's called a perfect Happy Ending! There will be no more season's of money heist now. This is the end. Farewell to the most popular and breathtaking series of Netflix! 💯👏🏻🙌🏻#MoneyHeist#MoneyHeistFinale #MoneyHeistSeason5 #LaCasaDePapael5 pic.twitter.com/7a26xBzzQV— MIDNIGHT SNACK (@midnightsnackyt) December 3, 2021
Alicia Sierra has stolen the hearts of many for this last season and she carried it well 💯🙌🏻 #MoneyHeist5 #MoneyHeistFinale pic.twitter.com/0giTENTEgI— Fatin ME (@fatinedzahar) December 3, 2021
#MoneyHeist5 is a well-crafted emotional rollercoaster. tanginang ending yan ang gandaaaa! im gonna miss this team pic.twitter.com/OrRD3XZhtT— leo (@leomanalooo) December 3, 2021
"Even if they have us on our knees, even if it looks like there's no hope, like we're almost dead we keep on believing. Because we know we'll always have the Professor."— ⋆𝕎𝕖𝕚𝕟⋆∑🖤 Money Heist Spoiler!!! (@weinesteirrr) December 3, 2021
IM CRYING TOKYOOO😭😭😭#MoneyHeist5 #LCDP5 #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/nGHt54SN3o
admit it, they're the duo we never thought we needed #LCDP5 #MoneyHeist5 pic.twitter.com/VkKVCCWz1Z— M M (@themarkm_) December 3, 2021
Fitting finale 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Well done team #MoneyHeist #MoneyHeist5 #MoneyHeistFinale pic.twitter.com/3QJMl4Gqe3— Prithvi krishna (@prithvikrish) December 4, 2021
this bella ciao version is so hawt and addicting and powerful 💯 #MoneyHeistFinale #MoneyHeist5 pic.twitter.com/ZU6DplaUfO— Fatin ME (@fatinedzahar) December 3, 2021
🚫⛔Incase you forget her name - Alicia Sierra the SUPREMACY!— LCDP 5 Spoilers(THE RESISTANCE) (@ssfooty7) December 4, 2021
Happy Saturday Team Resistance 📛 #MoneyHeistFinale #MoneyHeist5 #MoneyHeist #LCDP5SPOILERS #LCDPFinal pic.twitter.com/yy2Yny4gEr
Money heist 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿. That’s how you end a show #MoneyHeist5 pic.twitter.com/2BbWYglMiR— Paa Yaw 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 (@ach_peter) December 4, 2021
The Heist has come to an end, they are indeed the resistance!💯🥳 #moneyheist #lacasadepapel— Sourav Chandra Barman (@SouravChandraB3) December 4, 2021
Disclaimer: No copyright infringement intended.
And the end. Thanks for the drama, thrills, moments created and especially the idea of #MoneyHeist #LaCasaDePapael5 #MoneyHeist5 #MoneyHeistFinale and Berlin meet you soon. ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/z0v4ub5hil— Sidgeddam (@Sidgeddam1) December 4, 2021
One of the best ending!!!! #MoneyHeistFinale— lnémjc (@Lainemjc7) December 4, 2021
Now that's what we call a masterpiece!