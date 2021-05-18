'Sardar Ka Grandson' starring Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Rakulpreet Singh and John Abraham premiered on Netflix today.

The film follows the story of a devoted grandson who is on a mission to reunite his ailing grandmother with her ancestral home across the border.

So far, the film has received mixed reactions from the janta and here's what they have to say about it.

#SardarKaGrandson - ⭐️ ( 1 Star)



Unbearable watch, tried to be gadar of modern times but end up being a torture. From bad prosthetics to terrible screenplay,nothing holds your attention in this shoddily written film.On performance front, even Neena gupta disappoints. FLOP SHOW ! pic.twitter.com/6cfWjW8Cb5 — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) May 18, 2021

@aditiraohydari #SardarKaGrandson This is what you truly call ‘homecoming’. Neenaji is heartwarming to the core; while Arjun-Rakul are so earnest. Aditi impresses in her part. Kaashvie is a director to watch. This one deserves a chance! ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 1/2 (3.5 stars) — Bhavikk Sangghvi (@bhavikksangghvi) May 18, 2021

1 hour left and #SardarKaGrandson is awesome ❤️ — 𝙫𝙞𝙨𝙝𝙬𝙖𝙨 ⚕️ (@vishwaskverma) May 18, 2021

Just loving it..every bit of it..!!



Thankyou @EmmayEntertain @johnabrahament

for this rib tickling entertainer!You never fail to hypnotise us with your charm @TheJohnAbraham



All John fans...switch on ur #Television n enjoy #SardarKaGrandson streaming now on @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/K4HpQFZ5jc — ƘƦƖƬƖ ƘƲMƛƦ (@KritiKu06507296) May 18, 2021

Quite ambitious idea.. but all is changa since it is a Bolly movie! Just wanted to pull Arjun's cheeks.

Neena Gupta's acting and yearning was heart touching. It's okay to give this movie a skip! Trailer tells it all. #SardarKaGrandson — Anu :) (@marwadichorri) May 18, 2021

#SardarKaGrandson is a heart touching movie …. Massage was really nice…

also @Rakulpreet Acting was very awesome 😍 and really you drive trailer.. 🚚👌🏻 Jabardast Performance..

And Good work for all team #Netflix #RakulPreetSingh #ArjunKapoor — Tejas Patel (@tejas1592) May 18, 2021

Have you seen it yet?