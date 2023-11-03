This weekend brings the release of the third brand-new season of Sushmita Sen’s crime-thriller, Aarya.
This season revolves around how the protagonist strengthens her alliance with a strong foreign cartel and is offered her biggest deal worth ₹1000 crores.
This Ram Madhvani directorial also features Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao and Geetanjali Kulkarni, amongst others.
Here’s what the audience thought about the show and it screams nothing but brilliance. Take a look:
BRB, we are streaming the show right away!
