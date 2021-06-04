The second season of 'The Family Man', starring Manoj Bajpai, Samantha Akkineni and Sunny Hinduja to name a few, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 3rd June 2021.

The show follows the story of Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpai), a middle-class man who also serves the country as a world-class spy. He has been tasked with a highly secretive operation by the National Intelligence Agency.

Not sure if you should watch it? Here's what the janta has to say.

Just saw The Family man 2, it's a first-rate work & what a performance by @Samanthaprabhu2 🙏🙏🙏 others also good @sharibhashmi @BajpayeeManoj @PrimeVideoIN — Azam (@azam_rmu) June 4, 2021

#TheFamilyMan2

Binge watched The Family Man 2

And it was 😘😍😘😍😍last night@BajpayeeManoj and @Samanthaprabhu2 we just🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Was worth the long wait — Readaholic 📚📖 (@KritrishaDivya) June 4, 2021

Binge watched The family man 2 all night! Just done with the ninth episode. @Samanthaprabhu2 you nailed it! @BajpayeeManoj sir kya bole aapko🙏🙏#thefamilyman2 — Saara Singh (@lobster_sara) June 4, 2021

. @Samanthaprabhu2 you're the best ... delivers a stunning performance in the family man 2 . Each & Every scene made us goosebumps 🥺. This character ♥♥👌🏻. I'm so happy to hears positive reviews about your role & Acting . We Love You Sam ♥#SamanthaAkkineni #TheFamilyMan2 pic.twitter.com/bfSINmuWb6 — Jegan Sammu ♡ (@JeganSammu) June 4, 2021

What a amazing season of THE FAMILY MAN

MANOJ sir hat's off to you.

Call JP 😃😃

AMAZING, SUPERB .....👍👍#amzonprime #ManojBajpayee #TheFamilyMan2 @BajpayeeManoj — ABHINAV KUMAR (@abhinavsyadav) June 3, 2021

Watching "The Family Man" Season 2 ❤️❤️@BajpayeeManoj fan ho gye Sir ...... gajab ka bawal series hai 👌👌 Must watch@Samanthaprabhu2 @rajndk pic.twitter.com/NTf0ljRXkH — Ravi Ranjan (@ravisingh7870) June 3, 2021

Spent the entire night binge-watching The Family Man S2.

By far, the best night of 2021!❤️

Love you @BajpayeeManoj @rajndk@PrimeVideoIN

#TheFamilyMan2 — Vedant Chandra (@chandravedant) June 4, 2021

Excellent work..better than first season. Pitch perfect casting.. take a bow sir — Gudum (@kumro1983) June 3, 2021

An out standing series with an outstanding cast and @Samanthaprabhu2 is unbelievable her role in the series has made much more exiting an my instinct says that she isn’t dead yet 😅 but overall the cast and the series was full off suspenses and thriller @BajpayeeManoj apko tho🙏🏻 — shivvvv💫 (@shivv52) June 4, 2021

Family Man 2 is quite outstanding...@BajpayeeManoj , @Samanthaprabhu2 and all others were quite superb. Absolutely worth the wait for season 2. Hope Season 3 is also in the offing. Thanks @rajndk for this masterpiece in these difficult and pandemic times. — chandra1234 (@chandra90357950) June 4, 2021

#ManojBajpayee literally has the best dialogues in both the season of "THE FAMILY MAN" .

SO IN LOVE WITH THE NEW SEASON ♡❤️.@BajpayeeManoj#NowWatching #TheFamilyManSeason2 — Akriti 🇮🇳 (@aa_kriti_) June 4, 2021

Done watching #TheFamilyManSeason2

At the end of the season 2 @SrikantTFM aka @BajpayeeManoj life seems bit sorted out 😅.

He will make you laugh cry totally loved his performance

Police station attack scene 🔥🔥 episode 6 and 9🙌@Samanthaprabhu2

Powerful performance 🙌 🔥 pic.twitter.com/amChHmslsf — Sourav Thakur (@shutterbugladka) June 4, 2021

Manoj Bajpayee, effortless. Samantha, superstar. Rest of the cast and crew, spot on. Starts with a slow pace but the fun and thrill does pick up. A well crafted espionage storytelling. #TheFamilyManSeason2 — Biz Filmy (@bizfilmy) June 4, 2021

Watched #TheFamilyManSeason2 , Fcuk I loved it. ♥️

I must say, this is "vaccination to radhe" 😂 — Ganesh Agarwal (@imganeshagrawal) June 4, 2021

What a day with #TheFamilyManSeason2 just made my day

What an actor @BajpayeeManoj @Samanthaprabhu2 took it to another level. — Prasad RSK (@PrasadRsk) June 4, 2021

Amazing.... worth the wait... @BajpayeeManoj wanna see more of you.. cheers!! All the best pic.twitter.com/tGzoprK9Ll — supriya dsouza (@supriyarulz87) June 3, 2021

Done with the first two episodes of #TheFamilyManSeason2.



I like to savour the episodes slowly rather than bingeing on them all at once.



The first 4 minutes 15 seconds of this season, which is a single shot, leaves us in no doubt about the epic scale of this show. It's AMAZING! — Kartik Dayanand (@KartikDayanand) June 4, 2021

Just finished it n it was a mindblowing one..waiting for pt 3...much love n support from assam — tickingboom666 (@simanta8403848) June 3, 2021

#TheFamilyManSeason2 is awesome@BajpayeeManoj @sharibhashmi #PriyaMani with the same energy from season 1 @Samanthaprabhu2 was something else @BajpayeeManoj wasn't kidding when he said he had to pull up his socks.#TheFamilyManOnPrime did step up with more diversity in show — Darshan Goplani (@DarshanGoplani) June 4, 2021

Have you seen it yet?