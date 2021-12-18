Starring Madhavan and Surveen Chawla, and directed by Hardik Mehta, Netflix's Decoupled is about a couple going through a divorce and how they deal with it.

Here are tweets you'd want to read in case you're not sure whether or not you should watch the show.

Just drop everything & watch Decoupled now! Hilarious stuff, dark, whacky & scathing too. So good to see @ActorMadhavan . @SurveenChawla has aced the hard core, sophisticated Gurgaon wife. @manujosephsan deserves all applause for writing one of the funniest shows! #Decoupled — Shivani Mohan (@Chevane) December 17, 2021

Tweeting this literally whilst I'm half way through " Her Phone Hangs " , @ActorMadhavan you're just mind blowing on #Decoupled

Man you're carrying yourself with absolute ease !!

Extremely subtle , natural and sincere body language and thought process !!

Relatable AF !! — Globe Trotter (@masala_dosai) December 18, 2021

Watched decoupled @ActorMadhavan Damn his character was written so good ❤️ Loved watching a really good showww after a long time. ❤️🧿 — Supertramp (@Naveen061096) December 17, 2021

Thoroughly enjoyed #Decoupled @ActorMadhavan & @SurveenChawla 👍👍



Every couple can relate to some of the funny moments 😁



Highly recommended pic.twitter.com/kGfpH8nQ03 — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) December 17, 2021

Interesting concept, more open mindedness breaking down the stereotypes, well executed by @ActorMadhavan & what a captivating character @SurveenChawla, I enjoyed watching such a good & lively content after a long time on Netflix.



5 stars to Decoupled!💯#Netflix #Decoupled — Rajavi Rathod (@rajavi_rathod) December 18, 2021

#Decoupled - A relationship-based drama comedy that genuinely feels-good & fun leaving a constant smile & occasional laughs!@ActorMadhavan & @SurveenChawla are natural & go gr8 together ❤️



Gets a bit tiring in latter episodes but engagement is kept thro' 👍🏻



Waiting for S2 😎 pic.twitter.com/7h9BzrYves — Shreyas Srinivasan (@ShreyasS_) December 18, 2021

I didn’t notice that this dude had written Decoupled until husband pointed out after second epi intro (he incidentally didn’t know much of him)…the horror of the first epi made all sense, think I saw the second one…to hurt myself? pic.twitter.com/JwxGdvCnfB — iamjustavisualperson (@priyankasacheti) December 18, 2021

. @ActorMadhavan watching you on screen is always a delight.. and #Decoupled is absolutely hilarious... I have binged watch it... And absolutely loved it. — Akanksha Mishra | आकांक्षा मिश्रा (@akaankshamishra) December 17, 2021

#Decoupled an extension of @ActorMadhavan characterization from amrutha movie and made it more humane. Thoroughly enjoyed watching this series. — Thisisphani (@Thisisphani1) December 18, 2021

Am halfway thru this obnoxiously funny webseries😁😋@ActorMadhavan at his offensive best👍🏻 never expected Madhavan to pull off such an uncouth Arya with such a comfortable ease, totally out of his comfort zone👏🏻👏🏻

Surveen, Chetan & all others are excellent too👌🏻

#Decoupled — Vijisridhar (@Vijisridhar96) December 18, 2021

While the show has opened to mixed reviews, it seems to have gotten a nod from the audience.