Netflix's latest mockumentary, Death to 2020 features a star-studded cast including Samuel L.Jackson, Hugh Grant, comedy king Leslie Jones, How I Met Your Mother's Cristin Milioti, as well as the ever-lovable Joe Keery from Stranger Things. How does the latest offering from the creators of Black Mirror hold up?



If you're wondering the same and conflicted about whether to watch it, here are some tweets that may help you make up your mind.

For anyone struggling and stressed with the current state of the world watch “Death To 2020” on Netflix👏🏻



TRUST ME you will feel better ☀️ — Jasper Whitehead (@Jasper_Offshore) December 29, 2020

Watching #deathto2020 on Netflix and I think I found my favorite line:



“The history books for this time period should be written in crayon.”



I’m rolling 😂😂😂 — Madison Hever (@MadisonHever) December 30, 2020

Death to 2020



A look back at the year we all want to end finally coming to an end.



This comic mockumentary, with great cast gives you a rerun of 2020 in full. It might feel insensitive to a lot of people but the truth is, you survived all that shit.



So Enjoy👌🏽#FreeReview pic.twitter.com/fdljcpdKRG — Timeyin Freedom (@TimeyinFreedom) December 29, 2020

#deathto2020 is fucking genius. For those of you who have yet to watch the Netflix special mockumentary, it is a year end review filled with so much relatable and hilarious dialogue that I almost forgot all this shit actually went down this year... — Jackie. (@jackiegillx) December 30, 2020

I don't understand the bad reviews of Death to 2020. I was laughing like a drain.



I particularly loved fire being described as "radicalised air". — Howard van Rooijen (@HowardvRooijen) December 27, 2020

Just watched Death to 2020 on Netflix... Mum fell asleep half-way through and wakes up during the credits...



Dad: "How traumatic has a review of a year got to be for you to stay awake?" — April Kelley (@april__kelley) December 27, 2020

Seeing mixed reviews of Netflix’s Death to 2020 but I rate it. The writers have picked up on our reactions and behaviours as we go this wild year really well — Madeleine Boyers (@BoyersMadeleine) December 27, 2020

I see that it's had mixed reviews, but I personally adored 'Death To 2020' on Netflix.



Charlie Brooker's nightmare round-up of the year is basically his once-annual BBC2 Screen Wipe, fully extended, and now with a Hollywood blockbuster budget.



Highly recommended. — Lee Thompson (@leethommo) December 28, 2020

This will be the only “year-in-review” piece I watch this year. Brilliant and hilarious!! #deathto2020 pic.twitter.com/wdOtaedUUi — ǝuǝǝɹɓ ǝʞᴉɯ (@mikeagreene) December 29, 2020

This part made me laugh way harder then I should of #deathto2020 pic.twitter.com/QfVNcLqynm — MewBlaze (@MweBlaze) December 29, 2020

Trust Netflix to deliver such a brilliant year-end special. #DeathTo2020 is *the* mockumentary to end off this year. 💀 pic.twitter.com/AkKp8LqnHa — Nafisa Akabor (@nafisa1) December 29, 2020

One thing is for sure. 2020 deserved only the wildest kind of mockumentary to commemorate it. Do give it a watch, and let us know what you think.