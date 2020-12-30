Netflix's latest mockumentary, Death to 2020 features a star-studded cast including Samuel L.Jackson, Hugh Grant, comedy king Leslie Jones, How I Met Your Mother's Cristin Milioti, as well as the ever-lovable Joe Keery from Stranger Things. How does the latest offering from the creators of Black Mirror hold up?
If you're wondering the same and conflicted about whether to watch it, here are some tweets that may help you make up your mind.
#deathto2020 is great lmao pic.twitter.com/yvVsXAe2tq— ciara pinauin (@kut_Ciara) December 30, 2020
Watching #deathto2020 on Netflix and I think I found my favorite line:— Madison Hever (@MadisonHever) December 30, 2020
“The history books for this time period should be written in crayon.”
I’m rolling 😂😂😂
Death to 2020— Timeyin Freedom (@TimeyinFreedom) December 29, 2020
A look back at the year we all want to end finally coming to an end.
This comic mockumentary, with great cast gives you a rerun of 2020 in full. It might feel insensitive to a lot of people but the truth is, you survived all that shit.
So Enjoy👌🏽#FreeReview pic.twitter.com/fdljcpdKRG
every year-in-review for this nightmare year #DeathTo2020 pic.twitter.com/bJV8sVWMzn— Quarantine Queen (she/her™︎) (@unholytrinitea) December 27, 2020
#deathto2020 is fucking genius. For those of you who have yet to watch the Netflix special mockumentary, it is a year end review filled with so much relatable and hilarious dialogue that I almost forgot all this shit actually went down this year...— Jackie. (@jackiegillx) December 30, 2020
I don't understand the bad reviews of Death to 2020. I was laughing like a drain.— Howard van Rooijen (@HowardvRooijen) December 27, 2020
I particularly loved fire being described as "radicalised air".
Seeing mixed reviews of Netflix’s Death to 2020 but I rate it. The writers have picked up on our reactions and behaviours as we go this wild year really well— Madeleine Boyers (@BoyersMadeleine) December 27, 2020
I see that it's had mixed reviews, but I personally adored 'Death To 2020' on Netflix.— Lee Thompson (@leethommo) December 28, 2020
Charlie Brooker's nightmare round-up of the year is basically his once-annual BBC2 Screen Wipe, fully extended, and now with a Hollywood blockbuster budget.
Highly recommended.
This will be the only “year-in-review” piece I watch this year. Brilliant and hilarious!! #deathto2020 pic.twitter.com/wdOtaedUUi— ǝuǝǝɹɓ ǝʞᴉɯ (@mikeagreene) December 29, 2020
This part made me laugh way harder then I should of #deathto2020 pic.twitter.com/QfVNcLqynm— MewBlaze (@MweBlaze) December 29, 2020
Trust Netflix to deliver such a brilliant year-end special. #DeathTo2020 is *the* mockumentary to end off this year. 💀 pic.twitter.com/AkKp8LqnHa— Nafisa Akabor (@nafisa1) December 29, 2020
Ok I’m watching this now 😭😭😭 #deathto2020 pic.twitter.com/4szL0GYsSU— Pre-lesbian (@RetiredLineCook) December 29, 2020
One thing is for sure. 2020 deserved only the wildest kind of mockumentary to commemorate it. Do give it a watch, and let us know what you think.