Netflix's new documentary 'Searching For Sheela' released on 22nd April. The documentary highlights Ma Anand Sheela's come back to India for an interview tour after almost 34 years.

Source: indianexpress.com

She's interviewed by Karan Johar and Barkha Dutt among others and she also meets with her fans for a one-on-one session to talk about her wild past. Wondering, if it's worth your time or not?

Here are some tweets you can read before making your decision. 

Have you seen it yet? What are your thoughts?