Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has been released in theaters today. The film is directed by Hitesh Kwewalya also stars Neena Gupta, Manu Rishi, Jitendra Kumar and Gajraj Rao.

The movie revolves around an interesting love story of two men who are trying to convince their family to accept their relationship.

After watching the movie, here's what people have to say about the latest Bollywood movie.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan, will definitely stir debate, many might not like it as well, but thats the beauty of Cinematic freedom...Your not bound of anything.. it takes courage to make a film like SMZS... RESPECT...🙏 @ayushmannk — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) February 21, 2020

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan will be yet another success story for @ayushmannk. It's a brave film which presents a sensitive Topic in very interesting and Impactful way. The first half is simply Laugh riot & Second half explores few emotions and has Laughing Moments too.



4 STARS !! pic.twitter.com/2v3n9QieeM — Box Office Stats (@boxoffice_stats) February 21, 2020

REVIEW - #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan

Its a hilarious watch!

First half is extremely fun and whats engaging is the wittiness of characters and dialogue.@ayushmannk you are just BRILLIANT.@hiteshkewalya you have got this right!

It will rule ❤️ and boxoffice.!! — VINAy DUBEy🗣️ (@Vinay053) February 21, 2020

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan #OneWordReview "Average"



This Film fails to keep you engaged, with Desperate comedy doses & some nonsense moments it makes your journey Unbearable at some extent.



⭐⭐/5.



Box Office Prediction: 60-75cr Due to new subject & 2 open weeks. — Shiva Satyam (@AsliShiva) February 21, 2020

#OneWordReview for #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan

Is a "WINNER"

Box office prediction:- 120cr

Rating:- 🌟🌟🌟🌟@ayushmannk your are a Super Star now next @akshaykumar

Of Bollywood

Salute for you — Anurag Pandit (@Anuraghindu86) February 21, 2020

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan Review



Very good 🌟🌟🌟/5

Entertainment wise 👍👍👍👍👍 — Sahil Ahmed Khan (@UpcomingKhan) February 21, 2020

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhanReview - Ayushmann Khurrana gives his best performance in this comedy - drama film! Other cast (Jitendra, Neena, Gajraj etc.) play their parts really well! Overall a great watch if you love a fun entertainer! #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan



Rating - ⭐⭐⭐⭐ — R_F_R 🎬 (@R_For_Reviews) February 21, 2020

#Review #SMZS

One word Review:- FLOP

👉Story = 2/5

👉 Music = 2/5

👉 Screenplay = 1/5

👉 Direction = 1/5

👉 Dialogue = 0.5/5

👉 Emotions = 1/5

👉 Performance = 2/5

Note:- Family audience avoid this shit..

👉 OVERALL RATING = 1.5/5 @ayushmannk#SubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan — Rahul (@Rahul88770956) February 21, 2020

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan interval: I am dead laughing 😂.



😐 — badal: the cloud 🌩️ (@badal_bnftv) February 21, 2020

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan has true love at its core! Made me laugh, feel and think with it’s brilliant writing & direction by @hiteshkewalya 👏🏼👌and superb performances led by my favourite @ayushmannk 🤗💖👏🏼👍 @raogajraj 🙏@Neenagupta001 🤗 & the entire team ! @aanandlrai 🙏 — Prachee Shah Paandya (@PracheePaandya) February 21, 2020

Badhaai Ho #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan you just cant miss this fun movie. Fab performances👌 @ayushmannk👌 keeps you entertained throughout,😀 in this same-sex love story #neenagupta #gajrao 👌full review at #filmykeema shortly pic.twitter.com/cfajINPCQR — filmykeema (@filmykeema) February 21, 2020

Whatever be the box office result of #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan the fact that a gay love story is being shown in a mainstream #bollywood movie is amazing! ❤️❤️

Love is Love! Excited to see this movie. — Adi Patil (@iamadipatil) February 21, 2020

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhanreview

Movie is amazing. Nice story plot

Best comic timing! Chemistry is bang on. Neena Gupta taunts are lit. U will not have even one dull moment. U won't even realise it's time for interval. Get ready to laugh 🌕.overall -8/10 — Rishabh Pandey (@Rishabh95105966) February 21, 2020

You lucky lad! I can’t wait!! #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan — Ankit Dasgupta 🏳️‍🌈 (@ankydasgupta) February 21, 2020

It's cool that shubh mangal zyada savdhan is for us Gay Bhai and Behen but I don't think I'll be able to watch it mainly because I am in no mood to hear anti-lgbt slurs in hindi — galbatorix dragonrider (@dragon_nyra) February 21, 2020

@hiteshkewalya #SMZS Bold but ‘beautiful’. A coming-of-age family film with a progressive message. Ayushmann-Jitendra make an awesome ‘twosome’. Hitesh’s script/direction is both sensitive & sensible. Watch it (without a cringe 😬) or ‘grow up’! ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 1/2 (3.5 stars) — Bhavikk Sangghvi (@bhavikksangghvi) February 21, 2020

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan It's Another Big Hit From This Super Talented Guy @ayushmannk .. And #Jeetu As always Best 🔥.. It's A Must Watch . — Viz_88 (@vikasbhansali88) February 21, 2020

[REVIEW]: #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan

Once again with laughs and socialistic touch but with a braver premise (Homosexuality) this time...Few downs but any how manages to hold "The #AyushmannKhurrana flavour"...Yet another winner on cards



RATING: [3/5] ⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/p4ZknfxKQv — Cine Studies (@CineStudies) February 21, 2020

The movie has been released alongside Vicky Kaushal starrer, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship.