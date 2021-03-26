Directed by Umesh Bist, Pagglait, starring Sanya Malhotra in the lead, released on Netflix today (26th March).

The film follows the story of a young window who feels no sorrow after her husband's demise and her relatives who find it hard to come to terms with her attitude.

The window also comes across a startling discovery about her late husband.

Take a look at these tweets to decide if this movie is worth your time or not.

Friday movie time worth the wait! After #Photograph and #BadhaaiHo, this is my third fav by @sanyamalhotra07. Her choice of roles and performances are incredible on so many levels! 💜#Pagglait #पगलैत #پگليٹ #PagglaitOnNetflix — Muz (@muze63) March 26, 2021

@umeshbist #Pagglait Thanks for giving is a sea of emotions woven into a best Story and a nice presentation in All.#BestofLuck — ... searching (@topesandeep) March 26, 2021

#Pagglait such a sweet real tale. Redefining death & life. Thank you 2sch creators for bringing forth these little details & empowering girls, women one story at a time. Character actors shine. #AshutoshRana & team👌 @sanyamalhotra07 ❤️ @sayanigupta @balajimotionpic @NetflixIndia — Preeti Hoon (@preetiihoon) March 26, 2021

What an individual wants is more important, decent story which includes buffet of great actors and their bonding on screen @ranaashutosh10 Rajesh Tailang, Raghubir Yadav, my favourite Sheeba Chadha and so on.... Kudos to the whole team and ofcourse @netflix. #PagglaitOnNetflix — Abhas Sharma (@Abhas_98) March 26, 2021

*Appreciation post*



What a bundle of talent she is. Since her debut as a wrestler Babita Phogat in #Dangal, a fiesty in #Patakha, shy and sheltered girl in #Photograph, to her wonderful characters in #ludo, #BadhaaiHo and now in #Pagglait, @sanyamalhotra07 treats (contd.) pic.twitter.com/nzzZD8tArF — Neeti Roy (@neetiroy) March 26, 2021

Astik's death felt like a personal loss because of extraordinarily amazing acting skills of everyone. Beautiful movie, cinematography was fantastic. Loved it..5 /5 from me⭐@sanyamalhotra07 @rajeshtailang@guneetm @ranaashutosh10#PagglaitOnNetflix #Pagglait — Alina Singh (@Alinachhetri) March 26, 2021

Sanya Malhotra is emerging into one of the finest actresses of this generation. Really liked her and this witty, moving and mild-mannered movie about self-realisation. My #Pagglait review. https://t.co/HD711KtSap — Sukanya Verma (@SukanyaVerma) March 26, 2021

amazing story, superb writing, direction and acting, after long time find something like this, just loved it,must watch movie #PagglaitOnNetflix #Bollywood #Pagglait pic.twitter.com/g1CXqD73g9 — Virendra singh negi (@negirn) March 26, 2021

Watched #PagglaitOnNetflix

What a beautiful movie! ❤️ Hats-off to @sanyamalhotra07 👏👏👏 for portraying such a difficult character so seamlessly.



And @ranaashutosh10 's poignant performance as a grieving father...it is hard to hold back tears. — Sukirti Dwivedi (@SukirtiDwivedi) March 26, 2021

Did you like the movie?