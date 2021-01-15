The web-series is a dramatic take on the power play between politicians who'll do everything in their power to secure their position in the game.
So, if you are planning on watching the show over the weekend, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision.
Completed watching #Tandav & To be honest, It's an average one time watch. The political set up was good. But, I personally didn't like the deliberate Glorification of left wing in the series. Performances were top notch— Aaftab Rehman (@AaftabRehman1) January 15, 2021
Music was great. Saif and Sunil were awesome pic.twitter.com/N7D06U3MTX
#Tandav is poorly written political drama which does not have the novelty or is engaging. Great casting of Saif Ali Khan, Simple Kapadia and Zeeshan Ayub playing his tailor made JNU student role🙏— Satyajith (@satyajithpinku) January 15, 2021
Disappointed with @aliabbaszafar who made Tiger/Sultan 👎pic.twitter.com/Eb1MuPMH6a
𝟮/𝟱#Tandav doesn't deliver what it promised! Highly disappointed. Only @WhoSunilGrover was good while despite great cast & performances, series is a thumbs down. Writing was extremely lazy. No character arcs, No strong build up & a really boring story. pic.twitter.com/wKodWpJhRj— I Review It (@I_review_it_) January 15, 2021
#Tandav 6 Episodes Completed Story and Screenplay is Intresting , Dialogues Are perfect, @WhoSunilGrover is on Beast mode, #SaifAliKhan is Outstanding, @Mdzeeshanayyub is Nice , #dimplekapadia is Amazing Stay Tuned For Review #TandavOnPrime pic.twitter.com/i6DCtisIom— FILMY DUNNIYAA (@moviereview1684) January 14, 2021
#tandavreview— Vikas kr azad (@Azadvik) January 14, 2021
It could be much better. Direction of movie is not up to the mark. Enthusiasm of students were also not up to the mark. Sunil grower and saif nailed it. Story line is good. Can watch it once.#AmazonPrimeVideo
For all its hype, #TandavOnPrime is boring.— IntelliJester (@IntelliJester) January 14, 2021
The only reason why it's even tolerable is that it's episodes are short and its resemblance to real life ppl.
Entertainment wise, a big dull.. #Tandav #tandavreview
Just watched #Tandav It is long, dull and boring. Very very average writing. Disappointed. The only good thing is the usage of Rahman's hit number from YUVA. #TandavOnPrime #Tandavreview@PrimeVideoIN https://t.co/cE4N2E7OK9— Sonup Sahadevan (@sonupii) January 15, 2021
#TandavOnPrime: ORDINARY AFFAIR!— N J (@Nilzrav) January 15, 2021
Highly topical, relatable to country's current political scenario, gutsy dialogues with nice few twists, bolstered with a strong cast & sterling production; and yet the show isn't built to have a lasting impression, which is sad! #TandavReview pic.twitter.com/9iQl2Y8o3n
#Tandav review— पंडित शुंग (@AnuStyles3) January 15, 2021
⭐⭐/5
Anti-national, fake secularism
Saif acted well and others too.
Overall bad writing and direction too.#TandavOnPrime Bad watch
@aliabbaszafar packs a punch with #Tandav aptly capturing the zeitgeist of our times...series rides high on the performances of #DimpleKapadia @Mdzeeshanayyub @WhoSunilGrover @sarahjanedias03 @soniiannup @Kritika_Kamra & @DinoMorea9 @GAUAHAR_KHAN— Murtaza Ali Khan (@MurtazaCritic) January 14, 2021
P.S.Detailed review coming soon pic.twitter.com/nbwmXBMqHT
My #Tandav review— vishal verma (@cineblues) January 15, 2021
Inquisitively Gripping & Splendidly Performed
⭐️⭐️⭐️ & 1/2https://t.co/L8qRLeLGtB@PrimeVideoIN @aliabbaszafar @iHimanshuMehra @_gauravsolanki #SaifAliKhan @Mdzeeshanayyub @WhoSunilGrover @Kritika_Kamra @sarahjanedias03 @GAUAHAR_KHAN @sandymridul @soniiannup
#Tandav a bull shit in the name of creative art I had just wasted my 3 hours on this...0/10— Vardhan Jain🇮🇳 (@JainSah53427039) January 14, 2021
#Tandav Review— Redleaf Entertainment pvltd (@RedleafETD) January 15, 2021
⭐⭐½
Review:- Started with #Antinational ideology and stood with it till the End.
Saif Ali Khan did extremely well , also Sunil Grover, Dimple Kapadia is slaying again.
In short it was all about act but Bad writing and Direction as well.
#TandavOnPrime pic.twitter.com/lLb9WK4RcY
I jst cmplt all epis of #Tandav at 5:10 A.M but can't sleep wdout describe the role played by @WhoSunilGrover . Wht a swag man.jst wow in negative role also!! Natural and realistic actor.— Arif Mollick (@arifmollick8578) January 15, 2021
Bengali mein bole toh "Gurudev" 💥
Take love man❤#TandavOnPrime #Tandav #tandavreview
Just finished #Tandav— Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) January 14, 2021
It is full of Twist, Turns, Style
&
Wow Performances
My review ⭐⭐⭐1/2
Don't miss Full review on @E24bollynews, Today at 5 PM
Go watch it #TandavOnPrim@aliabbaszafar @iHimanshuMehra @teamoffside @_gauravsolanki #SaifAliKhan #DimpleKapadia @dirtigmanshu pic.twitter.com/XUEiwuCKS6
#Tandav is well written political drama which is more engaging. Great casting of Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Zeeshan Ayub playing their exceptional commands in Movie Skills and Presentation— PM Lohia (@ModernLohia) January 15, 2021
Happy With @aliabbaszafar who made Tiger/Sultan#TandavOnPrime #TandavReview
I realised today why Kareena Kapoor fell in love with saif Ali Khan !@WhoSunilGrover you were brilliant!! Looks, dialogue delivery, bitterness everything was so good !! @PrimeVideoIN #TandavOnPrime #tandavreview— harshit grover (@harshitgrover1) January 14, 2021
#tandavreview talent wasted !! You had so many good potential actors but none has been utilised to the core. Not worth watching unless there is no other choice which is unlikely.#SaifAliKhan @WhoSunilGrover #SunilGrover @amazonprimenow #AmazonPrimeVideo— PrimeNewsTime.Com (@primenewstime1) January 14, 2021
#tandavreview :- watched all 9 episodes and then realize that it's a complete peice of shit, MATLAB Bhai much bhi chal raha hai 🙄 full of propaganda (stars :- ⭐) #TandavOnPrime— Ashvneet Singh (@SinghofHind07) January 15, 2021
#TandavReview— Arminius (@Arminiusss) January 15, 2021
Some characters inspired from JNU-
Shehla Rashid - becomes Sana
Kanhaiya Kumar- Shiva Shekhar from Bihar
Umar Khalid- Imran
Watched only 3 episodes,its entertaining as a politcal thriller but not some great storyline or plot,just timepass.
My ratings- 2.1/5
