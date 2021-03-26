Ok Computer is a sci-fi comedy series starring Radhika Apte and Vijay Varma in lead roles. The web series premiered on Disney+Hotstar today (26th March).

The show is inspired by Douglas Adams' seminal 1979 novel The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy and it is set in India, in the year 2031. 

The show follows the story of cyber crime detective, Saajan Kundu (played by Vijay Varma), who is called out of retirement after a self-driving taxi is ordered to take human lives.

Wondering, if it's worth your time? Check out these tweets and make your decision.

Weekend plans sorted!