Amazon Prime Video just released its new political-drama web-series 'Tandav'. The show stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Sunil Grover in lead roles and it is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

The web-series is a dramatic take on the power play between politicians who'll do everything in their power to secure their position in the game.

So, if you are planning on watching the show over the weekend, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision.

Completed watching #Tandav & To be honest, It's an average one time watch. The political set up was good. But, I personally didn't like the deliberate Glorification of left wing in the series. Performances were top notch

Music was great. Saif and Sunil were awesome pic.twitter.com/N7D06U3MTX — Aaftab Rehman (@AaftabRehman1) January 15, 2021

#Tandav is poorly written political drama which does not have the novelty or is engaging. Great casting of Saif Ali Khan, Simple Kapadia and Zeeshan Ayub playing his tailor made JNU student role🙏



Disappointed with @aliabbaszafar who made Tiger/Sultan 👎pic.twitter.com/Eb1MuPMH6a — Satyajith (@satyajithpinku) January 15, 2021

𝟮/𝟱#Tandav doesn't deliver what it promised! Highly disappointed. Only @WhoSunilGrover was good while despite great cast & performances, series is a thumbs down. Writing was extremely lazy. No character arcs, No strong build up & a really boring story. pic.twitter.com/wKodWpJhRj — I Review It (@I_review_it_) January 15, 2021

#Tandav 6 Episodes Completed Story and Screenplay is Intresting , Dialogues Are perfect, @WhoSunilGrover is on Beast mode, #SaifAliKhan is Outstanding, @Mdzeeshanayyub is Nice , #dimplekapadia is Amazing Stay Tuned For Review #TandavOnPrime pic.twitter.com/i6DCtisIom — FILMY DUNNIYAA (@moviereview1684) January 14, 2021

#tandavreview



It could be much better. Direction of movie is not up to the mark. Enthusiasm of students were also not up to the mark. Sunil grower and saif nailed it. Story line is good. Can watch it once.#AmazonPrimeVideo — Vikas kr azad (@Azadvik) January 14, 2021

For all its hype, #TandavOnPrime is boring.



The only reason why it's even tolerable is that it's episodes are short and its resemblance to real life ppl.



Entertainment wise, a big dull.. #Tandav #tandavreview — IntelliJester (@IntelliJester) January 14, 2021

Just watched #Tandav It is long, dull and boring. Very very average writing. Disappointed. The only good thing is the usage of Rahman's hit number from YUVA. #TandavOnPrime #Tandavreview@PrimeVideoIN https://t.co/cE4N2E7OK9 — Sonup Sahadevan (@sonupii) January 15, 2021

#TandavOnPrime: ORDINARY AFFAIR!



Highly topical, relatable to country's current political scenario, gutsy dialogues with nice few twists, bolstered with a strong cast & sterling production; and yet the show isn't built to have a lasting impression, which is sad! #TandavReview pic.twitter.com/9iQl2Y8o3n — N J (@Nilzrav) January 15, 2021

#Tandav review

⭐⭐/5

Anti-national, fake secularism

Saif acted well and others too.

Overall bad writing and direction too.#TandavOnPrime Bad watch — पंडित शुंग (@AnuStyles3) January 15, 2021

#Tandav a bull shit in the name of creative art I had just wasted my 3 hours on this...0/10 — Vardhan Jain🇮🇳 (@JainSah53427039) January 14, 2021

#Tandav Review

⭐⭐½

Review:- Started with #Antinational ideology and stood with it till the End.

Saif Ali Khan did extremely well , also Sunil Grover, Dimple Kapadia is slaying again.

In short it was all about act but Bad writing and Direction as well.

#TandavOnPrime pic.twitter.com/lLb9WK4RcY — Redleaf Entertainment pvltd (@RedleafETD) January 15, 2021

I jst cmplt all epis of #Tandav at 5:10 A.M but can't sleep wdout describe the role played by @WhoSunilGrover . Wht a swag man.jst wow in negative role also!! Natural and realistic actor.

Bengali mein bole toh "Gurudev" 💥

Take love man❤#TandavOnPrime #Tandav #tandavreview — Arif Mollick (@arifmollick8578) January 15, 2021

#Tandav is well written political drama which is more engaging. Great casting of Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Zeeshan Ayub playing their exceptional commands in Movie Skills and Presentation



Happy With @aliabbaszafar who made Tiger/Sultan#TandavOnPrime #TandavReview — PM Lohia (@ModernLohia) January 15, 2021

I realised today why Kareena Kapoor fell in love with saif Ali Khan !@WhoSunilGrover you were brilliant!! Looks, dialogue delivery, bitterness everything was so good !! @PrimeVideoIN #TandavOnPrime #tandavreview — harshit grover (@harshitgrover1) January 14, 2021

#tandavreview talent wasted !! You had so many good potential actors but none has been utilised to the core. Not worth watching unless there is no other choice which is unlikely.#SaifAliKhan @WhoSunilGrover #SunilGrover @amazonprimenow #AmazonPrimeVideo — PrimeNewsTime.Com (@primenewstime1) January 14, 2021

#tandavreview :- watched all 9 episodes and then realize that it's a complete peice of shit, MATLAB Bhai much bhi chal raha hai 🙄 full of propaganda (stars :- ⭐) #TandavOnPrime — Ashvneet Singh (@SinghofHind07) January 15, 2021

#TandavReview



Some characters inspired from JNU-



Shehla Rashid - becomes Sana

Kanhaiya Kumar- Shiva Shekhar from Bihar

Umar Khalid- Imran



Watched only 3 episodes,its entertaining as a politcal thriller but not some great storyline or plot,just timepass.



My ratings- 2.1/5 — Arminius (@Arminiusss) January 15, 2021

