On Amazon Prime Video, One Mic Stand returns with a second season. The show, hosted by Sapan Verma, invites five well-known celebrities from diverse fields who have no prior expertise in stand-up comedy while after being trained by a professional comedian, they perform on stage feeding us with some rib-tickling humour.

You'll watch on screen actress Sunny Leone, journalist Faye D'Souza, rapper Raftaar, author Chetan Bhagat and filmmaker Karan Johar in this season.

Keep scrolling to know who made Twitter laugh out loud the most!

#OneMicStandOnPrime Season 2 is out and this lady @fayedsouza has just nailed it!! What a super performance. Hilarious. No spoiler but that Urmila joke was the best. Super fun guys. Thoroughly enjoyed watching that episode. Kudos @sapanv @one_by_two @PrimeVideoIN — Abhishek (@TheDivineBath) October 22, 2021

Watched #OneMicStandOnPrime. @fayedsouza was best of the lot by a fair margin. She was charming, witty and humorous! — Rizwan Azad (@rizwanazad09) October 23, 2021

Must watch . . . . @raftaarmusic spitting some hardcore bars 😂😂😂😂 . . .. . . Totally loved it . . . .and those reference were lit 🔥🔥🔥



Hamare supreme leader as always OP@ReheSamay#OneMicStandOnPrime pic.twitter.com/WXDGDfkjhI — . (@Jaarvis_) October 22, 2021

#OneMicStandOnPrime amazing @SunnyLeone loved it. Performed like a pro comedian, take a bow from a fan. Sunny the comedian!!! Lots of love — Devilakki (@akkivanni786) October 22, 2021

Chetan Bhagat was the funniest. But enjoyed other acts too. #OneMicStandOnPrime — Harley Kyuinn 🤡🤡🤡 (@pragmatist_lady) October 22, 2021

Finished all episodes of #OneMicStandOnPrime



Absolutely loved the acts of @SunnyLeone and the very natural @chetan_bhagat — Aman (@AmanArora149) October 21, 2021

Oh my god!!! @karanjohar is an absolute revelation.

What a great set!#OneMicStandOnPrime — Chirag Chaurasia (@Thecoolhunk18) October 22, 2021

The best performance of this season #OneMicStandOnPrime is definitely by @fayedsouza. It's well written set and rollercoaster of emotions. Funny and informative. A must watch for everyone. Best comedians are those who make u think! Great job by @one_by_two and @sapanv — Geet (@springcblossoms) October 22, 2021

@fayedsouza you can clearly take up stand up comedy as your side.The writing and performance both were awesome!That was no doubt the best episode.I liked the material of @chetan_bhagat also and @karanjohar was funny by just being himself.

It was a good watch. #OneMicStandOnPrime — FreeSoul (@ns191190) October 22, 2021

@fayedsouza



Initial jokes were predictable but overall act had so much sense



#OneMicStandOnPrime — Harley Kyuinn 🤡🤡🤡 (@pragmatist_lady) October 22, 2021

@fayedsouza what an amazing performance #OneMicStandOnPrime #OneMicStandSeason2

Quit TV news to follow her true passion journalism🥳🥳😂 — Bernard D'sa (@bernarddsa) October 23, 2021

Sapan Verma is Falguni Pathak of Indian Standup comedy scene . Ek show ki chandni baaki andheri raat 😉@sapanv #OneMicStandOnPrime — Parshva (@ParshvaOP) October 15, 2021

If @fayedsouza & @chetan_bhagat Wouldn't Have Been The Sucessful Journalist & Author Respectively, They Should Definitely Had a Stupendous Career In Standup Comedy



Whatt'a Set By Both of Them, Really Enjoyed It ❤️ #OneMicStandSeason2 pic.twitter.com/s348BWXG05 — MemesVirtue (@dityalokare) October 23, 2021

sunny leone taking a dig at a past interview is my fave thing about #OneMicStandSeason2 — Deeksha Sharma (@deekshay_) October 23, 2021

Have you watched the episodes yet?