The second season of 'The Family Man', starring Manoj Bajpai, Samantha Akkineni and Sunny Hinduja to name a few, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 3rd June 2021.
The show follows the story of Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpai), a middle-class man who also serves the country as a world-class spy. He has been tasked with a highly secretive operation by the National Intelligence Agency.
Not sure if you should watch it? Here's what the janta has to say.
#TheFamilyMan2— Readaholic 📚📖 (@KritrishaDivya) June 4, 2021
Binge watched The Family Man 2
And it was 😘😍😘😍😍last night@BajpayeeManoj and @Samanthaprabhu2 we just🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Was worth the long wait
Binge watched The family man 2 all night! Just done with the ninth episode. @Samanthaprabhu2 you nailed it! @BajpayeeManoj sir kya bole aapko🙏🙏#thefamilyman2— Saara Singh (@lobster_sara) June 4, 2021
. @Samanthaprabhu2 you're the best ... delivers a stunning performance in the family man 2 . Each & Every scene made us goosebumps 🥺. This character ♥♥👌🏻. I'm so happy to hears positive reviews about your role & Acting . We Love You Sam ♥#SamanthaAkkineni #TheFamilyMan2 pic.twitter.com/bfSINmuWb6— Jegan Sammu ♡ (@JeganSammu) June 4, 2021
What a amazing season of THE FAMILY MAN— ABHINAV KUMAR (@abhinavsyadav) June 3, 2021
MANOJ sir hat's off to you.
Call JP 😃😃
AMAZING, SUPERB .....👍👍#amzonprime #ManojBajpayee #TheFamilyMan2 @BajpayeeManoj
Watching "The Family Man" Season 2 ❤️❤️@BajpayeeManoj fan ho gye Sir ...... gajab ka bawal series hai 👌👌 Must watch@Samanthaprabhu2 @rajndk pic.twitter.com/NTf0ljRXkH— Ravi Ranjan (@ravisingh7870) June 3, 2021
Spent the entire night binge-watching The Family Man S2.— Vedant Chandra (@chandravedant) June 4, 2021
By far, the best night of 2021!❤️
Love you @BajpayeeManoj @rajndk@PrimeVideoIN
#TheFamilyMan2
Excellent work..better than first season. Pitch perfect casting.. take a bow sir— Gudum (@kumro1983) June 3, 2021
An out standing series with an outstanding cast and @Samanthaprabhu2 is unbelievable her role in the series has made much more exiting an my instinct says that she isn’t dead yet 😅 but overall the cast and the series was full off suspenses and thriller @BajpayeeManoj apko tho🙏🏻— shivvvv💫 (@shivv52) June 4, 2021
Family Man 2 is quite outstanding...@BajpayeeManoj , @Samanthaprabhu2 and all others were quite superb. Absolutely worth the wait for season 2. Hope Season 3 is also in the offing. Thanks @rajndk for this masterpiece in these difficult and pandemic times.— chandra1234 (@chandra90357950) June 4, 2021
#ManojBajpayee literally has the best dialogues in both the season of "THE FAMILY MAN" .— Akriti 🇮🇳 (@aa_kriti_) June 4, 2021
SO IN LOVE WITH THE NEW SEASON ♡❤️.@BajpayeeManoj#NowWatching #TheFamilyManSeason2
Done watching #TheFamilyManSeason2— Sourav Thakur (@shutterbugladka) June 4, 2021
At the end of the season 2 @SrikantTFM aka @BajpayeeManoj life seems bit sorted out 😅.
He will make you laugh cry totally loved his performance
Police station attack scene 🔥🔥 episode 6 and 9🙌@Samanthaprabhu2
Powerful performance 🙌 🔥 pic.twitter.com/amChHmslsf
Manoj Bajpayee, effortless. Samantha, superstar. Rest of the cast and crew, spot on. Starts with a slow pace but the fun and thrill does pick up. A well crafted espionage storytelling. #TheFamilyManSeason2— Biz Filmy (@bizfilmy) June 4, 2021
Watched #TheFamilyManSeason2 , Fcuk I loved it. ♥️— Ganesh Agarwal (@imganeshagrawal) June 4, 2021
I must say, this is "vaccination to radhe" 😂
What a day with #TheFamilyManSeason2 just made my day— Prasad RSK (@PrasadRsk) June 4, 2021
What an actor @BajpayeeManoj @Samanthaprabhu2 took it to another level.
Amazing.... worth the wait... @BajpayeeManoj wanna see more of you.. cheers!! All the best pic.twitter.com/tGzoprK9Ll— supriya dsouza (@supriyarulz87) June 3, 2021
Done with the first two episodes of #TheFamilyManSeason2.— Kartik Dayanand (@KartikDayanand) June 4, 2021
I like to savour the episodes slowly rather than bingeing on them all at once.
The first 4 minutes 15 seconds of this season, which is a single shot, leaves us in no doubt about the epic scale of this show. It's AMAZING!
Just finished it n it was a mindblowing one..waiting for pt 3...much love n support from assam— tickingboom666 (@simanta8403848) June 3, 2021
#TheFamilyManSeason2 is awesome@BajpayeeManoj @sharibhashmi #PriyaMani with the same energy from season 1 @Samanthaprabhu2 was something else @BajpayeeManoj wasn't kidding when he said he had to pull up his socks.#TheFamilyManOnPrime did step up with more diversity in show— Darshan Goplani (@DarshanGoplani) June 4, 2021
