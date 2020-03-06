Pixar's Onward hit theaters today. It is a fantasy, adventure film that follows the story of two elf brothers, Ian and Barley, who are in search of magic as they want to spend one last day with their father, who died when both of them were very young to remember him.

So, if you got no plans this weekend and are in the mood to watch a movie, here are some tweets you can read before booking your tickets for the film.

#PixarOnward is so beautiful , Heartwarming, Magical , Emotional Story about what Brotherhood should be like . With an Amazing Cast , excellent References and a Amazing Quest #IanAndBarley #OnwardReview #29Feb — chema272018 (@chema2720181) February 29, 2020

#Onward became my 2nd favorite Pixar film. (Toy Story 2 is 1st)



The ending was unexpected and caught me completely off guard.

I haven’t cried like this for a Pixar film since Toy Story 3.

As someone who didn’t have the love of a Father growing up this movie hit home. pic.twitter.com/sL1oXiD85L — Landy💫 (@Landy_27_) March 6, 2020

The most relatable Pixar character to me of all. I constantly saw myself in this character many times throughout the movie. He really was the embodiment of the big brother I always aim to be. Even if he is the “screw up” at least he’s good at that.

Thanks Chris Pratt.#Onward pic.twitter.com/aX6IXRbH6S — Keith Salinas (@KEITHMODE) March 6, 2020

#ONWARD IS SO FREAKIN GOOD!!! Such a heartfelt, but fun story, I loved it SO MUCH - usual Pixar fashion. I plan on doing a movie review soon :)) pic.twitter.com/DCFK4vSO0J — auroral 💞 (@auroral_yt) February 29, 2020

I just saw Onward and I haven’t cried that hard in a movie theater since I saw Marley & Me. Every second of that movie was great and @TomHolland1996 & @prattprattpratt are literal gems i’ve never wanted to go hug my dad so much @Pixar — katy schamu (@katyschamu) March 6, 2020

ONWARD WAS RLY GOOD YA'LL

I really really loved the theme of closure, I think if I was a kid in a situation similar to the mc's that this movie would really help me feel better

Plus its so creative I loved it sm...... — ✨🦝 Jay 🦝✨ @ Working on Commissions (@MonoShuga) March 5, 2020

Just saw #OnwardPixar #Onward and it might just be my new favorite Pixar Film. This movie has so much heart in it and is a fantastic film. Everyone should see this movie! pic.twitter.com/VnaE5k1FzW — M Wilson (@MWookieWarrior) March 6, 2020

Whew. ONWARD is great but it hit me in the heart real hard. If you have any bit of daddy issues, this movie is gonna make you sob. The DnD stuff is amazing. pic.twitter.com/bk8ngKinSM — Bridget Garraway (@bridgetgarraway) March 6, 2020

#Onward was SUCH AN AMAZING MOVIE! I loved every bit of it & I gotta go see it again! @pixaronward pic.twitter.com/0i6LrF7G6I — Kingdakha92 (@Kingdakha92) March 6, 2020

#Onward is another Pixar delight. Loved this world and loved the characters even more. Holland and Pratt are great together, the animation is beautiful and the message is really effective. Tons of heart in this one with a third act that made me tear up quite a bit. Go see this pic.twitter.com/RSMWJW34Lr — ConnorMovies (@ConnorMovies) March 6, 2020

It only took 10 minutes for #Onward to have me bawling like a child. It definitely has a more poignant message than most Pixar movies. It was bittersweet but my god was it hilarious. — LevelUpPixie 🧚‍♀️☘🏳️‍🌈 (@LevelUpPixie) March 1, 2020

I just watched #Onward and it was AMAZING! One of my favorite Disney Pixar movies for sure. A beautiful, funny and heartbreaking adventure. 💙 pic.twitter.com/e8UKTGCGQL — Murilo Artese (@MuriloArtese) February 29, 2020

Just finished #Onward. Watched it with my twin brother. Laughed (A TON!), cried (A LOT!), and enjoyed the heck out of that movie, easily an all-time favorite!!! @TomHolland1996 @prattprattpratt thank you guys for giving myself and my brother a special memory to always cherish. — Matt King (@matt_king116) March 6, 2020

ok so Onward is 10/10 on of the best movies I’ve seen in a VERY long time... and yes... I cried.... multiple times....🧙🏻‍♂️✨

(so did @DandyKnoxville) — Brax Melvin (@JungleBoyBrax) March 6, 2020

I predict that Onward will be the highest grossing movie of March 2020. — Adam The Yoshi Fan (@Adam16289417) March 5, 2020

Onward was seriously a goddamn delight and I’m crushing super hard on Barley.



If you like DnD? Honestly you’ll love this movie. It’s very heartwarming and super funny. Also conic D&D staples appear in it. And the mom and manticore are dating idc what Disney says. 10/10 — go go godzilla (•̀⌄•́) - commissions closed! (@immortanjill) March 6, 2020

ONWARD WAS SO INCREDIBLY GOOD AND EMOTIONAL AND JUST AAAAA GO SEE IT i saw so much of my sister and i in ian and barley!!! the whole movie is beautiful — sam 🦋 TANGLED FINALE SPOILERS (@holymangos) March 6, 2020

Just saw Onward and I absolutely loved it and I really enjoyed the @brandicarlile song “Carried Me With You”

I recently lost one of my parents and this movie really resonates with me as did the lyrics from the song

I would absolutely see it again#OnwardPixar — Matt Wagner (@Matty_Wagz) March 6, 2020

#Onward isn’t good.. ITS FANTASTIC! This is the Pixar I miss. A new inventive story that’ll make you laugh and also make you cry. Holland and Pratt are absolutely perfect together, this is one of the best “brotherhood” movies possibly ever! GO SEE IT pic.twitter.com/lJNrZ3xTz2 — t-bone (@trevsondrol1) March 1, 2020

Thank you @TomHolland1996 @prattprattpratt for being involved in making #Onward Amazing film, very much but at home for me, and this movie impacts me on a level you didn't even know you could.🙏 — Matt Lafleur (@Moonrak3r007) March 6, 2020

