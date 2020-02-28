'Thappad,' directed by Anubhav Sinha hit theaters today. The film stars Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in lead roles.

And, it follows the story of a woman named Amrita, played by Taapsee Pannu, who is forced to re-think her marriage after her husband slaps her in front of a group of people at a party.

Not sure if you should book your tickets for this movie? Here are some reviews for you to read if you are planning on watching this drama unfold over the weekend. Take a look.

#ThappadReview: Director @anubhavsinha & co-writer @mrunmayeelagoo have opted for a story that has a vigorous impact. Here's a dynamic director-writer duo who needs to be lauded for tackling such a difficult subject in #Thappad with the utmost sensitivity and emerging triumphant! — Somesh Sinha (@SinhaSomesh) February 28, 2020

#Thappad makes a very important comment and makers execute it very well. It’s a risk to make a film that too in this country where domestic violence is common and even accepted by both genders; & yet, this film dares to say that ‘just one slap’ is not okay https://t.co/IFYkBlstRs — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) February 27, 2020

Anubhav Sinha’s #ThappadReview is a must watch for our society, as we rarely talk about a topic like domestic violence or a woman's rights post marriage. Thaapad will make you do so! @taapsee what a performance along with a great cast. pic.twitter.com/VhStyCPCtk — Srabanti Chakrabarti (@srabantic) February 26, 2020

Proud of you @taapsee. Can’t wait more. Hats off to @anubhavsinha for bringing out such stories and help us to change our thought process. Congratulations to both of u. It’s a time for award for the girl. True hard work pays #ThappadReview @pinkvilla @bollywood_life @MissMalini — Tanay (@Tanay1587) February 25, 2020

#Thappad is riveting tale told with nuances where the sound of that #Thappad echoes throughout the whole film .@taapsee is the soul of the film with BEST PERFORMANCE of her career while @anubhavsinha is clearly at the heart of it

Supporting cast is also EXCELLENT

3/5 — Shubham C (@Shubham26383793) February 28, 2020

#Thappad gave one of the important lesson to everyone including men & women that even one slap shouldn"t be tolerated. @taapsee loved your power-packed performance in #Thappad. Loved watching it and will watch it again. Lots of love & best wishes to you @taapsee 💖❤️💞♥️💓💞💕 — NaylaButt (@NaylaAmir) February 27, 2020

Just completed #Thappad and it was just wowwwww! What a moral behind the movie. You have done a great job @taapsee as usual. Thank you for giving this type of movie. Every man and woman must watch this movie. 👍 — Dhameliya Dhruvil (@DDhruvil7) February 25, 2020

EVERY MAN EVERY WOMAN MUST MUST MUST WATCH #THAPPAD ! BLOWN AWAY BEYOND WORDS... THANK YOU @anubhavsinha @mrunmayeelagoo @taapsee @deespeak and the entire crew and cast... *aap sab magic ho* ♥️ pic.twitter.com/k3G31f2RDD — Guneet Monga (@guneetm) February 25, 2020

And of course, @taapsee hits another one out of the park! In #Thappad she wears Amrita’s vulnerabilities like a second skin, while portraying one of her strongest characters to date ❤️ — Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) February 26, 2020

Watched #Thappad. A powerful film. The movie questions the misogyny that we adjust to in our life without giving any thoughts. Director @anubhavsinha has shown us through Amrita that even one slap is wrong. @taapsee is splendid as Amrita.

Overwhelmed!! — Tina (@theheliophile) February 25, 2020

#Thappad ki goonj poore industry mein sunai degi. What a slap, keep continuing this slap @taapsee @anubhavsinha — Bollywood Bhangas (@BolywoodBhangas) February 19, 2020

Yet another powerful movie by @anubhavsinha .. kudos for #Thappad a very serious movie dealt with lot of sensibility and a lot of humane touch.. every single character was amazing... — Avinash Kalla (@avinashkalla) February 21, 2020

Watched #Thappad last evening in Delhi, a film splendidly made on realistic events happening all time around us. Stellar direction/screenplay by @anubhavsinha and a terrific performance by @taapsee. Thank you, @vanityparty — Rahul Pandita (@rahulpandita) February 19, 2020

3 things are very important in any relationship i.e Love, Trust & Respect.And, #Thappad is the story of respect. So, please everyone must watch this movie. @taapsee — M S (@MS81533482) February 19, 2020

After #Mulk and #Article15 Sinha is back with a bang. #Thappad will shake you and that’s why it is such an important film. — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) February 18, 2020

