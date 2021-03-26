Ok Computer is a sci-fi comedy series starring Radhika Apte and Vijay Varma in lead roles. The web series premiered on Disney+Hotstar today (26th March).

The show is inspired by Douglas Adams' seminal 1979 novel The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy and it is set in India, in the year 2031.

The show follows the story of cyber crime detective, Saajan Kundu (played by Vijay Varma), who is called out of retirement after a self-driving taxi is ordered to take human lives.

Wondering, if it's worth your time? Check out these tweets and make your decision.

I don't care if this goes on to be a flop, I'll still support and watch this cuz at least they're trying to make something different and unique breaking stereotypes of a hero saving heroine with some unnecessary masala action movies#OKComputerhttps://t.co/u2z6gjo9pR — Shrey Jha (@VanLinde_17) March 26, 2021

#OkComputer Woww this is such an Incredible show.Have only watched the 1rst Episode and i am loving it, Its so Goddamn Genius Funny, Intelligent and Intriguing at the same time.Can't hold my excitement to watch the remaining Episodes.@MrVijayVarma @radhika_apte @DisneyplusHSVIP pic.twitter.com/R7VMC3F4Qz — TheBadassFoodie (@StudAarav) March 26, 2021

I watched the first three episodes and there is lot of verbal information and it is excruciating, but will watch the series just for its ambitious idea and to see how far does it go. — rahul_pranav07 (@RPranav07) March 26, 2021

Done 2 Episodes of #OkComputer @MrVijayVarma and @radhika_apte Power Packed

I love more Vijay Bhai and Radhika Mam @DisneyplusHSVIP One Question to Vijay Bhai how do you manage this Comedy Thrilling Serious — Harsh The Strongest Avenger (@HarshMCU) March 26, 2021

Ok computer is brilliant. It is something that India needs right now. "Ajeeb" has my heart and what a performance by the cast. I want to write more of it but don't want to spoil. All I can say is waiting for S2.@Memewala @NeilPage @_PoojaShetty @MrVijayVarma @radhika_apte — Utkarsh (@tubeerhut) March 26, 2021

Ok computer, cut my poor friend’s scene to one frame. While I hate it, it’s also super funny and makes no sense. The younger Vijay Varma is my friend 😅😂 — Abdullah Deewana (@JeanDmello) March 26, 2021

PLEASE OK COMPUTER IS SO FUNNY — N (@howlibachi) March 26, 2021

15 minutes into Ok Computer,

this is so absurd yet ridiculously funny! — Team DanRic3 (@ACatCalledPeter) March 26, 2021

Weekend plans sorted!