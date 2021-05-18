'Sardar Ka Grandson' starring Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Rakulpreet Singh and John Abraham premiered on Netflix today.
So far, the film has received mixed reactions from the janta and here's what they have to say about it.
#SardarKaGrandson - ⭐️ ( 1 Star)— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) May 18, 2021
Unbearable watch, tried to be gadar of modern times but end up being a torture. From bad prosthetics to terrible screenplay,nothing holds your attention in this shoddily written film.On performance front, even Neena gupta disappoints. FLOP SHOW ! pic.twitter.com/6cfWjW8Cb5
#SardarKaGrandsonReview | #SardarKaGrandson is a heart-warming, touching tale that will stuck your emotional chord in the right place!— Bollywood Buzz (@CricBollyBuzz) May 18, 2021
Rating: 3.5 stars
.@arjunk26 @Rakulpreet @Neenagupta001 @Soni_Razdan @TheJohnAbraham @aditiraohydari
pic.twitter.com/hcfsr3FLWl
@aditiraohydari #SardarKaGrandson This is what you truly call ‘homecoming’. Neenaji is heartwarming to the core; while Arjun-Rakul are so earnest. Aditi impresses in her part. Kaashvie is a director to watch. This one deserves a chance! ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 1/2 (3.5 stars)— Bhavikk Sangghvi (@bhavikksangghvi) May 18, 2021
Sardar Ka Grandson Review : A Family Entertainer. Good watch in these difficult times. ⭐️⭐️⭐️/5 (3/5) #SardarKaGrandson #Netflix #netflixindia #ArjunKapoor @arjunk26, @Rakulpreet, @Neenagupta001, @kaachua, @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/FYaN882ISa— Mayapuri Magazine (@mayapurimag) May 18, 2021
My #SardarKaGrandson movie review— vishal verma (@cineblues) May 18, 2021
A coming of age family fairy tale
⭐️⭐️⭐️ & 1/2https://t.co/ngbQkXDmgk@NetflixIndia @TSeries @EmmayEntertain @arjunk26 @Neenagupta001 @Rakulpreet @TheJohnAbraham @aditiraohydari @iamDivyaKhosla @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @kaachua
1 hour left and #SardarKaGrandson is awesome ❤️— 𝙫𝙞𝙨𝙝𝙬𝙖𝙨 ⚕️ (@vishwaskverma) May 18, 2021
Just loving it..every bit of it..!!— ƘƦƖƬƖ ƘƲMƛƦ (@KritiKu06507296) May 18, 2021
Thankyou @EmmayEntertain @johnabrahament
for this rib tickling entertainer!You never fail to hypnotise us with your charm @TheJohnAbraham
All John fans...switch on ur #Television n enjoy #SardarKaGrandson streaming now on @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/K4HpQFZ5jc
#SardarKaGrandson streaming on @NetflixIndia— Mahi (@Heyymahi) May 18, 2021
Just OK ok 2.2/5
Just finished watching #SardarKaGrandson on #Netflix.— Aayush Pradhan (@aayushpradhan29) May 18, 2021
The #story is OKAYISH, but the #end is quite #emotional and #loving.
Another #great art by @Neenagupta001 Ji. And @TheJohnAbraham nailed the #sardar role.@arjunk26 & @Rakulpreet 👍🏻@NetflixIndia
Quite ambitious idea.. but all is changa since it is a Bolly movie! Just wanted to pull Arjun's cheeks.— Anu :) (@marwadichorri) May 18, 2021
Neena Gupta's acting and yearning was heart touching. It's okay to give this movie a skip! Trailer tells it all. #SardarKaGrandson
#SardarKaGrandson is a heart touching movie …. Massage was really nice…— Tejas Patel (@tejas1592) May 18, 2021
also @Rakulpreet Acting was very awesome 😍 and really you drive trailer.. 🚚👌🏻 Jabardast Performance..
And Good work for all team #Netflix #RakulPreetSingh #ArjunKapoor
1st day show on @NetflixIndia— Sandeep_Mufc (@Chote_Sardarji) May 18, 2021
A good flick !! #SardarKaGrandson @arjunk26 👍 pic.twitter.com/ifPr4XuFuh
Have you seen it yet?