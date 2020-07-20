Netflix is out with a new web-series, Cursed. The show follows the story of Nimue, a teenage sorceress who joins forces with a young and charming money-oriented man named Arthur on a mission to save her people.

So, here are some tweets you can read before planning on binge-watching the show. The show has received mixed reactions on Twitter. Here's the janta ka report.

Done with the first season! Definitely a good series, good story and characters, fine action, very colorful and nice transition between scenes. But you may have to forget some knowledge you already have about lore of King Arthur. This story is different. #CursedNetflix pic.twitter.com/hrAhqzluAN — Dinuka Nirmal (@DinukaNirmal) July 19, 2020

@CursedNetflix is probably the most horrible show I've seen in a very very long time. If you're reading this and planning on watching it PLEASE DONT! #CursedNetflix

Looks like the show itself is cursed 👀 — Rahul (@mawacake_) July 20, 2020

I just finished binging @CursedNetflix and it was great So much stuff i didn't expect.Such as Morgana becoming death itself.And the Weeping Monk is Lancelot (I thought Squirrel was) And i hope Nimue isn't dead. I really hope for a Season 2 #CursedNetflix — RexxyDay (@Rexxy_Day) July 20, 2020

Watching "Cursed" on @netflix. The story of the Fey queen is terrible. I'd rather watch the entire show be about Merlin. So much more interesting, along with a better story. So much to work with! @CursedNetflix #CursedNetflix — Eric McHaggis (@EricMcHaggis) July 20, 2020

I liked @CursedNetflix I like these plotlines. Cool enough to keep the story going but not too many that you get confused. I am pleasantly surprised! #CursedNetflix #Cursed — WhatsStreaming (@whatsstreamin) July 19, 2020

The Cursed cinematography is aesthetically stunning,,, ++ Katherine is so pretty 🥺💓#CursedNetflix pic.twitter.com/YZWF9dZuTe — 𝒔𝒆𝒍𝒚𝒏 (@casepryn) July 19, 2020

So happy I decided to watch @CursedNetflix everything about the show is beautifully done & the cast is absolutely perfect & lovely. I am particularly a fan of this Arthur. 👏🥰 #CursedNetflix pic.twitter.com/ydx6trlLLS — s t e p h a n i e (@ssstephaaanieee) July 19, 2020

cursed is SO good so far & a reminder that katherine did all her own stunts and trained non stop for this. STREAM IT #CursedNetflix pic.twitter.com/CoZWHxO9BG — kaylee is cursed ⚔️ (@lbbhlangford) July 17, 2020

I was really hyped about @CursedNetflix but is such a disappointed. They should have cast a strong black woman instead of Katherine Langford. She is unsuitable for such a role. Zendaya, #CursedNetflix — Daniel Brown (@darealdealboy) July 20, 2020

I’m so absolutely in love with this show and the plot



the plot: #Cursed #CursedNetflix pic.twitter.com/7fSExIXMUH — bell (@kaisloves) July 18, 2020

Honestly CGI aside the cinematography in #CursedNetflix is really good — Dah Majik Man (@JikReuben) July 20, 2020

I'm watching #CursedNetflix and it's pretty good so far. It's a multicultural society and they don't even explain it. This is exactly what I want in fantasy. Just throw diverse actors in there! I've yet to see if a Black woman main character though. #TheWitcherNetflix had one. — Elegance *B*L*M* (@ElegantBW) July 19, 2020

#CursedNetflix is so bad and over the top, it's almost good. — Matt (@MatManz) July 19, 2020

#CursedNetflix is really good if you need to escape to a reality more barbaric then the one we’re currently living in — Sharon ☕️👩🏾‍🍳 (@foreversmsm) July 17, 2020

Was very excited for #CursedNetflix to finally be available but idk I'm kinda disappointed, I'm missing a few important story details & some of the acting + effects isn't as good. Think I've been comparing it too much to the beauty that is Merlin! Expectations were too high... — Ella (@EllaWasHereblog) July 19, 2020

#CursedNetflix looks like Never ending story from the 80s and not in a good way. Writing makes me cringe every 5mins. So many things feel just wrong is ridiculous. @netflix you need better writers and set designers. Cinematography reeks with green screen and bad props. — Xaia (@xXaia) July 18, 2020

Will there be another season of #CursedNetflix bc damn that was good! — Hallows Eve (@KhaleesiOfSauin) July 19, 2020

#CursedNetflix had a rough start with the first two episodes but by third and the rest the storytelling and the action got really good. It's like the first two episodes were pilots and the real show started with the third — Luis Vasquez (@luisvase) July 20, 2020

Have you watched it yet?