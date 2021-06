The second season of 'The Family Man', starring Manoj Bajpai, Samantha Akkineni and Sunny Hinduja to name a few, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 3rd June 2021.ย

The show follows the story of Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpai), a middle-class man who also serves the country as a world-class spy. He has been tasked with a highly secretive operation by the National Intelligence Agency.

Not sure if you should watch it? Here's what the janta has to say.ย

Just saw The Family man 2, it's a first-rate work & what a performance by @Samanthaprabhu2 ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿ™๐Ÿ™ others also good @sharibhashmi @BajpayeeManoj @PrimeVideoIN — Azam (@azam_rmu) June 4, 2021

#TheFamilyMan2

Binge watched The Family Man 2

And it was ๐Ÿ˜˜๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜˜๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜last night@BajpayeeManoj and @Samanthaprabhu2 we just๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ”ฅ

Was worth the long wait โ€” Readaholic ๐Ÿ“š๐Ÿ“– (@KritrishaDivya) June 4, 2021

Binge watched The family man 2 all night! Just done with the ninth episode. @Samanthaprabhu2 you nailed it! @BajpayeeManoj sir kya bole aapko๐Ÿ™๐Ÿ™#thefamilyman2 โ€” Saara Singh (@lobster_sara) June 4, 2021

. @Samanthaprabhu2 you're the best ... delivers a stunning performance in the family man 2 . Each & Every scene made us goosebumps ๐Ÿฅบ. This character โ™ฅโ™ฅ๐Ÿ‘Œ๐Ÿป. I'm so happy to hears positive reviews about your role & Acting . We Love You Sam โ™ฅ#SamanthaAkkineni #TheFamilyMan2 pic.twitter.com/bfSINmuWb6 โ€” Jegan Sammu โ™ก (@JeganSammu) June 4, 2021

What a amazing season of THE FAMILY MAN

MANOJ sir hat's off to you.

Call JP ๐Ÿ˜ƒ๐Ÿ˜ƒ

AMAZING, SUPERB .....๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ‘#amzonprime #ManojBajpayee #TheFamilyMan2 @BajpayeeManoj โ€” ABHINAV KUMAR (@abhinavsyadav) June 3, 2021

Watching "The Family Man" Season 2 โค๏ธโค๏ธ@BajpayeeManoj fan ho gye Sir ...... gajab ka bawal series hai ๐Ÿ‘Œ๐Ÿ‘Œ Must watch@Samanthaprabhu2 @rajndk pic.twitter.com/NTf0ljRXkH โ€” Ravi Ranjan (@ravisingh7870) June 3, 2021

Spent the entire night binge-watching The Family Man S2.

By far, the best night of 2021!โค๏ธ

Love you @BajpayeeManoj @rajndk@PrimeVideoIN

#TheFamilyMan2 โ€” Vedant Chandra (@chandravedant) June 4, 2021

Excellent work..better than first season. Pitch perfect casting.. take a bow sir โ€” Gudum (@kumro1983) June 3, 2021

An out standing series with an outstanding cast and @Samanthaprabhu2 is unbelievable her role in the series has made much more exiting an my instinct says that she isnโ€™t dead yet ๐Ÿ˜ but overall the cast and the series was full off suspenses and thriller @BajpayeeManoj apko tho๐Ÿ™๐Ÿป โ€” shivvvv๐Ÿ’ซ (@shivv52) June 4, 2021

Family Man 2 is quite outstanding...@BajpayeeManoj , @Samanthaprabhu2 and all others were quite superb. Absolutely worth the wait for season 2. Hope Season 3 is also in the offing. Thanks @rajndk for this masterpiece in these difficult and pandemic times. โ€” chandra1234 (@chandra90357950) June 4, 2021

#ManojBajpayee literally has the best dialogues in both the season of "THE FAMILY MAN" .

SO IN LOVE WITH THE NEW SEASON โ™กโค๏ธ.@BajpayeeManoj#NowWatching #TheFamilyManSeason2 โ€” Akriti ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ (@aa_kriti_) June 4, 2021

Done watching #TheFamilyManSeason2

At the end of the season 2 @SrikantTFM aka @BajpayeeManoj life seems bit sorted out ๐Ÿ˜ .

He will make you laugh cry totally loved his performance

Police station attack scene ๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ”ฅ episode 6 and 9๐Ÿ™Œ@Samanthaprabhu2

Powerful performance ๐Ÿ™Œ ๐Ÿ”ฅ pic.twitter.com/amChHmslsf โ€” Sourav Thakur (@shutterbugladka) June 4, 2021

Manoj Bajpayee, effortless. Samantha, superstar. Rest of the cast and crew, spot on. Starts with a slow pace but the fun and thrill does pick up. A well crafted espionage storytelling. #TheFamilyManSeason2 โ€” Biz Filmy (@bizfilmy) June 4, 2021

Watched #TheFamilyManSeason2 , Fcuk I loved it. โ™ฅ๏ธ

I must say, this is "vaccination to radhe" ๐Ÿ˜‚ โ€” Ganesh Agarwal (@imganeshagrawal) June 4, 2021

What a day with #TheFamilyManSeason2 just made my day

What an actor @BajpayeeManoj @Samanthaprabhu2 took it to another level. โ€” Prasad RSK (@PrasadRsk) June 4, 2021

Amazing.... worth the wait... @BajpayeeManoj wanna see more of you.. cheers!! All the best pic.twitter.com/tGzoprK9Ll โ€” supriya dsouza (@supriyarulz87) June 3, 2021

Done with the first two episodes of #TheFamilyManSeason2.



I like to savour the episodes slowly rather than bingeing on them all at once.



The first 4 minutes 15 seconds of this season, which is a single shot, leaves us in no doubt about the epic scale of this show. It's AMAZING! โ€” Kartik Dayanand (@KartikDayanand) June 4, 2021

Just finished it n it was a mindblowing one..waiting for pt 3...much love n support from assam โ€” tickingboom666 (@simanta8403848) June 3, 2021

#TheFamilyManSeason2 is awesome@BajpayeeManoj @sharibhashmi #PriyaMani with the same energy from season 1 @Samanthaprabhu2 was something else @BajpayeeManoj wasn't kidding when he said he had to pull up his socks.#TheFamilyManOnPrime did step up with more diversity in show โ€” Darshan Goplani (@DarshanGoplani) June 4, 2021

Have you seen it yet?ย