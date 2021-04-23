Netflix's new documentary 'Searching For Sheela' released on 22nd April. The documentary highlights Ma Anand Sheela's come back to India for an interview tour after almost 34 years.

She's interviewed by Karan Johar and Barkha Dutt among others and she also meets with her fans for a one-on-one session to talk about her wild past. Wondering, if it's worth your time or not?

Here are some tweets you can read before making your decision.

I enjoyed watching #SearchingForSheela precisely because it didn't answer all the questions. #MaAnandSheela proves that the true journey of healing is an inward journey which cannot (and should not) be based on repeating what, why and how the past was formed but on letting go. — Priya Malik (@PriyaSometimes) April 22, 2021

I was really excited to listen to Sheela side of the story not because I wanted to hear about her past ! I wanted to know her !

But what we got was a vlog of her trip to India and learned nothing about her as a individual !🙈This could have been great ! #SearchingForSheela — S -S-Kaur-Hayer5 🤍 (@sarina_no1) April 22, 2021

#SearchingForSheela on Netflix is interesting and heartfelt. It's an honest attempt at giving you a peek into who Sheela really is. I laughed and got teary eyed. Wonderfully done! @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @shakunbatra @MaAnandSheela1 — Shiven Jain (@ShivenJain1) April 22, 2021

I absolutely love the juxtaposition of this documentary #SearchingForSheela pic.twitter.com/msGfuJEHxz — Jam Horne (@prettygoodjam) April 22, 2021

#SearchingForSheela Watching this documentary made me feel hopeless but hopeful. Redemption shown in a completely different light! Extremely well made. Ma Anand Sheela is so many things but her clarity of thought and her spirit shone through. I wish her peace and freedom! — Shruti Shrivastav (@ShrutiShrivasta) April 22, 2021

Could have done so much with this. She is a fascinating woman. So much more could have been told 🤷🏽‍♂️ #SearchingForSheela pic.twitter.com/NoglZjzwfy — Jit Chauhan (@Jit_Chauhan) April 22, 2021

Just watched #SearchingForSheela . This documentary looked like some traveller's Instagram video blog. Offers nothing new. Neither is it enlightening nor eye-opening. When will @NetflixIndia learn and provide subscribers good content?https://t.co/oJ3lBb6pXx — Sonup Sahadevan (@sonupii) April 22, 2021

#SearchingForSheela literally felt like watching some bts instead of a documentary — absinthe-minded (@medicallybrown) April 22, 2021

Tried watching #SearchingForSheela & I felt I was in the middle of those cocktail parties where everyone is trying to be one-up each other. Terrible. So much scope to do more with having access to her. — SD (@SunitaDSouza_) April 22, 2021

just watched #SearchingForSheela and the dharma strokes in the documentary are so so obvious, the socialites giggling with drinks in hand about the presence of a criminal in their dinner parties, the journalists caring more about the badassery of Sheela and the raw mango outfits. — . (@medsyytbh) April 22, 2021

Watching #searchingforsheela was like drinking a can of coke but without the fizz. Not surprising that Dharma made her seem like the ideal hero, they could’ve done so much more with this documentary. Highly disappointed. — Talitha F. (@taltul04) April 22, 2021

Loved being reunited with Ma Anand Sheela again. She’s thoughtful, strong, introspective & wise. Her gentle challenges to interviewers and audience to think creatively and ask different questions, beyond their perceptions of her, were my favorite parts of #SearchingForSheela — ♡︎Erin♡︎ (@Ezza78) April 23, 2021

The only thing good about the show was #KaranJohar yellow framed Gucci glasses even his assistant holding his phone looked annoyed ! 🤣

1 hour of my life I won’t get back 😭🤣#SearchingForSheela #Netflix — S -S-Kaur-Hayer5 🤍 (@sarina_no1) April 22, 2021

#SearchingForSheela tells you literally nothing about her. She talks in #circularreasoning . #dharmaproductions "redemption lies in guilt" - = Zero accountability. It told no story from her side. Just talked in circles. — Ruchi (@theruch7) April 23, 2021

#SearchingForSheela is like sawdust in a fruit yoghurt: unnecessary bulk without sustenance.

Ab hour of my life I’m never getting back — Gregor Clemens (@GregorClemens82) April 22, 2021

Kinda disappointed with #SearchingForSheela. It was kinda a step back from what we saw in #WildWildCountry, and a huge step back for my liking towards Sheela. This film showed that she is still who she was during Bhagwan days. Kinda mixed on this one. — 알렉시스 (@litratonijuan) April 22, 2021

#SearchingForSheela is a repeat of the same old questions the protagonist does not want to hear. In #Bollywood or #Hollywood, villains are portrayed as absolute evils, for effect. Nobody is absolutely evil or good in a practical world. Wasted opportunity! — Joy (@man_mustachioed) April 23, 2021

I would have asked more insightful questions of Ma Anand Sheela if presented with the opportunity.

I sensed her disappointment in the lack of questions about her visionary nature, her present life, lessons on love & devotion. #SearchingForSheela — ♡︎Erin♡︎ (@Ezza78) April 23, 2021

1/5 #SearchingForSheela



What was the point of this? She says she wants to move on, yet we are following her around on some kind of press tour



Didn't learn anything new, and why do we have to watch #KaranJohar plugging his show when he had nothing to do with #WildWildCountry 😑 — Sherry (@sherrykaur89) April 23, 2021

I was as disappointed as #MaAnandSheela with the questions in #SearchingForSheela. I wanted to know how a 20-something year old came up with the plan to build a whole new city, her upbringing, what happened to her after Osho... at the very least — Sanika (@SanikaLimaye) April 22, 2021

Only Dharma could've Dharma-fied a documentary.

Media = Delhi cocktail parties, Content = BTS (needed to make better selects😋).

A special display of talent as they made even Ma Anand Sheela boring.

The good part -old interview clips, which Netflix anyway had. #SearchingForSheela — Shruti D (@shrutideora) April 22, 2021

I had forgotten how crazy and delusional Ma Sheela is #SearchingForSheela — Prerna Arora (@sherdiputtar) April 22, 2021

Have you seen it yet? What are your thoughts?