Directed by Umesh Bist, Pagglait, starring Sanya Malhotra in the lead, released on Netflix today (26th March).

The film follows the story of a young window who feels no sorrow after her husband's demise and her relatives who find it hard to come to terms with her attitude. 

The window also comes across a startling discovery about her late husband. 

Source: indianexpress.com

Take a look at these tweets to decide if this movie is worth your time or not. 

Did you like the movie?