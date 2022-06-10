The No. 1 Netflix movie place immediately piques one's interest in the project that holds the top spot. However, the films that make it to the top aren't always precisely what you anticipate them to be, or even close to it. This is the situation with an action film titled Interceptor leading the Netflix charts, dethroning established films and series.

Army captain JJ Collins, played by actress Elsa Pataky, is pitted against terrorists seeking to take over a nuclear interceptor site in filmmaker Matthew Reilly's film.

Meanwhile, here's Netflix's official synopsis: The tough and reality-bruised Captain JJ Collins (Elsa Pataky) finds herself in charge of a lone nuclear missile interceptor base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean after she is wrongfully drummed out of her dream job at the Pentagon.

Despite its rise through the ranks of Netflix's charts, the film has received mixed reviews. It has got poor evaluations from critics, and viewers have been sharing their thoughts about the film on social media, with many calling it "one of Netflix's worst."

I don't usually shit on a movie, but The Interceptor that just came out on Netflix (at #1?????) is total garbage. Shit script. Shit acting. Everything that happened was so fucking predictable and irritating. Why the fuck someone at Netflix decided to fund this turd is beyond me. — Jaren 🇺🇦 (@ItsJJron) June 5, 2022

The interceptor on Netflix has to be once of the worst movies I have ever seen. Not only was there so much woke bullshit that made it incredibly hard to watch, the acting was PAINFULLY terrible. For sure a 0/10. #theinterceptor #netflix — Jay (@jayyccob_) June 4, 2022

Interceptor 2022(Netflix)



Rating:

Story - 4/10

Realism - 2/10

Characters - 3/10

Entertainment - 5/10



Worst movie I've seen in awhile, so many cliche, over exaggerated scenes, terrible acting, seriously unrealistic situations, and worst portrayal of women empowerment ever. — うみ (@RealDence) June 3, 2022

Dear @netflix if you’re throwing money away, feel free to throw some my way. My goodness, is Interceptor a BAD movie. — Ángel M. Huerta (@amhuerta_) June 4, 2022

I just watched "Interceptor" on Netflix. Okay, it had huge plot holes, and a rather unrealistic premise, but I found it to be a decent escapist action movie for a summer afternoon. Plus, it had Chris Hemsworth in an odd cameo. He probably did it for fun between Thor movies. — Nerzog (@Nerzog999) June 4, 2022

Still thinking about INTERCEPTOR this morning. I love how cocky Elsa Pataky's character J.J. was. You just don't see that in a female action hero. She was all-in on "I'm going to ruin this motherf*cker's day" and it was awesome.



Also thinking about these arms. pic.twitter.com/vs2VuAUi5n — Tinda Zaszcek 🔸 #Revademption HQ (@tinnyzaz) June 4, 2022

😂 this movie is a joke. This must have been a parody please. No way they were serious. Nope. #Interceptor pic.twitter.com/83mLwLS2St — The Ojirious (@Ojirious) June 5, 2022

Interceptor. Action. Full Blast. Girl Power. What are your motivations? — Secured Channel ✊💯🤴🔥⚡ (@royal_adejoh) June 3, 2022

Interceptor 2022



When a coordinated attack threatens the remote missile interceptor, one army captain stands in the way of armageddon.



Riley's directorial debut looks fun but sloppy, mid N low budget, but Hemsworth cameo watching his wife is everything, so enjoy.#FreeReview pic.twitter.com/pPaxl3aaiv — Timeyin Freedom (@TimeyinFreedom1) June 9, 2022

If you are looking for a movie recommendation on Netflix, Interceptor is to be avoided at all costs. I repeat, do not go there!!!! — Learned Friend ⚖️ (@Damola_Okunade) June 6, 2022

Whoever is roasting Interceptor on Netflix doesn't know what a good action flick is . Not perfect but good movie 🍿. Rock it and God bless 😅 — David (@David66558456) June 10, 2022

I watched #interceptor and loooved how strong #ElsaPataky was in that character. How amazing it was to see such an intelligent and brave woman as the badass heroin who gets back at everyone. PO-WER-FULLLLL.

Also Madam President. That’s it. — lmtfa✨ (@isafromca) June 9, 2022

Chris Hemsworth’s cameo on interceptor is the best part of the movie 🤣💗 — Kat (@tatwina___) June 9, 2022

Interceptor netflix's movie is so danggg greaaat and inspiring!!! I like how intense the movie is and it's literally "nothing is impossible" movie!! — CHIWOWOWIN (@luckofdoggo) June 8, 2022

I dare say the #Interceptor movie would have a higher rating if it had a man as the hero and not a woman. @netflix — Mighty🤴 (@asoreba_nie) June 6, 2022

My takeaway from Interceptor: pic.twitter.com/MoLhViZSdG — Jakob Hanschu (@Jakob_Hanschu13) June 9, 2022

Interceptor is currently available to watch on Netflix.