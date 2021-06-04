The second season of 'The Family Man', starring Manoj Bajpai, Samantha Akkineni and Sunny Hinduja to name a few, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 3rd June 2021. 

Source: english.jagran.com

The show follows the story of Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpai), a middle-class man who also serves the country as a world-class spy. He has been tasked with a highly secretive operation by the National Intelligence Agency.

Not sure if you should watch it? Here's what the janta has to say. 

Have you seen it yet? 