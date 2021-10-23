On Amazon Prime Video, One Mic Stand returns with a second season. The show, hosted by Sapan Verma, invites five well-known celebrities from diverse fields who have no prior expertise in stand-up comedy while after being trained by a professional comedian, they perform on stage feeding us with some rib-tickling humour. 

You'll watch on screen actress Sunny Leone, journalist Faye D'Souza, rapper Raftaar, author Chetan Bhagat and filmmaker Karan Johar in this season.

Keep scrolling to know who made Twitter laugh out loud the most!

Have you watched the episodes yet?