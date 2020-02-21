Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has been released in theaters today. The film is directed by Hitesh Kwewalya also stars Neena Gupta, Manu Rishi, Jitendra Kumar and Gajraj Rao.

The movie revolves around an interesting love story of two men who are trying to convince their family to accept their relationship.

After watching the movie, here's what people have to say about the latest Bollywood movie.

The movie has been released alongside Vicky Kaushal starrer, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship.