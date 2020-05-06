Just when I thought I am done watching everything on the Internet, I came across Sanjay Mishra starrer Kaamyaab on Netflix.

Directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Manish Mundra, the movie released in India on 6th March 2020 and on Netflix on 3rd May. A heartwarming tribute to the heroes, who rarely receive the limelight - side actors, the movie is winning hearts on Internet.

Read these tweets before you watch the film.

The producers thank you in the very 1st frame, @iamsrk . I am doing the same.

2 days ago a great Brazilian actor , Flavio Migliaccio, committed suicide, leaving a note on how the industry treats their artists.

This movie, labeled as “comedy”, is in fact the tragedy of Art pic.twitter.com/t3qVxe4Aew — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) May 6, 2020

The last movie I saw in theatre before lockdown was Kaamyaab and it's now out on Netflix. Khud ke account se dekho ya dosto se pasword mang kar par dekho jarur, this movie is too good to be missed. Thank you @imsanjaimishra @ManMundra #HardikMehta for creating this delight. — Saloni Gaur (Nazma Aapi) (@salonayyy) May 4, 2020

I watched #KaamyaabOnNetflix today. Superb movie.



Keep the good work @ManMundra sir.



The efforts of all the character actors are always sidelined. You made them heroes.



Nice to see so many faces including Viju Khote, Avtar Gill, Lilliput and Guddi Maruti. pic.twitter.com/2KyI7cjNQX — Suhas Gajre (@suhasgajre) May 3, 2020

@ManMundra What a spectacular concept #KaamyaabOnNetflix is! It's not only a story of character artist but it's a story of all the underdogs/performers who grinds everyday without keeping score of their efforts. Loved the way it showed that happiness is always within not in goals — Finance_Guy (@VIJAYAHIR) May 3, 2020

Watch #KaamyaabOnNetflix for the love of Cinema. It's a fitting tribute to all the side actors who have been an inseparable part of every script, yet the script has never been about them. @imsanjaimishra is impactful in the lead role of a supporting artist. 🙏🏻 [RR: 4/5] — Review Rascal (@reviewRascal) May 6, 2020

Watched #KaamyaabOnNetflix today! What a beautiful movie... u wander with @imsanjaimishra through his emotions and after u are done watching he wanders in ur thoughts.

Bitter Reality of sweet Bollywood! Thank u @ManMundra for this gem! — priyanka singh (@priyanka_adv9) May 5, 2020

@imsanjaimishra #KaamyaabOnNetflix this flim is one of the masterpiece from sanjay sir, shows the urge of acting old cinema actors have in them, selfbuild with only support of their talent & acting, brilliant work sir👍👍♥️ — Milan jain 🖌 (@i_milanjain) May 6, 2020

Just watched #KaamyaabOnNetflix ! What a performance ! I can't comment on ur skill sir but can bow down infront of u sir ! @imsanjaimishra . Keep entertaining us .. Huge respect for u 🙏🙏🙏 — Heartquotes (@Lifejourney123) May 5, 2020

Just saw #KaamyaabOnNetflix..a superlative performance by @imsanjaimishra..you lived the character....the movie really leaves an impression behind!! — Nitz doshi (@Nitzdoshi) May 5, 2020

Watched #KaamyaabOnNetflix yesterday. Probably the best I have watched so far in 2020! The climax made my eyes moist.



From being the funny apple singh to sudheer... he's indeed kaamyaab!



@imsanjaimishra — moodalapalya share auto (@deshmukhnaveen) May 6, 2020

Watched #KaamyaabOnNetflix. What a brilliant film. Shifts focus from the stars who takes credits and limelight to extras who we get so used to seeing we just don't see them anymore. And yet, they leave their memories behind. That tribute in the end. Thank you @ManMundra — El Gujju (@ElGujju) May 5, 2020

If you see the movie industry beyond the glitz of the stars, you will an entire universe of character artists and side actors...and it is so amazing to know their story..check #KaamyaabOnNetflix with brilliant Sanjay Mishra..what a sweet, breezy movie.. https://t.co/M2oUqR4JQm — शक्ति-Man (@rahulsingh18) May 5, 2020

Just finished watching #Kaamyaab what a performance by @imsanjaimishra

It is not just a film, it's a lesson that film industry is beyond the Celebrities.

एक हीरो और एक कलाकार के अंतर को बखूबी ढंग से दिखाया....

Thank you @ManMundra . pic.twitter.com/GFf7aDho3E — Shivam Pandey (@Shivam_pandey4) May 5, 2020

#KaamyaabOnNetflix Was a great watch, and to all the cinema lovers - It’s A Must Watch! — Darshan Sancheti ! (@TweetDarshJain) May 3, 2020

#KaamyaabOnNetflix One word...Beautiful. A must watch. — Guru Ghantaal (@SarfiraLadka) May 5, 2020

SRK producing #Kaamyaab might have looked normal. But seeing in another way, it was one of his great accountabilities. Showed his humility, respect & appreciation for small artists who never get due. Making a movie, promoting it and giving theatre & Netflix platforms. @iamsrk 🙏 https://t.co/7onBeOdlPX — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) May 6, 2020

#Kaamyaab 's climax is so heartbreaking 💔 — 🇮🇳 i শ্রুভ খান্না 🍻 🚬 (@ShruvRahul) May 5, 2020

#Kaamyaab is one of the best Hindi films of 2020. If like me you have grown up on a staple diet of 80’s & 90’s Bollywood films you will love Kaamyaab which pays homage to character artists who sadly fade into oblivion. #SanjayMishra is fantastic. His career best act. Hats off!!! — Nikhil Ram (@Nikhil_Rams) May 3, 2020

हर किसी के हिस्से: कामयाब is one not to be missed.@imsanjaimishra is a gem to be treasured.Kudos to Hardik Mehta & @ManMundra The faith and love for cinema grows.#Kaamyaab — Kavish Mandloi (@MandloiKavish) May 5, 2020

One more gem by Sanjay Mishra, add the movie to your list now.