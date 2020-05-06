As Netflix just dropped its coming-of-age, teen romance, The Half Of It, Netizens have been raving about how progressive and wholesome this movie is.

Wondering if this should be on your quarantine watchlist? Maybe these twitter reactions will help you decide:

#TheHalfOfIt is the coming of age film i’ll be showing to my kids some day 😌 pic.twitter.com/lXOgveIqoN — sheena (@sheenar1382) May 2, 2020

the way Ellie smiled that hard for the first time in the film when she kissed Aster #TheHalfOfIt #TheHalfOfItNetflix pic.twitter.com/9jX6GJbYNb — robert (@alexxislemir) May 2, 2020

For those looking for a healing touch, let me recommend the lovely #TheHalfOfIt, Alice Wu’s new film on @NetflixIndia, about the joy and pain of growing up, and finding your groove. These high-schoolers start getting formed in front of your eyes, settling into who they will be — shubhra gupta (@shubhragupta) May 4, 2020

“Love is being willing to ruin your good painting for the chance at a great one.”#TheHalfOfIt #TheHalfOfItNetflix pic.twitter.com/GzKxeSxCHi — rency (@posievirus) May 2, 2020

30 minutes into #TheHalfOfIt and I’m already in love — Madelyn Cline (@madelyncline) May 2, 2020

"soulmate come in the form of friends too, it isn't always about romance. Sometimes it's your best friend who makes you feel whole & understands you the most when the world doesn't understand at all." Ellie & Paul are soulmates. Thanks you for coming to my Ted Talk. #TheHalfOfIt pic.twitter.com/mlKSYLZi4E — ✳✳ K R I S T I E ✳✳ (@kristillo_) May 1, 2020

only white straight man to deserve rights is paul from #thehalfofit pic.twitter.com/cB1YjMSnrN — ari (@L0VETIN3) May 1, 2020

This scene always breaks my heart. But it's also a major reason I made this movie. We spend the whole film falling in love with Paul, and then he breaks our heart. But I think that's life. Good people can still have attitudes that hurt us. #TheHalfOfIt #TheHalfOfItNetflix — Alice Wu (@thatalicewu) May 2, 2020

The Half of It (2020): Watch It#TheHalfOfIt proves to be an endearing, broad-spectrum coming-of-age drama. Although it would’ve worked better as a full series to give breathing room to the complexities that come with stories like this that a 100-min movie just can’t fully show. pic.twitter.com/DSZpNyOnHL — Wash or Skip It? WASH! 🧼 (@WatchOrSkipIt) May 3, 2020

ok where can i find a girl who will look at me like aster looks at ellie 🥺 #TheHalfOfItNetflix #TheHalfOfIt pic.twitter.com/nGTkFbWMUO — tori (@thehalfoftori) May 2, 2020

But can we talk about this scene where Paul discovers that Ellie has been writing to food critics for him in secret.



We really saw Ellie step out of isolation and slowly open up to people ✨💕



Their friendship is top tier 😌#TheHalfOfItNetflix #TheHalfOfIt pic.twitter.com/Ld5ToSdhIf — c | midnight sun (@parkerpatronus) May 2, 2020

the bollywood reference from ek villain in the half of it. my work here is done. my life is complete. #Thehalfofit pic.twitter.com/WJfXHwnB1l — its bella yo (@waysofisak) May 1, 2020

ellie chu all of her the quote from half of it ~#TheHalfOfIt #TheHalfOfItNetflix pic.twitter.com/AaiEtvCc2R — a n g e l a 🐾 (@SagelynP) May 2, 2020

"Gravity is matter's response to loneliness."

"Who said that?"

"I don't know."

"Then you said it."



— Ellie Chu & Aster Flores (The Half of It)#TheHalfOfIt #TheHalfOfItNetflix pic.twitter.com/t0DBGBcpUk — robbers #IStandWithABSCBN #DefendPressFreedom (@ancoraxx) May 2, 2020

Paul is brave and bold. We love him for loving 🥺 @Daniel_Diemer_ #TheHalfOfIt pic.twitter.com/K1g2majvk3 — Leah Lewis (@leahmlewis) May 2, 2020

Okay can we talk about Paul Munsky, he’s just so adorable and he deserves all the love in the world too 🥺❤️ #TheHalfOfIt pic.twitter.com/zbvsoa8cUK — Lu (@CortesCristle) May 1, 2020

I NEED THE OTHER HALF OF "THE HALF OF IT" 😍 love this movie! the story and cinematography is lit!! 🔥#TheHalfOfIt 💗 pic.twitter.com/X2IylYHGvS — Mimi 🍭 (@neolights_) May 1, 2020

ellie's name means "bright shining one" whilst aster's name means "a star-shaped flower from a daisy family". a flower needs the help of a sunshine in able to bloom. ellie helped aster to grow as a person and find her true self. #TheHalfOfIt pic.twitter.com/1pPqvxtbHi — r 🦉🍍🐛 | half of it (@SH0WYOURSELF) May 4, 2020

BRB, adding to watchlist now!