This weekend brings the release of the third brand-new season of Sushmita Sen’s crime-thriller, Aarya.

This season revolves around how the protagonist strengthens her alliance with a strong foreign cartel and is offered her biggest deal worth ₹1000 crores.

This Ram Madhvani directorial also features Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao and Geetanjali Kulkarni, amongst others.

Here’s what the audience thought about the show and it screams nothing but brilliance. Take a look:

That chess-playing sequence at the very beginning of the episode 1 reveals the hunger of Aarya to expand her empire. Can't spoil the season dropping tonight for you guys but Maine to first episode dekh liya early access to Episode 1 contest jeetkar, hehe. Maza aagaya ! Sherni is… pic.twitter.com/DTGYA1Y3il — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) November 2, 2023

"The gunshots in the initial couple of minutes of the first episode of Aarya S3 was enough to set the tone for the entire episode. Yaha masti mazak nahi chalta, Aarya is here and she means business! Something happens to Aarya, but I'm not giving out spoilers since many of y'all… pic.twitter.com/Oqn9rUNZJL — Chai-Shai (@aashishsarda07) November 2, 2023

"Kudrat mein naa jaise koi chiz nahi hoti. Naa paani behne se naa karta hai, naa sher shikaar se.”



This dialogue itself is a highlight from the first episode of Aarya S3. For now leaving it here for you guys cz spoiler nahi de sakta hehe. Aaj raat ko dekhte hain puri series.… pic.twitter.com/o6ETbTfeYW — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 2, 2023

Aarya's slow, calm,yet intense presence throughout the first episode of Aarya S3 was literally EVERYTHING! I can promise a lot of heart wrenching Twists & turns coming your way, but can't go in more detail because that would be a spoiler then. I'm screaming, crying, throwing up… pic.twitter.com/ZCcYDWwZT1 — Stuti (@stuutiiiii) November 2, 2023

Aarya sitting in the comfort of her home and securing a 10 billion ka business will never not be ICONIC. Nothing, I repeat, nothing can match the sheer badassery that Aarya is. This is what winning an early access to the first episode of Aarya S3 gets you!! #AaryaS3OnHotstar pic.twitter.com/Vdk8KYrf25 — Prithvi (@Puneite_) November 2, 2023

"Aarya plotting an elaborate plan to trap Sooraj – pehle hi episode se S3 of Aarya is on a fiery roll! Maza aagaya! I couldn't thank Hotstar enough for this early access; the Aarya fan in me is on Cloud 9!! 🥹🤌#AaryaS3OnHotstar" pic.twitter.com/nY6ot8rtWQ — Pankhuri (@UriUdiJaye) November 2, 2023

Bhai agar pehle episode mein hi Aarya ke yeh rang hain in Aarya S3, I have a suggestion for the Antagonists in the show. Surrender kardo bhai Sherni ke aage. Sherni ke panjo par khoon lag chuka hai. Early access ka maza ISE KEHTE HAIN !!! Bring it on @DisneyPlusHS… pic.twitter.com/emexwlWCeV — Pallavi Pandey (@pallavipandeyy) November 2, 2023

When Aarya said "Bina Risk ke reward nahi milta” in ep 1 of season 3, goosebumps!! Power house peerformance, and HOOKED in just one episode! Kya yaar Hotstar waalo , early access contest mein aur dikhaa dete ! ab midnight tak kaise wait karu release ka!! #AaryaS3OnHotstar pic.twitter.com/suTNCy58x9 — Chai Kadak ☕ (@Chai_n_love) November 2, 2023

Aarya S3's first episode – JAW DROPPED ! This is not the Aarya we have seen thus far, She is BOSS , the boss! "Aaj ke baad tumhari punyatithi kabhi bhi ho sakti hai.," I am still recovering from the powerdose this early access to ep1 was! Can't wait to unravel the story ahead!… pic.twitter.com/Qb6ryPA3e7 — •i• (@pachtaogaybro) November 2, 2023

There's only one word to describe the first episode of Aarya S3 — PHENOMENAL! I felt the terror in my bones when she said "jaan ki keemat jaan se hi chukai jaati hai." I swear, @DisneyPlusHS MUST give out the early access to the rest of the season!!! #AaryaS3OnHotstar pic.twitter.com/Z8hMRr2OpR — Palak Agrawal (@palak_agrawalll) November 2, 2023

“Laash aur sach chahe jitna bhi dabado bahar aa hi jata hai” what a dialogue. Aarya S3 pehle hi episodes se is on top !! Sushmita Sen is Killing it! Bas bas baaki aaplog Show release hote hi dekh lena aaj raart ko. Maine jeet liya early access to episode 1 in contest to dekh liya… pic.twitter.com/kNN9GjBuJ4 — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) November 2, 2023

“The countdown has begun” without giving any spoilers it indeed has! Sushmita Sen you Beauty!! Aarya S3 Ep1 is what you call Ultimate content! Khud dekh lena once the show is out tonight, maine toh early access jeeta #NotSoSbutleFlex. #AaryaS3OnHotstar pic.twitter.com/U1Qo6r74Jw — dorku (@Dorkstar) November 2, 2023

"Aarya casually sitting by her table and securing a 10 billion business in the first episode of Aarya S3 is savage personified! Never seen a BOSS LADY like this on indian screens! On a whole other level Sushmita ji and I'm totally here for it. Sorry guys, I had to flaunt my… pic.twitter.com/NaXhzZGf7R — rozgar_CA (@Memeswalaladka) November 2, 2023

BRB, we are streaming the show right away!