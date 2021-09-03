Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to feature an Asian superhero.

The film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and featuring Simu Liu in the lead role, introduces MCU fans to the Master of Kung Fu.

The music from Marvel Studios’ #ShangChi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is almost here. 🔥🎧🔥 Inspired by the film and produced by @88rising, the official soundtrack showcases the next generation of Asian artists from around the world. Pre-order now: https://t.co/2sCKElWeZS pic.twitter.com/Wd5wrcBCAo — Shang-Chi (@shangchi) September 2, 2021

good morning y'all sHANG CHI DAY IS HERE !!! #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/tFezvaJz51 — gen⁷ ☂︎ ¦ ⧗ (@MlKROTAEHYUNG) September 3, 2021

I thought #ShangChi was terrific in every way. LOVED the fight choreography & action sequences. A few great surprises & neat little cameos w/ just the right amount of humor. Add a wild, fantastical finale with a strong emotional core, and it’s honestly one of Marvel’s best, imo. pic.twitter.com/Vr3lImBJgF — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 3, 2021

* alexa play Hoes Mad * #shangchi pic.twitter.com/WXIyZCgh9Y — ً tiff IS WATCHING SHANGCHI TODAY (@ikarisluvbot) September 3, 2021

Imagine being Asian and not being able to see #ShangChi on its opening day 😥 pic.twitter.com/CPMmX77CbN — raymond 🐉 (@fanboii13) September 3, 2021

Just watched #ShangChi, and was amazing! No spoilers here, but the story was so good and the action was top notch! If you’re a big fan of recent theatrical installments of the MCU you’re gonna love the first post credit scene! pic.twitter.com/HDuSLYnrer — Fandom Crunch is excited for Shang-Chi 👊 (@FandomCrunch) September 3, 2021

I loved #ShangChi what a great time at the movies! I LOVE CINEMA ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lU5UN7nHr0 — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) September 3, 2021

Just walked out of my 3rd viewing of #ShangChi and I’m blown away once again.



This movie is one of Marvel’s best and the future couldn’t be more bright. Congratulations to everyone involved in making this masterpiece.👏🔥 pic.twitter.com/4Rufe1rHOI — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) September 3, 2021

#ShangChi is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before in the MCU. A fresh origin story, great representation, truly engaging and captivating action sequences all topped with a ton of heart, comedy and stellar acting from lead star @SimuLiu and his fellow cast-mates. #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/hf4fq2pRiQ — The Nerdy Basement 🇩🇴🇵🇷 (@nerdy_basement) September 2, 2021

#ShangChi is phenomenal. Even after the 3rd viewing the action, comedy and heart of this film doesn’t disappoint.



Go see this film, it’s truly in the conversation for best MCU solo film. 💯 pic.twitter.com/clfPW3z0n6 — Brad R Lambert (@bradrlambert) September 3, 2021

If you think #ShangChi is disconnected from the story Marvel is building you are wrong.



Go watch this movie! — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) September 2, 2021

#Shangchi review: Shang-Chi is the mcu at its finest. From the plot to characters to the cgi, this movie is damn near perfect. The action is the best and most unique action we’ve seen. Shang-Chi does so much to set up the future of the mcu and I can’t wait to see it again ASAP. pic.twitter.com/NO1mHMeJa8 — Deadpool (@itswadewilson) September 3, 2021

Shang Chi doesn’t let up. Epic, fantasy, kung-fu brilliance. Perfect nods to its influences, taking the Marvel franchise in the best new directions. Wild. 👏👏 — Alex Gaskarth (@AlexGaskarth) September 3, 2021

#Shangchi automatically gets 10 out of 10 for ending with an @AndersonPaak track 👏👏👏 — DWAYNE (@CrownLikeFitits) September 3, 2021

WOW WOW WOW That movie was amazing it slapped and OMG that third act tho my lord it was fucking epic and Smu was Badass as #ShangChi and the way I got excited watching the End Credits scene so good to see some Familar faces #ShangChi gets ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/RWuNLiTmbi — Jay The Hawkmaestro🏹#ShangChi Era (@JayvonThomas2) September 3, 2021

#shangchi does so many things right. Im crying rn. I loved this movie so much. The set pieces are gorgeous. It’s an amazing fantasy adventure with action scenes out of this world. It surpassed my expectations.



💍 💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍 pic.twitter.com/8KIYy6Ye7F — 🎃TheAsianAvenger🎃 (@Theasianavenger) September 3, 2021

Today I went to the cinema to watch the movie #ShangChi and I love it ‼️❤️ I need more. Heheh I didn't expect anything and the movie is really good 😱 pic.twitter.com/HOEQIcOZnd — Kikuharu Nakamura 中村菊春 (@nakamura_kiku) September 3, 2021

GUYS PLEASEEEEE if its safe for you and theatres are open PLEASE GO WATCH AND SUPPORT #SHANGCHI not just because of what it means for the asian community but also because just in general it’s such a good movie with such layered characters and meaningful themes overrunning!! pic.twitter.com/WIojyPX8QP — ridz SAW SHANG CHI! (@filmkirbys) September 3, 2021

Yoooooooo.......#ShangChi was just freaking awesome! It was so good to see it with fans and friends that I invited. Oh and did I mention Director Destin Daniel Cretton? pic.twitter.com/6H90HgRNEl — ThatOneNerdRon (@raspiras8) September 3, 2021

#shangchi was that work. Loved the fight scenes. The acting I’m here for this. Everyone understood the damn assignment #michelleyeoh chef kiss #TonyLeung 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ushrW0l6Ra — Kathia Woods (@kathia_woods) September 3, 2021

